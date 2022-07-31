ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?

By Fred Kocher
WMUR.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wmur.com

Comments / 21

Barbara Hartlen
4d ago

Probably the biggest reason might be to get back at the people of this state for not letting the Northern Pass go through!

Reply
7
John Patrick Mullan
4d ago

Thank you Brandon I not only have to deal with higher rates NY condo fees are being raised another 400 a year to pay for communal electricity.

Reply
5
Johnny's down
4d ago

NH pays one of the highest rates in the country already and energy commission just rubber stamps another increase! while there workers ride around in new Chevy trail boss trucks,! eversource made 1.2 billion in profits last year, I called the energy commission and for one bow is coal, eversource should be kicked out and get someone else in here

Reply
4
Related
NHPR

Higher electricity rates are looming for many N.H. customers

Electricity rates for many New Hampshire residents are set to spike this month, with three of New Hampshire’s four utility companies previously announcing major increases set to kick in in August. Eversource and Liberty each set their energy supply rates at more than 22 cents per kilowatt hour –...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hampshire#Bills#Business Industry#Linus Business#Businessnhmagazine#Nh Business
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: All about Ashland

Monday, August 8th — Tonight, you've probably passed through it driving on I-93, and tonight Sean McDonald is giving you a tour of Ashland, a small town near the White Mountains and home to Little Squam Lake. Plus, one of the best G-Tramp or Garden Trampoline athletes in the...
ASHLAND, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire's largest teachers union endorses Democrat Sherman for governor

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire's largest teachers union is throwing its support behind the Democratic challenger to Gov. Chris Sununu. The endorsement from the NEA-New Hampshire comes as no surprise, but if Democratic challenger Tom Sherman wins, he could spend his entire two-year term working with a commissioner of education who has become a political lightning rod for Democrats.
EDUCATION
WMUR.com

Five new landmarks added to New Hampshire's Register of Historical Places

CONCORD, N.H. — The State Council for Historical Resources added five new locations to the list of New Hampshire historical monuments. The new additions are meant to celebrate the state’s rural history. The list includes Atkinson's Center School, the Abbott/Laurel Schoolhouse in Milford, the William Swain Property in...
MILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Record-breaking heat hits New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Records fell Thursday in New Hampshire as temperatures soared across the state, hitting 100 degrees in Rochester for the first time in 11 years. Manchester and Portsmouth hit new record temperatures, while Concord and Nashua tied their records. The humidity made it feel even hotter, with...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire looks to rein in rising energy costs

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire officials are recommending that the state adopt policies that focus on lowering energy costs for consumers as the state pursues long-term environmental goals. A new 10-year energy strategy plan released by the New Hampshire Department of Energy calls for prioritizing the high cost...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WMUR.com

Fisher Cats hold benefit night Wednesday for New Hampshire Relief for Ukraine

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is still plenty of time to help donate to WMUR's Relief for Ukraine. More than $344,000 has been raised so far thanks to partners and viewers. >> How to donate to support Ukraine relief: Visit this link, text "NH4Ukraine" to 41444 or mail a check made out to Granite United Way with "NH 4 Ukraine" in the memo line to Granite United Way, 22 Concord St., Manchester, NH 03101 <<
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Efficiency Vermont doing a free air conditioner giveaway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Efficiency Vermont is doing a social media giveaway of a window air conditioner. According to a post on Facebook, people can enter to win a new Energy Star Air Conditioning unit by sharing their favorite place to cool down. People have left comments like “Lake Dunmore,” “My...
VERMONT STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire and Maine Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags

Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy