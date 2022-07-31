SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers, self-distributed in Connecticut, launched its newest spirit, Blaze Whisky, which won a Double Gold Medal and was a “Best in Class” finalist at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Blaze is a cinnamon-flavored whisky, handcrafted in small batches using the finest bourbon “blasted” with all-natural cinnamon sticks with a mash bill of 90% corn and 10% barley, 33% ABV. SoNo 1420 is also America’s first distillery to incorporate hemp seed in its whiskey mash bills and crafts its ultra-premium, award-winning spirits on the Connecticut shoreline. Located in historic South Norwalk, its distillery and tasting room on Day Street are open to the public to explore their line of whiskeys, gins, vodkas and ready-to-drink cocktails. The 1800s industrial building, designed by award-winning architect Bruce Beinfield, highlights the distillery’s imported copper and stainless-steel stills. Located on the premises is Gallery at SoNo 1420, where the distillery team supports local artists throughout the year by displaying their work. Regularly occurring artist receptions include SoNo 1420 cocktails, food and an art raffle to benefit various local nonprofits. Brands can be found in the Price List section of the Connecticut Beverage Journal.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO