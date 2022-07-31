Best quotes from Commanders first training camp practices

Training camp is underway and some names are already generating some buzz — both good and bad. Here are a few of the training camp standouts thus far:. Recently, Carson Wentz has stood out in all the wrong ways. That trend is continuing at Washington’s training camp. While it is a new offense, Wentz has been inaccurate and thrown a number of interceptions during team periods. Missed reads and timing are understandable, but Wentz is now 29 and shouldn’t be struggling with basic concepts put in during the early parts of the off-season. Even more concerning is that his mechanical and accuracy issues still plague him.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO