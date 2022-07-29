‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining

August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // Shelby Township, MI - Graze Craze™ recently opened open its first Michigan location at 1917 25 Mile in Shelby Township. Graze Craze’s new location in Shelby Township will be owned and operated by husband-wife duo, Jessica Moss and Michael MacGillivary. Residents of Macomb County and active members of the community for many years, Moss and MacGillivary support youth softball and several local charitable organizations, including Gilda’s Club of Metro Detroit and The Butterfly Collective. Their family plans to continue supporting causes that are close to their hearts and is looking forward to expanding ways they can give back to the community through their new Graze Craze location.

SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO