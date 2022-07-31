Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspects in Armed Robbery

www.mychesco.com
Police Arrest Suspect in Robbery Incident, Amtrak Passengers Help Restrain Man
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a man in connection with a robbery incident. Authorities stated that on July 25 at approximately 1:43 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard for a robbery that just occurred. Upon arrival, police learned that Amtrak Police, with the assistance of two members of the public, had the suspect, 36-year-old Norman Nelson, in custody. Nelson was taken into custody by Wilmington Police without incident.
fox29.com
2 suspects sought in string of North Philadelphia armed robberies
Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects they believe were involved in a number of recent armed robberies. In one incident, a cashier who attempted to fight back was beaten by the suspects, according to police.
Philadelphia Police Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery Pattern
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police Detectives are investigating a commercial robbery pattern that has developed in the 22nd District. This pattern is based on modus operandi, time, geographic proximity and the suspects captured on surveillance video. The first robbery happened on July 27, 2022, at 7:20 PM. Two unknown...
18-Year-Old Suspect Charged With Possession of an Untraceable Firearm
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man following a gun investigation. Authorities state that on July 9, officers began a firearm investigation following the recovery of a 9mm handgun in the area of 7th and Washington Streets. Through the course of their investigation, police identified 18-year-old Javon Turner as a suspect. On July 26 at approximately 3:41 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of West 5th Street when they observed Turner. Police took Turner into custody without incident.
Philadelphia Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Robert Mosley. Robert was last seen at the Department of Human Services located at 1515 Arch Street, on Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 9:40 pm. Robert is 18 years old, 5’5,...
Woman attacked by 2 masked men outside apartment complex in Lehigh County
Police say the woman had just parked her car when she was physically assaulted by two masked men.
Identity Theft Suspect Sought: State Police Say He Purchased $5,000 Worth of Goods
CLAYMONT, DE — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of identity theft. The suspect, pictured below, is accused of using the victim’s identity to make purchases at two different stores. On July 20, 2022, the suspect opened a Home Depot credit card and made purchases at The Home Depot store located at 601 Naamans Road, Claymont, DE 19703. Later that day, he also opened a Verizon account and purchased a new phone at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5900 Perkiomen Avenue, Exeter Township, Berks County, PA. The total value of the items obtained by the suspect is estimated to be over $5,000.
Maryland Man Arrested After Fleeing Vehicle Stop, Loaded Handgun and Cocaine Recovered
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Maryland man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 23 at approximately 9:43 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of North West Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Kinjurm Allen of Maryland, who then fled in the vehicle. A few moments later, Allen fled from the vehicle on foot and was quickly taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, .2 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of marijuana.
fox29.com
Police investigating deadly shooting at home in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting they say happened in an Upper Darby home on Tuesday night. Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to a residence on the 200 block of Kinston Road around 7:30 p.m. Police have not shared information about the...
Cold Case Unit Asks for Public’s Help in Wilmington Murder from 2011
WILMINGTON, DE — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection to a murder that occurred in 2011. On June 30, 2011, at 8:15 a.m., 30-year-old Teiso Richardson was shot and killed in the 200 block of West 28th Street. This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators are asking for assistance from the public.
Violent Night: 4 dead in Philly, police believe one shooting was case of self-defense
A violent night left at least four people dead. Philadelphia's gun violence crisis is on track to surpass last year's record homicide rate.
2-year-old dies with cocaine, fentanyl in system; Cherry Hill man charged: Police
Police say an investigation found the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
Police release surveillance image of possible accomplice linked to armed Fairmount robberies
STRING OF ROBBERIES: Over the past several weeks there have been approximately 10 gunpoint robberies in the Fairmont section of the city, several of which took place in broad daylight.
Warminster Police Seek Suspects in Theft of Purse at Costco
WARMINSTER, PA — Warminster Township Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who stole a woman’s purse at the Costco store on Saturday, July 9. The theft occurred at around 5:19 PM and was captured on store surveillance video. Police say that the...
Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Theft Suspect
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is currently on the hunt for 22-year-old Raymond Silva-Bledsoe, who is wanted in connection with a theft that took place last month. Authorities state that on July 18th, 2022, Silva-Bledsoe and several other suspects were caught on camera stealing...
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Stealing $3,000 Worth of Perfumes
EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — A Wilmington, Delaware woman has been arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police in connection to the theft of $2,993.00 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty supply store located at 861 E. Baltimore Pike. Cammille Baker, age 36, has been charged with retail theft...
Gunman breaks into West Philly home, shoots sleeping victim multiple times: Police
Police say the gunman entered the home, walked up the stairs and shot the sleeping 20-year-old victim multiple times.
2 injured after shots fired into group at SEPTA station; police chase leads to 2 arrests
Officers with the 15th District saw shots fired from a white van at people on the stairwell of the SEPTA station.
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Seek Witnesses
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Monday at approximately 11:01 am. A 16-year-old male was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are seeking any witnesses who may have information about this incident.
Man Missing from East Nottingham Township: Nissan Altima LDD2622
EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since July. 39-year-old Shawn Mabe was last seen at his residence in East Nottingham Township on July 24th. It is believed that he left in the pictured Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration LDD2622. Mabe is possibly in the southern Chester County area, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them immediately.
