NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?

Barbara Hartlen
4d ago
Probably the biggest reason might be to get back at the people of this state for not letting the Northern Pass go through!
Reply
7
John Patrick Mullan
4d ago
Thank you Brandon I not only have to deal with higher rates NY condo fees are being raised another 400 a year to pay for communal electricity.
Reply
5
Johnny's down
4d ago
NH pays one of the highest rates in the country already and energy commission just rubber stamps another increase! while there workers ride around in new Chevy trail boss trucks,! eversource made 1.2 billion in profits last year, I called the energy commission and for one bow is coal, eversource should be kicked out and get someone else in here
Reply
4
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration honored with 2022 Federation of Tax Administrators award
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration won a 2022 Federation of Tax Administrators award. The award is to recognize an innovative new auditing program developed to increase compliance with the Meals and Rooms tax obligation. The Monitor Forward Audit Program allows auditors to initially review...
NHPR
Higher electricity rates are looming for many N.H. customers
Electricity rates for many New Hampshire residents are set to spike this month, with three of New Hampshire’s four utility companies previously announcing major increases set to kick in in August. Eversource and Liberty each set their energy supply rates at more than 22 cents per kilowatt hour –...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire's largest cities on track to have most deadly opioid overdoses in years
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire’s largest cities are on track to see the most opioid deaths in years. From January through July, Manchester had 37 suspected opioid deaths. It's on track to have the highest number of opioid deaths since 2017. Nashua saw 29 suspected opioid deaths —...
This New England State is Now the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country
Oh, you're going to love this. Well, maybe. Realtor continually releases a list of the top 20 hottest housing markets in the United States.. Realtor defines a "market" as a metropolitan area as a city with suburbs, outlying towns, and neighborhoods. Now are you ready for this? According to House...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: All about Ashland
Monday, August 8th — Tonight, you've probably passed through it driving on I-93, and tonight Sean McDonald is giving you a tour of Ashland, a small town near the White Mountains and home to Little Squam Lake. Plus, one of the best G-Tramp or Garden Trampoline athletes in the...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire's largest teachers union endorses Democrat Sherman for governor
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire's largest teachers union is throwing its support behind the Democratic challenger to Gov. Chris Sununu. The endorsement from the NEA-New Hampshire comes as no surprise, but if Democratic challenger Tom Sherman wins, he could spend his entire two-year term working with a commissioner of education who has become a political lightning rod for Democrats.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire residents face higher electricity costs as more hot weather looms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Electricity rates are going up in New Hampshire as residents brace for more extreme heat this week. Utility officials said electricity supply rates are climbing for a number of reasons, with the biggest factors being the war in Ukraine and New England's reliance on natural gas.
WMUR.com
Five new landmarks added to New Hampshire's Register of Historical Places
CONCORD, N.H. — The State Council for Historical Resources added five new locations to the list of New Hampshire historical monuments. The new additions are meant to celebrate the state’s rural history. The list includes Atkinson's Center School, the Abbott/Laurel Schoolhouse in Milford, the William Swain Property in...
manchesterinklink.com
Sherman touts ideas and experience while slamming Sununu during Manchester campaign stop
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A focus on listening was at the core in the message from State Senator Dr. Tom Sherman as he talked to voters at a West Side event on Monday, comparing what he sees as his strength in listening compared to incumbent Republican Governor Chris Sununu. Sherman,...
WMUR.com
Record-breaking heat hits New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Records fell Thursday in New Hampshire as temperatures soared across the state, hitting 100 degrees in Rochester for the first time in 11 years. Manchester and Portsmouth hit new record temperatures, while Concord and Nashua tied their records. The humidity made it feel even hotter, with...
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire looks to rein in rising energy costs
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire officials are recommending that the state adopt policies that focus on lowering energy costs for consumers as the state pursues long-term environmental goals. A new 10-year energy strategy plan released by the New Hampshire Department of Energy calls for prioritizing the high cost...
WMUR.com
Fisher Cats hold benefit night Wednesday for New Hampshire Relief for Ukraine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is still plenty of time to help donate to WMUR's Relief for Ukraine. More than $344,000 has been raised so far thanks to partners and viewers. >> How to donate to support Ukraine relief: Visit this link, text "NH4Ukraine" to 41444 or mail a check made out to Granite United Way with "NH 4 Ukraine" in the memo line to Granite United Way, 22 Concord St., Manchester, NH 03101 <<
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
Sleep in $65 A Frame On Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire... We have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks
“They are a very affordable source of housing that receives very little in ongoing public investment to maintain that affordability,” said Josh Hanford, Vermont’s commissioner of housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks.
WCAX
Efficiency Vermont doing a free air conditioner giveaway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Efficiency Vermont is doing a social media giveaway of a window air conditioner. According to a post on Facebook, people can enter to win a new Energy Star Air Conditioning unit by sharing their favorite place to cool down. People have left comments like “Lake Dunmore,” “My...
New Hampshire governor signs police accreditation plans into law
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's law enforcement agencies can seek national certification under a new state program aimed at improving accountability among police officers. An executive order signed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu last week creates the Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, which he says will "provide a systematic...
New Hampshire and Maine Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags
Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
WMUR.com
‘Pack a Pack’ drive underway; school supplies donated by Granite Staters begin arriving
CONCORD, N.H. — WMUR’s annual Pack a Pack school supply drive is underway. WMUR is teaming up with some incredible organizations to provide backpacks full of necessities for New Hampshire children. The goal is to give away 3,000 backpacks, along with nutritious snacks from the New Hampshire Food...
Lawsuit accuses Dairy Farmers of America of creating ‘monopsony’ in the Northeast
Dairy Farmers of America is tasked with ensuring its members get the highest possible price for their milk. But at the same time, its milk processing operations benefit from lower milk prices, the lawsuit argues. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lawsuit accuses Dairy Farmers of America of creating ‘monopsony’ in the Northeast.
