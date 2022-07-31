Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home

www.wect.com
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Victim named in Leland deadly shooting
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police have identified the man killed in a weekend shooting… and made an arrest believed to be connected to the investigation. 21-year-old Kwaze Walker of Lake Waccamaw died after being shot in inside a home the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive in Leland.
WECT
Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Willow Spring, N.C., woman was found dead on the beach Wednesday, according to the Carolina Beach Police Department. First responders were dispatched to the Ocean Blvd. beach access in reference to a death just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, officers located 56-year-old Lisa...
WECT
Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has identified Kwaze Walker of Lake Waccamaw as the person killed in a shooting at a home on the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive that at approximately 3:49 a.m. on Sunday. 19-year-old Devin Antone of Lake Waccamaw has been arrested and...
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding suspect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect currently being investigated for their role in the theft of a church’s grill. The male suspect was recently captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Fair Bluff, per the report....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
DEVELOPING STORY: Death investigation underway at Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A death investigation is underway at Carolina Beach. According to Sgt. Colby Edens with the Carolina Beach Police Department, officers were called just before 5 p.m. to Ocean Blvd Lifeguard Station 4 area. At this point, it is unclear how or where the person...
WECT
Burgaw PD to hold ‘Cram the Cruiser’ giveaway
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgaw Police Department announced Aug. 3 that they will be hosting a giveaway for school supplies over the course of two events, per release. Part of their “Cram the Cruiser” drive, Burgaw PD will be handing out supplies Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report for Deondrick Marquis Hill on Aug. 4. Per the BCSO, Hill is 26-years-old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, and has long dreadlocks. Hill was last seen Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. around...
WECT
Officer given Life Saving Award for efforts during Chadbourn hotel fire
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Officer Johnathan Driggers, one of the first people on the scene of a fire at Budget Inn earlier this year, has been granted a Life Saving Award by the Town of Chadbourn. Per a Chadbourn Police Department release, Driggers pulled a man from the burning building...
WECT
Man arrested for drug crimes at checking station
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for drug charges after he was stopped at a license checking station. Per the CCSO, the checking station was done near Will Inman Road and MM Ray Road in Tabor City. A deputy stopped Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway at the station on July 28 and found a cold beer container in the cup holder and noticed him attempting to hide a container. The container contained crack cocaine, heroin and other drugs along with a digital scale.
WECT
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Police Department is currently investigating a death near the Ocean Boulevard beach access. The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown. This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are available.
columbuscountynews.com
WPD Recovers Truck, Suspect in Minutes
Whiteville Police recovered a stolen truck and trailer – and the alleged thief — within minutes Tuesday (today). Jimmy Allen Lowery was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, fleeing to elude arrest, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, a lane violations and failure to stop for blue light and siren. His bond was set at $21,100. Lowery’s address and age were not available.
WECT
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former volunteer church youth worker was arrested Tuesday at the Wilmington International Airport and charged with a sex crime involving a minor. On Tuesday afternoon, Wrightsboro Baptist Church released a statement on the arrest. Alan Croom, 35, was charged with indecent liberties with a minor...
WECT
Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 51-74 months in prison for stealing $170 in cash at gunpoint from two of his acquaintances in September of 2020. Per a press release from District Attorney Ben David, James Ashley Holleman drove up to their house at 9:30...
WECT
Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
whqr.org
Man found dead in New Hanover County detention center, Sheriff’s office turns investigation over to SBI
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Leon Goodwin was found dead on July 26. Goodwin had been at the county detention facility for about a week and a half. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is currently handling the investigation of Goodwin’s death. Officials with the...
North Carolina Town’s EMS Implodes After Chief’s Racist Tirade Is Caught on Cam
An emergency rescue chief’s racist and homophobic diatribe has caused his entire fire and rescue squad to lose its contract with a local North Carolina government, forcing him to—belatedly—resign from his post.Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary Chief Shannon Worrell, who is also a co-founder of the organization, was caught on camera getting spicy with employees at the Whiteville location of San Jose Mexican Restaurant on July 24.Surveillance footage WECT 6 News captured Worrell insulting a female server after he asked how her daughter—who also worked at the restaurant—could have two mothers. “I guarantee y’all didn’t make a child,” he...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man charged after allegedly shooting at Columbus County deputies during standoff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man faces several charges after a standoff where shots were fired at Columbus County deputies. On Sunday night, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in the 3500 block of Beaverdam Road. According to a news release, deputies saw two women and two juveniles at the home.
1 injured in shooting at SC restaurant, police investigate
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting Thursday night inside a restaurant in North Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. at 850 North Beach Boulevard across from Barefoot Landing, according to a news release. One person was taken into custody at 4835 Highway […]
whiteville-news.com
Major Theft in and around Reigelwood N.C.
Image is used for illustration use only. Riegelwood, NC – On June 19, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Cedar Drive. The homeowner reported that someone entered a vehicle on the property and took a wallet from inside. A financial card from inside of the wallet was used at the Scotchman Gas Station in Riegelwood and an Exxon Gas Station in Wilmington. Surveillance footage was utilized during this investigation.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning. WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive. Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged...
