City of Salina announces roadway surfacing locations

UPDATE: Train diesel tanker rolls; part of Marymount Road closed
UPDATE 10:15 a.m. Thursday: Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan has provided an update on the wreck. Marymount Road south of Old Highway 40 remains closed after a diesel fuel tanker rolled early this morning. The earlier closing notice from Saline County reported that a rail car had overturned, however, Saline...
Car purchased illegally in Salina later found near Chicago
A car purchased by fraudulent means from a Salina dealership was later located in a suburb of Chicago. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that earlier this month, an unknown suspect used a fraudulent identification from Texas to arrange financing and purchase a 2020 Kia Stinger from Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street.
Fire starts near battery, destroys tractor south of Brookville
A blaze destroyed a $40,000 tractor late Monday night south of Brookville. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Ronald Hazelton, McPherson, was driving his 1989 Ford 7710 diesel tractor in a field on the east side of the 6500 block of S. Brookville Road just before 11:30 p.m. Monday when a fire started near the battery of the tractor. That area of S. Brookville Road is on the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range, Soldan noted.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Beaugh, Kaleb Ray; 29; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
Catalytic converter stolen from water truck in Salina's Kenwood Park
Another catalytic converter has been reported stolen in Kenwood Park, this time from a vehicle parked at the Saline County Livestock & Expo Center. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that sometime between July 22 and Monday, someone stole a catalytic converter from a water truck belonging to Landscape Consultants, LLC. The truck was parked there so that newly planted grass could be watered. A Landscape Consultants employee attempted to move the truck Monday and discovered the theft.
City of Salina announces special commission meeting today
The City of Salina has announced a special Salina City Commission meeting for this afternoon. The Salina City Commission is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in room 105 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street, for discussion and possible action regarding the city’s pending application for $24.9 million in funding from Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) 2022 grant funds for the Old Smoky Hill River Bridge Replacement Project.
Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3
BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas
A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
Police looking for Kia stolen in north Salina overnight
Salina police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in north Salina overnight. Janet Steinle, 54, of Salina, told police that she parked her yellow 2016 Kia Rio on the street in the 200 block of N. College Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. Monday. When she took her dog out at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday, the vehicle was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Man rides out of south Salina store on bike, also takes other items
Police are looking for the person who rode off with a bicycle and other merchandise from a south Salina sporting good store Tuesday evening. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man entered Dunham Sports, 2259 S. Ninth Street, walked back out, and re-entered the store a short time later. The...
Man jailed for alleged arson in Kan. wanted permanent address
RENO COUNTY — A man who claims to be from Maryland took a unique way to establish a permanent address with his arrest early Wednesday morning. Deputies arrested 43-year-old Robert Laney, who told authorities he is homeless, at the W. 30th Avenue Yesway store in Hutchinson on suspicion of arson.
Handgun stolen from Jeep parked in downtown Salina lot
Police are checking surveillance video after a handgun was stolen from a vehicle parked in a downtown Salina parking lot last night. Austin Armstrong, 25, of Salina, told police that at approximately 7:45 p.m. Monday, he parked his 1990 Jeep Cherokee in the back parking lot while he went to work at Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue. When he left work at approximately 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, he noticed the driver's door on the Jeep was slightly ajar, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina lawyer gets cited for alleged electioneering
Some Saline County voters have complained that they are witnessing the crime of electioneering at a polling place in Salina.
Saline County man arrested after high-speed pursuit
A pursuit that began in Salina early this morning, ended with stop spikes in Ellsworth County. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a black Audi 7 was northbound on N. College Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday when it failed to signal that it was turning west onto W. Ash Street. An officer followed the car, and once it turned south onto N. Broadway Boulevard, another officer attempted to stop the car, but it took off west on State Street to Kansas Highway 140, then north on N. Halstead Road, and west on State Street.
Kan. woman enters plea in death of victim found in mobile home
McPHERSON – A Kansas woman entered a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Tina Nicole Brown, 35, entered the plea Wednesday in...
Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson, Salina restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
2 hospitalized after crash during I-70 police chase
DICKINSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident during a law enforcement pursuit just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 BMW 645 Series driven by Joseph A. Hernandez, 35, Fort Collins, Colorado, was westbound on Interstate 70 actively fleeing and eluding law enforcement.
Salina Police Log 8-1-22 – Three Thefts
Salina Police are investigating three separate thefts that have happened in the past week. Capt. Paul Forrester provided the details to KSAL News. On July 23 at 6:30 a.m., a Dragon’s Ascent video game machine was broken into at the Pilot travel stop on N. Ninth Street. A suspect placed a sticker on store cameras, removed the top panel from the game and stole $4,600.
