www.clevelandjewishnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Sternberg-Bass
Kalli and Joshua Bass were married July 3 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Rabbi Zushe Greenberg officiated the ceremony. The bride’s parents are David and Nancy Sternberg of Solon. Her grandparents are Joyce Phipps and, of blessed memory, Sam Phipps, Robert Nutt of Crownpoint, Ind., and Rosyln and Charles Sternberg of Cleveland. She is the senior account executive at the educational technology company, Elevate K-12.
Cleveland Jewish News
7,500 attend 23rd Solon Home Days
The 23rd Solon Home Days – a three-day event from July 29 to July 31 – attracted over 7,500 people to Solon Community Park on SOM Center Road. The final day of festivities opened with a parade, the first after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The parade featured the Solon High School marching band, Mayor Eddy Kraus, city council members, organizations, businesses and members of the Solon police and fire departments.
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Brass In Pocket'
If you’re a Baby Boomer, or a Gen-Xer, you know this song. You also should know that the group this song comes from was fronted by a woman from Akron, Ohio, Chrissie Hynde. She graduated from high school in Akron, Harvey S. Firestone High School (now known as the Firestone Community Learning Center), and went to college at Kent State. That’s about as ‘Ohio’ as you can get.
Cleveland Jewish News
New Friendship Circle campus to be used for adult programming, cafe, new kosher food pantry
The Friendship Circle of Cleveland will create continuity by adding vocational training and social connection for adults with disabilities, the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry will have a new home, and Greater Cleveland might get a new kosher cafe, after Friendship Circle purchased properties for a new campus in South Euclid.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spooky festival features dozens of hearses, costumed Frankensteins and a real Munster
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- After six years of hosting the Haunted Garage Sale and Hearse Drive-in at Cahoon Park in Bay Village, the Cleveland Haunt Club moved its seventh annual event to Weiss Field in Avon Lake. Organizers felt the festival had outgrown the smaller Cahoon venue. It’s a good...
Cleveland Jewish News
The Grove concert series Aug. 5, Aug. 12-13
Free concerts will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at The Grove at 425 North Commons Blvd in Mayfield. Green River, a nationally-touring Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty Tribute Show will perform Aug. 5. The Solid 70s & 80s tribute band will play Aug....
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison
July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Jewish News
City Stages summer concerts Aug. 3, 10
City Stages, the Cleveland Museum of Art’s free summer concerts featuring global music, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and Aug. 10 in front of the Transformer Station at 1460 W. 29th St. in Cleveland. Dobet Gnahore, an Afropop singer, dancer, percussionist and songwriter, will perform Aug...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jake Ponsky
Jake Ponsky will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 20 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Jake is the son of Taryn and Zac Ponsky of Hunting Valley, and the brother of Austin Ponsky. He is the grandson of Brooke and James Wolf and Jackie and Jeff Ponsky, and of blessed memory, Charlotte and Leo Goldberg, Esther and Howard Ponsky, Bernard Matthews and Jessie and Daniel Wolf. He is the great-grandson of Florence Matthews. Jake attends University School. He enjoys playing and watching sports, basketball, football, and lacrosse. For his mitzvah project, Jake and his family traveled to Israel and connected with the Israel Nature and Heritage Foundation projects. He is helping donate to some of their wildlife projects there.
Cleveland Jewish News
Schools adapt learning environment for those with disabilities
Children who have disabilities – whether physical or learning – are entitled to receive high-quality educations and all necessary accommodations from the schools which they attend. This is a right under federal law that pertains to all schools. Still, some children who have disabilities may opt to attend a private school that specializes in educating children with disabilities.
Cleveland Jewish News
David Kleyner
David Kleyner will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 20 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. David is the son of Irina and Vadim Kleyner of Gates Mills, and the brother of Nicole and Samantha. He is the grandson of Anna Kleyner, Elena Tychkova and Michail Shevzov and of blessed memory, Phil Kleyner. He is the great-grandson of Symon Dragunsky. David attends Gilmour Academy. He enjoys STEM and soccer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Jewish News
Monica Robins honored by SPJ Cleveland chapter
Monica Robins, senior medical reporter at WKYC and medical columnist for the Cleveland Jewish News, was to receive a Distinguished Service Award from the Cleveland chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists at its annual meeting and awards ceremony Aug. 4. Betty Clapp, a journalism professor at Cleveland State University...
Cleveland Jewish News
BIBIBOP open in Mayfield Heights
Columbus-based BIBIBOP Asian Grill, a fast-casual Asian restaurant concept, recently opened a location at 1288 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Heights. Offering a build-your-own-bowl format, starting with a base, and adding toppings, proteins and sauces, all customers have to do then is mix up the ingredients before eating. The space is 2,910 square feet and is near the Eastgate Shopping Center.
Cleveland Jewish News
Fishman, Goldie
Goldie Fishman (nee Fien), beloved wife of the late Melvin. Loving mother of Meryl (Jeffrey) Babin, Stu (Sue) Fishman and Adam (Pam) Fishman. Devoted grandmother of Jeremy Babin, Amanda Babin, Calli (Evan) Luxenburg, Jesse (John Meyer) Fishman, Hannah (Doug) Fisher-Fishman, Dylan (Rowan) Strand, Scott Fishman (Julia Ross, fiancee) and Ike Fishman. Great-grandmother of Macym, Asher, Otto, Oliver and Juniper. Dear sister of the late Martha, Sam, Morris, Getzy, Carl Fien and Rose Russ.
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
Cleveland Jewish News
Noah Swirsky
Noah Swirsky will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 27 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Noah is the son of Jennifer Swirsky and Arie Swirsky of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Mira and Mady. He is the grandson of Bruce Tallisman, and of blessed memory, Marilyn and Norman Swirsky and Sue Tallisman. Noah attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys Stagecrafter’s Theater Productions.
3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
614now.com
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
Comments / 0