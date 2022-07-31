Best quotes from Commanders first training camp practices

riggosrag.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Steelers Who Are Impressing at Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers put on the pads, and for the first time, we saw what really changed about this team. Not everyone impressed, but those who did have our eye for the remainder of training camp. Those who didn't, well, might be opening the door for some change on the roster.
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
KC Chiefs activate Prince Tega Wanogho from PUP list
The Kansas City Chiefs activated offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho from the Physically Unable to Play list on Thursday. The Kansas City Chiefs began with a number of offensive linemen missing from training camp for one reason or another, but slowly and steadily, players are returning to the field. The latest player back in the fold of training camp is offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who was activated from the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP list) on Thursday.
Training Camp Standouts
Training camp is underway and some names are already generating some buzz — both good and bad. Here are a few of the training camp standouts thus far:. Recently, Carson Wentz has stood out in all the wrong ways. That trend is continuing at Washington’s training camp. While it is a new offense, Wentz has been inaccurate and thrown a number of interceptions during team periods. Missed reads and timing are understandable, but Wentz is now 29 and shouldn’t be struggling with basic concepts put in during the early parts of the off-season. Even more concerning is that his mechanical and accuracy issues still plague him.
Mitch Trubisky reportedly struggling during 1st team reps at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky arrived for training camp preparing to be the starter in Week 1, with a competition
New York Jets Training Camp Day 7: News, updates, quotes, and more
The New York Jets completed training camp practice number seven early Wednesday afternoon. It was the third-straight padded practice that the team held. Robert Saleh stated in his press conference after practice that Jeremy Ruckert was continuing to show progress with his foot and could be cleared today. It was recently reported that Ruckert has been cleared for all football activities, great news for the Jets rookie tight end. Tevin Coleman was also activated to the roster.
NFL Training Camps: Who’s Hot?
The most hype during training camp has to undoubtedly be the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen is basically MVP or bust this season. Within that same breath, the 2022 Buffalo Bills team are essentially Super Bowl or bust. Add in veteran slot man Jamison Crowder along with rookie running back James Cook, No. 17 now has more underrated pieces to catch opposing defenses slipping. Let’s not forget how sneaky good O.J Howard will be for the Bills if he remains healthy for a full season. Throw in a defense that’s done nothing but get better, the Bills has had all eyes on them all camp long.
6 quick-hit takeaways from Dolphins' training camp Day 7
The Miami Dolphins took the fields at Baptist Health Training Complex just across from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday for their third practice of the week and the third in front of fans. With pads on and fans in attendance, there was clearly a lot of energy...
3 pleasant surprises standing out in 2022 Raiders training camp
If you’re a fan of the Silver and Black, you likely can’t wait to see the Raiders take the field, watching Derek Carr throw to his new weapon Davante Adams. You’ll get your chance to see that happen, Raider Nation, but first comes training camp. The Las...
NFL reporters callously make light of Brittney Griner’s nine-year Russian prison sentence
Right after WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison, NFL reporters Ian Rapoport and James Palmer make light of her verdict. Even though NFL training camps are in full swing, the on-air talent still felt they needed to fill space with their off-the-air conversations. Soon enough, NFL reporters Ian Rapoport, James Palmer and Andrew Siciliano will likely wish they kept their commercial break conversation off the air, as they’re now under a lot of fire for making light of one of the most harrowing headlines in sports today.
