Demolition Near Redner’s Didn’t Take Long

Harleysville Apartments Owner Buys IL, IN Properties
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Morgan Properties, the King of Prussia-based real estate investment firm that owns Montgomery Woods Apartment Homes in Harleysville and Marchwood Apartment Homes in Exton, said Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022) it bought eight apartment communities in Illinois (at top) and Indiana for a combined $410 million. The company now owns and operates more than 95,000 apartment units nationwide, it said.
Get ready to pay more if you travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike
The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8, 2023, at 12:01 a.m.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Mercury
Derelict gas station finally removed from busy Lower Pottsgrove corner
LOWER POTTSGROVE — What many have waited decades to happen happened so fast when it finally happened that many didn’t immediately realize it had happened. It took a little more than a day to knock down and remove the derelict gas station that has stood for years at the corner of Mervine and North Charlotte streets; a silent, rusting testament to the complications of property ownership, court procedures and sheriff sales.
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Farmers Celebrate 50 Years of No-Tilling
Leroy Bupp and Jeff Frey don’t claim to be the first or best farmers to get into no-tilling, but they have stuck with it for a long time. A full 50 years, as of this growing season. Bupp, of Seven Valleys, and Frey, of Willow Street, were honored July...
Penn
Cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Would-be robber threatened to shoot employees
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Police are on the hunt for the man who, they said, threatened to shoot two employees of a convenience store during an armed robbery in Berks County late Wednesday morning. The would-be robber approached the counter inside the Sunoco A-Plus at 1547 Lancaster Ave. in...
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in Pennsylvania
A popular discount grocery store chain just opened a brand new location in Pennsylvania last week. Read on for more details. Grocery Outlet just held the grand opening for their new store in Pennsylvania last week on July 28, 2022.
Diving for charity: Pa. man attempts new skydiving record at Perkasie airport
Skydive Philadelphia Instructor Chris Howard hopes to break the current Pennsylvania state record for most skydives made by one person in 24 hours.
2 Employees Injured After Explosion At Berks County Metal Plant
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Fire crews responded to an explosion at a metal plant in Berks County Wednesday afternoon. South Heidelberg Township Police Department Chief Leon Grim tells Eyewitness News two employees at the Reading Alloys Plant were mixing chemicals when they ignited and created an explosion just after 2 p.m. One worker suffered an injury to the elbow and both employees suffered smoke inhalation. Pennsylvania State Police, the South Heidelberg Township Police Department, and the West Berks Fire Department are investigating. No further information is available at this time.
Struggling to Stay Cool? Local Assistance is Available
PHILADELPHIA PA – Where can you go today (Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022) to get and stay cool, particularly if you’re elderly?. The first choice is stay in your home, in a room that’s air conditioned. Not available? Check to see if you can avoid the day’s predicted 101-degree heat by staying with a family member, friend, or neighbor.
NBC Philadelphia
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Pa. Suburbs Convenience Store
Someone who recently shopped at a Montgomery County convenience store is feeling like a million bucks. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday that a ticket sold at the 7-Eleven store at 226 West Germantown Pike in Norristown won $1 million in Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crashes closes Route 422 West at I-176 ramp in Cumru
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash closed the westbound lanes of Route 422 in Cumru Township late Wednesday morning. The crash was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. at the ramp from the West Shore Bypass to Interstate 176 South. Initial reports from the scene were that one person was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person injured in crash of jet skis at Blue Marsh Lake
BERN TWP., Pa. — One person was injured when a pair of jet skis collided on the water at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County. The accident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Several people were riding jet skis in a group when one of them turned and...
gridphilly.com
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
NJ Mustang Driver Killed In PA Turnpike Crash Was Set To Marry Next Weekend: Report
A 33-year-old New Jersey man who died in a crash on the PA Turnpike was set to marry next weekend, news reports say citing authorities. Harry Jackson Jr., of Brigantine, was in a Mustang 2011 Ford Mustang that struck the rear of a tractor trailer on the PA Turnpike Friday, July 29, killing him, LehighValleyLive reports.
Tractor-trailers collide on I-78 westbound in Lehigh Valley
TRAFFIC ALERT: A crash involving two tractor-trailers has shut down part of I-78 westbound in the Lehigh Valley.
WFMZ-TV Online
State police looking for help after woman jumped and beaten at apartment complex
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police are searching for two men they believe attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County. The woman was just getting out of her car when two men in masks assaulted her. It happened Saturday night, right out in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments on Lower Macungie Road. The 41-year-old woman was getting out of her car, not far from John Townsend's apartment.
Attorney with High-Profile Local Cases Headed to DC
WASHINGTON DC – Jennifer Arbittier Williams, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania whose office prosecuted cases involving the Phoenixville School District, a Berks County drug supplier, and a Pottstown felon, has accepted a job as partner in a Washington DC law firm. She starts there Sept. 6, her new employer announced Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022).
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
