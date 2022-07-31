www.thebeveragejournal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
Related
thebeveragejournal.com
Citadelle Gin Highlighted in New Haven Cocktail Competition
Hartley & Parker Limited, Inc., hosted a cocktail competition featuring Citadelle Gin at Olives and Oil in New Haven on June 26. Twelve local bartenders competed for a panel of judges, creating their best summer cocktails using Citadelle Jardin d’Été Gin as a base spirit. The top four winners were Jay Downer, Head Bartender, Anchor Spa; Bryce Wade, BAR; Chris Montana, Mix Prime; and the People’s Choice Award went to Erin Keane, Yellow King Brews. The newest expression in the Citadelle Gin line, Citadelle Jardin d’Été Gin is a French gin inspired by the garden at the Château de Bonbonnet, a nature preserve filled with flowers, fruit and herbs. The gin offers refreshing notes of lemon, yuzu and orange flavors, softened by flavors of Charentais melon.
thebeveragejournal.com
Restaurant Trade Turns Out for Annual Golf Tournament
The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) hosted its annual Golf Classic at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield on June 27, presented by title sponsor Sysco. Participants were treated to lunch before teeing off to play 18 holes, courtesy of US Foods. Sponsors also included Datapay Payroll Services, Morgan Stanley, The Jorgensen Group at Morgan Stanley, Tanda Hospitality and FordHarrison. Tasting stations featured Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lenny’s Lemonade through Murphy Distributors, Bad Sons Beer Co., Alvarium Beer Co., Litchfield Distillery, The Cocktail Chemist canned cocktail line and Cylinder Vodka. The beverage cart sponsor was Brescome Barton. Additional tournament support from the beverage trade included Connecticut Distributors, Inc.; Allan S. Goodman; Brown-Forman; Slocum & Sons; VerTerra; Pepsi; and the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut. Cocktails and a farm-to-table-themed dinner followed the day of golf, led by a renowned lineup of local chefs, including Kristin Eddy from Millwright’s Restaurant in Simsbury, Jared Falco from Rosina’s in Greenwich, Lou Fiore from Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen in West Hartford, Manuel Romero from Olea in New Haven and David Standridge from The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic. Approximately 252 golfers took part in the event, with dozens of additional contributors and sponsors, which supports ProStart and culinary scholarships through CRA’s Connecticut Hospitality Educational Foundation, among charitable efforts.
thebeveragejournal.com
SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers Launches Blaze Whisky
SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers, self-distributed in Connecticut, launched its newest spirit, Blaze Whisky, which won a Double Gold Medal and was a “Best in Class” finalist at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Blaze is a cinnamon-flavored whisky, handcrafted in small batches using the finest bourbon “blasted” with all-natural cinnamon sticks with a mash bill of 90% corn and 10% barley, 33% ABV. SoNo 1420 is also America’s first distillery to incorporate hemp seed in its whiskey mash bills and crafts its ultra-premium, award-winning spirits on the Connecticut shoreline. Located in historic South Norwalk, its distillery and tasting room on Day Street are open to the public to explore their line of whiskeys, gins, vodkas and ready-to-drink cocktails. The 1800s industrial building, designed by award-winning architect Bruce Beinfield, highlights the distillery’s imported copper and stainless-steel stills. Located on the premises is Gallery at SoNo 1420, where the distillery team supports local artists throughout the year by displaying their work. Regularly occurring artist receptions include SoNo 1420 cocktails, food and an art raffle to benefit various local nonprofits. Brands can be found in the Price List section of the Connecticut Beverage Journal.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury restaurants preparing to stay cool during heat wave
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Restaurants in the Brass City are preparing to keep their outdoor diners cool. While the patio at D’Amelio’s has all the shade you could need, it doesn’t have fans or a misting system in place. When it’s hot, they do more rounds...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
Register Citizen
A ‘mini Hamptons’ with artistic roots: Why Christian Siriano chose Westport for his new store
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The cinnamon and cardamom-spiked aroma of the "Instant Karma" candle from Snif hits your senses as soon as you walk into The Collective West, the new store of opened by Westport resident and celebrity fashion designer Christian Siriano. On...
