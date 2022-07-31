The following article was submitted by Susie Menk, the Youth Services Librarian at the Manitowoc Public Library. And what, you may ask, is a nurdle? Nurdles are small pellets or lentil-sized pieces of raw plastic that are used in the manufacturing of plastics. Unfortunately, nurdles are being found on the shores of lakes, rivers, and other bodies of water, most notably in the Gulf of Mexico. Scientists at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute (UTMSI) noticed large quantities of nurdles showing up in gulf waters starting in 2018. Their mission now is to find out where nurdles are in various waters and remove them. Scientists want to make people aware of the nurdle problem, get them to help to remove them from waterways, and determine the impact of these bits of plastic on the environment.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO