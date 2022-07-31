2023 Honda HR-V Gets Beat By 2023 Subaru Crosstrek

www.motorbiscuit.com
3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $20,000, According to Consumer Reports
While used car and SUV prices are supposed to fall in the future, no one actually knows when that will happen. Consumer Reports has three reliable used SUVs under $20,000 will get you from point A to point B safely. The following sport utility vehicles are safe, have good fuel economy, and offer a spacious interior.
This Favorite Toyota SUV Is Obviously No. 1 for 2022
Toyota consistently makes top-notch SUVs (and cars and trucks) that are favorites among car shoppers. So is it a surprise that the 2022 Toyota Highlander takes the number one spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top midsize SUVs? Not really. The Toyota Highlander gets pretty much everything right, especially in the key areas that the organization measures: reliability, value, and safety. Let’s take a look at what makes the Highlander an excellent choice for any car shopper.
The 7 Best Hybrid SUVs for 2022
There are a wide range of the best hybrid SUVs, and you have plenty of great options. The post The 7 Best Hybrid SUVs for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda Passport: What We Know so Far About This off-Road Honda SUV
Does the upcoming 2023 Honda Passport have everything you want? This SUV could be right for you. The post 2023 Honda Passport: What We Know so Far About This off-Road Honda SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid is better than you think. See how much value and power the new Kia Sportage Hybrid has to offer. The post The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 2 Sedans Get 50 Mpg and Have A 10-Year/100,000-Mile Warranty
Looking for a new car and want something that's great on gas? These two sedans are affordable, family friendly, come with a killer warranty, and manage to get over 50 miles per gallon. What more could you want? The post These 2 Sedans Get 50 Mpg and Have A 10-Year/100,000-Mile Warranty appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
The Kelly Blue Book Value of This SUV Is Skyrocketing
We know the used car market is wacky right now. But there are some SUVs that are holding their value better than others. The old rule of thumb was that a vehicle lost about a third of its value the second you drove it off a car lot. That’s not the case with the 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon
With the high price of cars these days, this American car that costs less than $15,000 is an appealing choice. However, soon, it will no longer be available. The post Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Is Killing It With This New 2022 Hybrid SUV
Hybrid and electric SUVs, cars, and trucks are becoming more and more popular. An increasing number of people want to buy an electric vehicle for their next car, and that makes hybrid SUVs even more popular. If you’re thinking about a hybrid or electric SUV, you may be overwhelmed by all the choices on the market now. Here’s why the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV just might be the best hybrid SUV out there.
Only 1 All-Wheel Drive Car Gets 50 MPG
There are many all-wheel vehicles on the market today. However, in many cases, using an all-wheel drive sacrifices a bit of fuel economy. That being said, there is one vehicle that offers the best of both worlds when it comes to fuel efficiency and all-wheel drive usability. You’ll be dashing through the snow right past the gas station in this all-wheel drive car that gets over 50 mpg!
Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?
Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Here's How Long A Tesla Model X Battery Will Actually Last
The technology of batteries used to power electric vehicles has come a long way –- from lead-acid batteries that were used in GM's EV1 back in the '90s to lithium-ion batteries that are now used by most electric vehicle models. Tesla is one of those companies that are leading in the electric vehicle revolution, and batteries are the new gold rush.
Only 1 New Full-Size Pickup Truck Costs Less Than $30,000 — and It’s American
The prices of cars are at an all-time high, so it’s challenging to find an affordable full-size pickup truck. However, this American full-size truck is reasonably priced, for it’s the only one that costs less than $30,000. The post Only 1 New Full-Size Pickup Truck Costs Less Than $30,000 — and It’s American appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 1 Major Difference Between 4-Wheel-Drive and All-Wheel-Drive
If you’re shopping for a new SUV you may be overwhelmed by all of the things you have to consider. There are seemingly endless features that are both standard and optional, and determining which ones you need can be a daunting task. Yet some are really important, and whether you buy 4-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive in your new SUV or truck may matter to you. Here’s the difference between 4WD and AWD and which one is right for you.
The Top 4 Reliable Midsize SUVs Include a Surprise
The 2022 Dodge Durango is one of the most reliable SUVs that you can buy. The post The Top 4 Reliable Midsize SUVs Include a Surprise appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford recalls more cars due to new malfunctions, see if your car is part of it
Following some engine fires that have occurred even while the ignition switches are off, Ford is extending a recall of thousands of cars and advising owners to park them outdoors.
A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How
If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