Milford Cowboy Lassos Shopping Carts in Wal-Mart Parking Lot
Just what we need, another cowboy in CT. Just when you thought people had taken their love for Yellowstone to it's height, we find a new level of fandom for the Kevin Costner hit TV series. I was cruising the CT Reddit page on Monday (7/25/22) when I came across a video from Milford, CT.
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: Liquor Super Store
Celebrating six years serving the Watertown community this fall, business continues to increase at Liquor Super Store. Owner Sultan Ayash credits the store’s success to superior customer service, while offering a plentiful selection and competitive prices. The store’s convenient Main Street location is easily accessible and offers shoppers plenty of parking. Ayash oversees all aspects of the store’s operations day to day, along with Store Manager Melanie Sperry and a group of family members who help out when needed, including his wife, Noor Ayash.
RELATED PEOPLE
Iconic Pizzeria Opens New Shops Far From Its New Haven Roots, With Locale In Florida Planned
An iconic Connecticut-based pizzeria chain is reportedly going to open a new location in Florida, according to Naples Florida Weekly. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana has plans to open in the Sunshine State, a Trinity Commercial Group representative confirmed to the news outlet. “We have no immediate plans to search in...
The Castle, Monroe’s famous stone mansion, for sale again at $1.6M
One of Fairfield County’s most unusual luxury homes, the Monroe stone mansion known as The Castle, is back on the market after being sold less than two years ago. The property was last listed in April 2020 for $1.25 million and sold for $1.1 million in October 2020. It is now available at $1.59 million.
WTNH.com
Music in CT: Pitbull, A Day to Remember to perform this week
Conn. (WTNH) — The summer is heating up with summer tours! Rock and rap are taking the forefront in Connecticut this week when Latin hip-hop artist Pitbull and metalcore group A Day to Remember take the stage. See the full list of underground acts and big-name artists performing across...
cityofwesthaven.com
Savin Rock Festival 2022 shines with good food, music
PHOTO — The British Legends of Rock Show headlines Day Two of the Savin Rock Festival in West Haven’s Old Grove Park on Saturday night, July 30. The band delved into the pantheon of British rock royalty and played the crown jewels of the British music catalog of the ’60s and ’70s. The shoreline festival, sponsored by the University of New Haven and New England Brewing Co., attracted crowds of 2,500 and 3,000, respectively, and featured a row of food and dessert trucks. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
IN THIS ARTICLE
ctexaminer.com
BLT, Stamford’s Largest Developer, Appears to be Violating its Agreement for 21 Pulaski St.
Twenty One Pulaski Street is a Battle Scene. On .14 of an acre just south of Interstate 95, it’s been individual vs. government, little guy vs. big developer. Now, even though the tiny parcel has been shrunk to make room for a wider road, and the house that was built there in 1916 is gone, 21 Pulaski St. is back in the fray.
Fairfield Native Justin Long Returns to Connecticut for Benefit Movie Marathon
I love it when nationally-known celebrities appear at charitable events in their hometowns. It's a thrill to see folks like Denis Leary, Bernie Williams, Christian Siriano, and Baba Booey up close at a local Police vs Fire hockey game. If you hurry, there's a chance for you to be in the same room as Justin Long this weekend here in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington
Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut. Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers. “My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey. Kassey...
Connecticut couple marries in New London NICU
NEW LONDON, Conn. — It's not unusual for folks to get married on a weekday, but it's not often you hear about the wedding being held inside of a neonatal intensive care unit. Grier Stanley and Jason Barnwell were due to be married on April 30 but, "Drue had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
trumbulltimes.com
Alive at Five ends this week with performance from T.I. in Stamford
Rapper, actor, author, entrepreneur and more, multi-hyphenate Calvin “T.I.” Harris will headline the final Alive at Five summer concert series in Stamford Thursday. The Grammy Award-winning rapper known for songs like “Bring Em Out,” “Whatever You Like,” “Dead and Gone,” has sold millions of albums and is credited with helping pioneer the rap subgenre of trap.
Register Citizen
Timeline for Stew Leonard’s expansion in Norwalk
NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s customers with a green thumb will soon find their favorite plants and garden essentials year-round. Stew Leonard’s expects to complete its new indoor garden center by late fall, according to Meghan Bell, director of public relations. The addition will be located on the west side of the building, and construction is already underway to permanently enclose the outdoor retail space previously reserved for its garden products.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Tree Falls on Man
2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
Register Citizen
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
Comments / 0