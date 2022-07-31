ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police investigating deadly shooting inside Leland home

By WECT Staff
WECT
 4 days ago
www.wect.com

WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Victim named in Leland deadly shooting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police have identified the man killed in a weekend shooting… and made an arrest believed to be connected to the investigation. 21-year-old Kwaze Walker of Lake Waccamaw died after being shot in inside a home the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive in Leland.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Willow Spring, N.C., woman was found dead on the beach Wednesday, according to the Carolina Beach Police Department. First responders were dispatched to the Ocean Blvd. beach access in reference to a death just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, officers located 56-year-old Lisa...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has identified Kwaze Walker of Lake Waccamaw as the person killed in a shooting at a home on the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive that at approximately 3:49 a.m. on Sunday. 19-year-old Devin Antone of Lake Waccamaw has been arrested and...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

DEVELOPING STORY: Death investigation underway at Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A death investigation is underway at Carolina Beach. According to Sgt. Colby Edens with the Carolina Beach Police Department, officers were called just before 5 p.m. to Ocean Blvd Lifeguard Station 4 area. At this point, it is unclear how or where the person...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Burgaw PD to hold ‘Cram the Cruiser’ giveaway

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgaw Police Department announced Aug. 3 that they will be hosting a giveaway for school supplies over the course of two events, per release. Part of their “Cram the Cruiser” drive, Burgaw PD will be handing out supplies Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.
BURGAW, NC
WECT

Man arrested for drug crimes at checking station

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for drug charges after he was stopped at a license checking station. Per the CCSO, the checking station was done near Will Inman Road and MM Ray Road in Tabor City. A deputy stopped Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway at the station on July 28 and found a cold beer container in the cup holder and noticed him attempting to hide a container. The container contained crack cocaine, heroin and other drugs along with a digital scale.
TABOR CITY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

WPD Recovers Truck, Suspect in Minutes

Whiteville Police recovered a stolen truck and trailer – and the alleged thief — within minutes Tuesday (today). Jimmy Allen Lowery was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, fleeing to elude arrest, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, a lane violations and failure to stop for blue light and siren. His bond was set at $21,100. Lowery’s address and age were not available.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 51-74 months in prison for stealing $170 in cash at gunpoint from two of his acquaintances in September of 2020. Per a press release from District Attorney Ben David, James Ashley Holleman drove up to their house at 9:30...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
WHITEVILLE, NC
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Town’s EMS Implodes After Chief’s Racist Tirade Is Caught on Cam

An emergency rescue chief’s racist and homophobic diatribe has caused his entire fire and rescue squad to lose its contract with a local North Carolina government, forcing him to—belatedly—resign from his post.Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary Chief Shannon Worrell, who is also a co-founder of the organization, was caught on camera getting spicy with employees at the Whiteville location of San Jose Mexican Restaurant on July 24.Surveillance footage WECT 6 News captured Worrell insulting a female server after he asked how her daughter—who also worked at the restaurant—could have two mothers. “I guarantee y’all didn’t make a child,” he...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

1 injured in shooting at SC restaurant, police investigate

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting Thursday night inside a restaurant in North Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. at 850 North Beach Boulevard across from Barefoot Landing, according to a news release. One person was taken into custody at 4835 Highway […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
whiteville-news.com

Major Theft in and around Reigelwood N.C.

Image is used for illustration use only. Riegelwood, NC – On June 19, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Cedar Drive. The homeowner reported that someone entered a vehicle on the property and took a wallet from inside. A financial card from inside of the wallet was used at the Scotchman Gas Station in Riegelwood and an Exxon Gas Station in Wilmington. Surveillance footage was utilized during this investigation.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning. WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive. Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged...
WILMINGTON, NC

