Lower Pottsgrove Township, PA

Demolition Near Redner’s Didn’t Take Long

By Joe Zlomek
 4 days ago
Harleysville Apartments Owner Buys IL, IN Properties

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Morgan Properties, the King of Prussia-based real estate investment firm that owns Montgomery Woods Apartment Homes in Harleysville and Marchwood Apartment Homes in Exton, said Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022) it bought eight apartment communities in Illinois (at top) and Indiana for a combined $410 million. The company now owns and operates more than 95,000 apartment units nationwide, it said.
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
MANHEIM, PA
Mercury

Derelict gas station finally removed from busy Lower Pottsgrove corner

LOWER POTTSGROVE — What many have waited decades to happen happened so fast when it finally happened that many didn’t immediately realize it had happened. It took a little more than a day to knock down and remove the derelict gas station that has stood for years at the corner of Mervine and North Charlotte streets; a silent, rusting testament to the complications of property ownership, court procedures and sheriff sales.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
Lower Pottsgrove Township, PA
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Farmers Celebrate 50 Years of No-Tilling

Leroy Bupp and Jeff Frey don’t claim to be the first or best farmers to get into no-tilling, but they have stuck with it for a long time. A full 50 years, as of this growing season. Bupp, of Seven Valleys, and Frey, of Willow Street, were honored July...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Would-be robber threatened to shoot employees

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Police are on the hunt for the man who, they said, threatened to shoot two employees of a convenience store during an armed robbery in Berks County late Wednesday morning. The would-be robber approached the counter inside the Sunoco A-Plus at 1547 Lancaster Ave. in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

2 Employees Injured After Explosion At Berks County Metal Plant

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Fire crews responded to an explosion at a metal plant in Berks County Wednesday afternoon. South Heidelberg Township Police Department Chief Leon Grim tells Eyewitness News two employees at the Reading Alloys Plant were mixing chemicals when they ignited and created an explosion just after 2 p.m. One worker suffered an injury to the elbow and both employees suffered smoke inhalation. Pennsylvania State Police, the South Heidelberg Township Police Department, and the West Berks Fire Department are investigating. No further information is available at this time.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Struggling to Stay Cool? Local Assistance is Available

PHILADELPHIA PA – Where can you go today (Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022) to get and stay cool, particularly if you’re elderly?. The first choice is stay in your home, in a room that’s air conditioned. Not available? Check to see if you can avoid the day’s predicted 101-degree heat by staying with a family member, friend, or neighbor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Crashes closes Route 422 West at I-176 ramp in Cumru

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash closed the westbound lanes of Route 422 in Cumru Township late Wednesday morning. The crash was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. at the ramp from the West Shore Bypass to Interstate 176 South. Initial reports from the scene were that one person was...
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person injured in crash of jet skis at Blue Marsh Lake

BERN TWP., Pa. — One person was injured when a pair of jet skis collided on the water at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County. The accident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Several people were riding jet skis in a group when one of them turned and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
gridphilly.com

Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal

Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

State police looking for help after woman jumped and beaten at apartment complex

LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police are searching for two men they believe attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County. The woman was just getting out of her car when two men in masks assaulted her. It happened Saturday night, right out in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments on Lower Macungie Road. The 41-year-old woman was getting out of her car, not far from John Townsend's apartment.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Attorney with High-Profile Local Cases Headed to DC

WASHINGTON DC – Jennifer Arbittier Williams, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania whose office prosecuted cases involving the Phoenixville School District, a Berks County drug supplier, and a Pottstown felon, has accepted a job as partner in a Washington DC law firm. She starts there Sept. 6, her new employer announced Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022).
POTTSTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension

One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

