‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining

MetroTimes
Detroit’s The Whitney launches limited-time seafood boil
The Whitney restaurant in Detroit is joining the trendy seafood boil craze this summer. For a limited time, the upscale restaurant is offering what it calls the Canfield Seafood Boil. The item costs $49.95 and includes crab legs, jumbo shrimp, mussels, and littleneck clams. It also comes with Yukon Gold...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Brewligans Public House wins “Best Brunch” for 3rd straight year
Vote 4 The Best, a competition judged by Local 4 viewers, has a winner for “Best Brunch!”. The award goes to Brewligans Public House in Trenton. The restaurant’s co-owners Matt Taylor told “Live in the D’s,” Tati Amere, the win is for the entire downriver community, a place he says has some great places to go.
First Watch bringing new brunch spot to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - Brunch-goers, rejoice! A new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. First Watch, which has six locations across Michigan, is set to open an Ann Arbor location in mid-September at 3059 Oak Valley Drive. It also has plans to open a Novi restaurant soon, bringing the total number of locations in the state to eight. The company currently has more than 400 locations across the country.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Square One Pizzeria named Vote 4 the Best winner
This week we are revealing the winners of the Vote 4 the Best contest, which were picked by viewers. When it comes to the best Independent Pizza category, Square One Pizzeria in Mt. Clemens is taking home the bragging rights. Square One Pizzeria’s owner Tim Elvidge appeared on Live In...
Crain's Detroit Business
Restaurant Roundup: Wahlburgers closes, Italian restaurant in ex-HopCat space opens and more
A roundup of local food, drink and restaurant news:. A popular burger chain closed one of its locations without notice last month. Wahlburgers' Royal Oak restaurant closed July 8, according to its Facebook page. "It is with great sadness that we announce today the permanent closure of this location," the...
HometownLife.com
Westland's Blues, Brews and BBQ 2022 to include good food, beer, music and fireworks
Southeast Michigan's top BBQ pit masters are lining up to participate in Westland's signature event of the year, Blues, Brews and BBQ at Thomas H. Brown Central City Park. Held Aug. 5 and 6, Blues, Brews and BBQ will feature several talented musicians, all American barbecue and a selection of Michigan craft beers. The event will take place on 5- 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Your go-to guide for sunflowers across Michigan
We are currently in Sunflower season, and from photo shoots to picnics, there are many fields floral lovers can check out. 1-800 Flowers state that there are more than 60 variations of sunflowers around the world. The floral company also report that one sunflower can produce as many as 2,000 sunflower seeds. According to a Purdue University journal, 85% of North American sunflower seed is from Minnesota and North and South Dakota.
franchising.com
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze Opens in Shelby Township, MI
August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // Shelby Township, MI - Graze Craze™ recently opened open its first Michigan location at 1917 25 Mile in Shelby Township. Graze Craze’s new location in Shelby Township will be owned and operated by husband-wife duo, Jessica Moss and Michael MacGillivary. Residents of Macomb County and active members of the community for many years, Moss and MacGillivary support youth softball and several local charitable organizations, including Gilda’s Club of Metro Detroit and The Butterfly Collective. Their family plans to continue supporting causes that are close to their hearts and is looking forward to expanding ways they can give back to the community through their new Graze Craze location.
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers
It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone. Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.
hourdetroit.com
GreekFest to Feature Authentic Food, Live Entertainment, More
Assumption Cultural Center’s GreekFest returns Aug. 18-21 and will feature live entertainment, shopping, tours, kids’ activities, authentic Greek food, and more. Event organizers expect more than 10,000 people to attend the four-day celebration in St. Clair Shores. Taking place at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church at 21800 Marter Road,...
deadlinedetroit.com
Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte
Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
HometownLife.com
Long a vacant garage, this Plymouth Township spot now serves up coffee and haircuts
The signs were posted for seemingly forever at the old garage along Ann Arbor Trail advertising a new business. Now, after years of work, the Plymouth Township building has new life, energized by shampoo and espresso. The Garage Cuts and Coffee finally opened its doors this summer, offering both hair...
wcsx.com
New Michigan Pizza Packs 100 Slices of Pepperoni
Have you heard the phrase, “You can never have too much of a good thing?” Perhaps that applies to this new Michigan pizza that offers exactly 100 slices of pepperoni per pie. That’s a lot of meat. Little Caesars has announced their Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni, offering...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New name, same store: Beloved Ann Arbor bookstore reveals new identity
ANN ARBOR – Nicola’s Books on Ann Arbor’s westside is now Schuler Books. The beloved independent bookstore was taken over by Michigan-based book company Schuler Books in 2014 but retained the name given to it by its previous owner, Nicola Rooney. “During the transition, it was decided...
wcsx.com
Michigan Birthday Freebies – Get Free Stuff on Your Big Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all the birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oxford High School graduate advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
Last week Local 4 introduced you to Ava Swiss, the 18-year-old Oxford High School graduate who wowed the judges on America’s Got Talent. Swiss’s audition earned her a “Yes” vote from all four of the show’s judges. On Tuesday (Aug. 2) night, we learned she’s...
Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area
We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
