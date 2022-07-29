ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining

 4 days ago
MetroTimes

Detroit’s The Whitney launches limited-time seafood boil

The Whitney restaurant in Detroit is joining the trendy seafood boil craze this summer. For a limited time, the upscale restaurant is offering what it calls the Canfield Seafood Boil. The item costs $49.95 and includes crab legs, jumbo shrimp, mussels, and littleneck clams. It also comes with Yukon Gold...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Brewligans Public House wins “Best Brunch” for 3rd straight year

Vote 4 The Best, a competition judged by Local 4 viewers, has a winner for “Best Brunch!”. The award goes to Brewligans Public House in Trenton. The restaurant’s co-owners Matt Taylor told “Live in the D’s,” Tati Amere, the win is for the entire downriver community, a place he says has some great places to go.
TRENTON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

First Watch bringing new brunch spot to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - Brunch-goers, rejoice! A new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. First Watch, which has six locations across Michigan, is set to open an Ann Arbor location in mid-September at 3059 Oak Valley Drive. It also has plans to open a Novi restaurant soon, bringing the total number of locations in the state to eight. The company currently has more than 400 locations across the country.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Square One Pizzeria named Vote 4 the Best winner

This week we are revealing the winners of the Vote 4 the Best contest, which were picked by viewers. When it comes to the best Independent Pizza category, Square One Pizzeria in Mt. Clemens is taking home the bragging rights. Square One Pizzeria’s owner Tim Elvidge appeared on Live In...
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland's Blues, Brews and BBQ 2022 to include good food, beer, music and fireworks

Southeast Michigan's top BBQ pit masters are lining up to participate in Westland's signature event of the year, Blues, Brews and BBQ at Thomas H. Brown Central City Park. Held Aug. 5 and 6, Blues, Brews and BBQ will feature several talented musicians, all American barbecue and a selection of Michigan craft beers. The event will take place on 5- 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Your go-to guide for sunflowers across Michigan

We are currently in Sunflower season, and from photo shoots to picnics, there are many fields floral lovers can check out. 1-800 Flowers state that there are more than 60 variations of sunflowers around the world. The floral company also report that one sunflower can produce as many as 2,000 sunflower seeds. According to a Purdue University journal, 85% of North American sunflower seed is from Minnesota and North and South Dakota.
MICHIGAN STATE
franchising.com

New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze Opens in Shelby Township, MI

August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // Shelby Township, MI - Graze Craze™ recently opened open its first Michigan location at 1917 25 Mile in Shelby Township. Graze Craze’s new location in Shelby Township will be owned and operated by husband-wife duo, Jessica Moss and Michael MacGillivary. Residents of Macomb County and active members of the community for many years, Moss and MacGillivary support youth softball and several local charitable organizations, including Gilda’s Club of Metro Detroit and The Butterfly Collective. Their family plans to continue supporting causes that are close to their hearts and is looking forward to expanding ways they can give back to the community through their new Graze Craze location.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers

It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone. Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
hourdetroit.com

GreekFest to Feature Authentic Food, Live Entertainment, More

Assumption Cultural Center’s GreekFest returns Aug. 18-21 and will feature live entertainment, shopping, tours, kids’ activities, authentic Greek food, and more. Event organizers expect more than 10,000 people to attend the four-day celebration in St. Clair Shores. Taking place at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church at 21800 Marter Road,...
deadlinedetroit.com

Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte

Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
WYANDOTTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

New Michigan Pizza Packs 100 Slices of Pepperoni

Have you heard the phrase, “You can never have too much of a good thing?” Perhaps that applies to this new Michigan pizza that offers exactly 100 slices of pepperoni per pie. That’s a lot of meat. Little Caesars has announced their Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni, offering...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

New name, same store: Beloved Ann Arbor bookstore reveals new identity

ANN ARBOR – Nicola’s Books on Ann Arbor’s westside is now Schuler Books. The beloved independent bookstore was taken over by Michigan-based book company Schuler Books in 2014 but retained the name given to it by its previous owner, Nicola Rooney. “During the transition, it was decided...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1440 WROK

Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area

We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
ROCKFORD, IL

