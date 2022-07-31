www.seehafernews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Public Works Committee to Give Updates on Ongoing Projects
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Public Works Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:15 p.m., where they will start by getting input from the public. They will then give updates on several ongoing projects, including the work being...
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County overpass hit by dump truck closed indefinitely
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An overpass in Outagamie County will be closed “indefinitely” after it was hit by a dump truck Wednesday. The Rose Hill Road (County Highway CC) over I-41 was struck Wednesday. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is deploying bridge engineers to assess the damage.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 76 back open in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the “Utility Emergency” on WIS 76 at Parkview Drive is cleared. The Greenville Fire Department and First Responders posted on its Facebook page that Municipal Dr. (WIS 76) between Hwy 15 and Parkview Dr. was closed because of a large tree that had fallen against some wires.
A strong storm in Darboy leaves one family temporarily displaced from their home
DARBOY (NBC 26) — A strong storm hit the Appleton area around 7:30 Wednesday morning leaving large amounts of damage around Darboy. The storm was not warned as severe, but residents said it looked like a tornado. “I saw branches swirling around and stuff so we quickly ran and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Chiefs Request Expansion of Field Area
The Manitowoc Chiefs Youth Football Club is looking to expand its field area. According to documents submitted to the Public Infrastructure Committee by the City’s Parks Planner, Brock Wetenkamp, the expansion would be completely contained to the Chiefs’ leased property. He described the expansion as the “squaring off...
seehafernews.com
Two Crashes Reported in the Area Yesterday
Two traffic incidents were reported from around the area yesterday (August 3rd). The first occurred as a direct result of the storm that ripped through Eastern Wisconsin yesterday. A semi-truck was turned onto its side in Calumet County. The wind gusts of upwards of 79 miles per hour caused the...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Sidewalk Sale Days Begins Today
For the next three days, shoppers are invited to visit downtown Two Rivers to participate in the annual Sidewalk Sale Days celebration. Schroeder’s Department Store has organized the event, which also includes The Read Apple and Intertwined. Each business is offering a different sale on their products, with some...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 42 in Door County reopened to traffic, crash cleared
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash that impacted parts of WIS 42 in Door County on Monday. According to WisDOT, the crash is clear and all lanes of WIS 42 are reopened to motorists. The incident took...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaq.com
Plans Move Forward for 12-Story Condo Near Lambeau Field
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Plans for a 12-story condo project just east of Lambeau Field moved forward Tuesday. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the 81-unit complex for the northeast corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. The Coachway Condos complex would feature 164...
seehafernews.com
Appleton City Officials Open Discussion Regarding Legalizing Marijuana
That is a question people have been asking since the 70s, but with many states legalizing it to various degrees, it appears that more and more people are turning to the side of legalization. City officials in Appleton have even opened up a discussion to include the question on a...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Announces $75,000 Tab for Christmas Decorations
In an attempt to beautify the city during the holiday season, the City of Manitowoc has announced that they will be spending $75,000 on decorations. In a news release, Tourism Director Courtney Hansen said they are purchasing garland for the light poles, giant festive ornaments, and a 26-foot Christmas Tree which will be placed in the Burger Boat Park, adjacent to the Farmers Market Parking Lot.
wearegreenbay.com
Accident in Kiel causes another accident on Highway 32/57
KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An accident in the City of Kiel caused another driver to back into a tow truck on Wednesday along Highway 32/57. Around 3:05 p.m., the Kiel Police Department alongside the Kiel Fire and EMS were sent to a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a semi-tractor trailer. Initial investigations indicate the passenger car was driving east on Highway 32/57 and came into the roundabout from the west side at a high rate of speed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Expo and Ice Center Board to Talk about the Upcoming Fair
With the Manitowoc County fair only three weeks away, the Manitowoc County Expo and Ice Center Board has a lot to do before it begins. Part of that will be taken care of this evening, as the Board will gather in the Expo Office on Expo Drive at 7:00 p.m.
seehafernews.com
Fuel Prices Continue Major Downward Trend
The fuel prices in Eastern Wisconsin continue their recovery from the record highs back in early June. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County is down 12 cents to $3.85, while Sheboygan County reported a 16-cent drop to $3.92. Calumet...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library to Begin a Nurdle Patrol
The following article was submitted by Susie Menk, the Youth Services Librarian at the Manitowoc Public Library. And what, you may ask, is a nurdle? Nurdles are small pellets or lentil-sized pieces of raw plastic that are used in the manufacturing of plastics. Unfortunately, nurdles are being found on the shores of lakes, rivers, and other bodies of water, most notably in the Gulf of Mexico. Scientists at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute (UTMSI) noticed large quantities of nurdles showing up in gulf waters starting in 2018. Their mission now is to find out where nurdles are in various waters and remove them. Scientists want to make people aware of the nurdle problem, get them to help to remove them from waterways, and determine the impact of these bits of plastic on the environment.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan to Run Tests of their Voting Equipment Today
In anticipation of the upcoming election next week, the City of Sheboygan will be testing its voting machines today (August 4th). The public test is actually required by the Wisconsin Election Commission, which mandates that all municipalities test their equipment no earlier than 10 days prior to any and all elections.
whby.com
Dump truck with bed up crashes into I-41 overpass
TOWN OF VANDENBROEK, Wis. — An Interstate 41 overpass is damaged after a dump truck with its bed up crashes into it. The truck struck the Rosehill Road bridge near Kaukauna around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday. The crash created cracks in the bridge and caused pieces of cement to fall...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers to Return to Streaming Council Meetings on Spectrum
For the past four months, the Two Rivers City Council meetings have only been live streamed on Facebook and YouTube, but it appears as though that will be changing. During his Two Rivers City Update yesterday (August 2nd) City Manager Greg Buckley explained that they are going to start airing them elsewhere as well.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Crime Prevention Committee to Discuss Scams, and National Night Out
There is one more meeting in the City of Manitowoc scheduled for today. The Crime Prevention Committee will gather in the Meeting and Training Room in the Manitowoc Police Department at 6:30 p.m. where they will give the public time to voice their input. Then, after getting their usual updates...
doorcountydailynews.com
Crash north of Egg Harbor closes Highway 42- UPDATE
A one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 42 in northern Door County closed the road. Door County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred a little after 3 pm at Gibraltar Bluff Lane between Egg Harbor and Fish Creek. Sheriff's Deputy Pat McCarty said the driver struck a utility pole, and both lanes of traffic were closed with detours off Highway 42 from Bluff Lane and Peninsula Players Road. The Door County Sheriff's Department reopened the roadway for traffic at 10 p.m.
Comments / 0