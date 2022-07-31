After revival best time for spiritual, personal renewal

Once upon a time, “camp meetings” were a regular part of church culture in America. There are stories from the 1800s about people walking 15 miles through woods and fields to come upon a large gathering of folks singing, praying and preaching.

The stories I’ve read told of people walking in silence until hearing faint voices that grew richer with each step until they would find a whole crowd earnestly seeing and seeking God. Camp meetings are reminiscent of, but not directly related to, the Feast of Tabernacles in the Old Testament.

When God was instituting times of rest for the new nation of Israel, He expected three major feasts that commanded rest and connection. Passover, Pentecost and Booths were their names, and they were set according to the farming seasons and meant to commemorate Israel’s deliverance, covenant and wanderings in the wilderness.

The Feast of Tabernacles, or booths, expected everyone to find camping gear and camp in small tents to remember that God no longer drove the people, but had let them settle in the Promised Land. It was a beautiful reminder of God’s faithfulness; yet it was sadly abandoned just one generation after Moses. That is until Nehemiah returned the nation to the Word.

After the miraculous rebuild of Jerusalem’s walls, Nehemiah capitalized on returning the nation to the God who had made them. I don’t mean in the sense of using a formula or strategy; Nehemiah responded to this moment of Godly interest with solid focus. In my lifetime, I have often seen the same emphasis placed in this new season of Israel play out after true revival.

When people encounter God, they recognize evil and do what they can to resist it. After revival, there is a new joy in reading the Word of God. This entails reading, rejoicing and remembering God’s commandments. People are usually empowered to understand, desire and obey the Bible after encountering God. He affects our mind, heart and will.

After revival, we can usually see God’s blessings on our life more clearly. He is always so faithful and works things for our good. Sadly, we can’t usually see it until it’s in the rearview.

Recognizing our blessings moves us to confession of our failures, and confession moves us to a new commitment. People often have a renewed passion for honoring God after a mission trip or a camp. After these times is the best time to create new spiritual and personal expectations.

When we are closest to God, we should put a stake in the ground so that we can return to the right standard of our lives when we drift. Too often, we want to wait till the emotions subside so we can be more level-headed, and the problem with that is His ways are higher than ours. So, if we want to be anything like His ways, we must lean in while He can be found.

These four things that happen after a God encounter are explicitly mentioned in chapters 7-10 in Nehemiah. He recognizes the need for watchmen who can keep Israel from falling prey to old enemies. He and Ezra read the law to the people, encouraging them to read, rejoice and remember it.

Then, they recount their history, which leads them to repent. And that confession directs them to a new covenant or commitment to do better.

If you have had a fresh encounter with Jesus, write down what He told you to do and obey it! Who knows, you may be the one who brings revival to all of us. As we draw near to the throne of God as those pilgrims did in the 1800s, may we draw ever closer to Him while influencing others with our singing.