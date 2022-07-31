Iredell County new business names: July 17-23

statesville.com
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County collected $151.3 million in taxes in 2021
Iredell County collected more than $151.35 million in taxes in 2021 with $747,919.72 remaining in outstanding taxes according to Bill Furches, the county’s tax collector. Those numbers were announced at Tuesday’s meeting of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. Furches noted that was up 3.7% from 2022 and was slightly ahead of budgeted tax collections by almost $3.93 million. He noted that collections were 99.51% of property taxes assessed.
125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
Statesville Record & Landmark
City of Statesville finalizes sale of Vance Hotel to Ranier Group
At the May 16 meeting, Statesville City Council approved an amended master development agreement and the ultimate sale of the historic Vance Hotel to the Ranier Group for $47,000. Ranier, represented by Stephen Barker, plans to renovate the building into a boutique hotel and build a parking deck behind the...
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory’s Most Important Election
Last week, an unconventional election took place. Instead of in November, citizens of Hickory cast their vote in July for competitive municipal races. An interesting wrinkle in Hickory’s selection process, but it did not match what was at stake when voters went to the polls on July 6, 1931. In their hands were ballots to determine just how big Hickory was going to be.
Statesville Record & Landmark
DSDC: 'Social District' could increase foot traffic for downtown Statesville
A night out on the town might get easier in the city of Statesville if it considers an ordinance to create “social districts” downtown. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Brittany Marlow of Downtown Statesville Development Corporation spoke to the council to encourage it to consider an ordinance to create a social district which is a defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by an ABC permittee. The hope is that added social districts would encourage more businesses to stay open longer if patrons spent more time downtown in the evenings.
WBTV
Eastern Fence expanding facility in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC announced today that Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC (Eastern Fence), a Center Rock Capital Partners and Leelanau Private Capital portfolio company, will expand its manufacturing and distribution facility in Rowan County. Eastern Fence plans to create 40 new jobs and invest $10.5 million...
WBTV
Central Flea Market vendors have a new permanent home, Charlotte councilman says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Vendors who had used the old Eastland Mall site for their open-air market for years now have a permanent place to call home. Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari shared a series of tweets Tuesday night, saying the city has officially secured a new, permanent location for vendors.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HealthReach Community Clinic's executive director honored
July 25 started out as an ordinary day for Sabrina “Bri” Niggel, chatting with her mom that morning, heading to work at Mooresville’s HealthReach Community Clinic, and taking care of responsibilities at the clinic until it was suggested that she step outside, where a surprise awaited. Opening...
WBTV
Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say you can see officers at 65 events throughout Charlotte. Samaritan's Purse to help with Kentucky flood recovery. More than 3 dozen people have been killed in what is one of the state's worst flooding events ever. Hundreds more are still missing. Samaritan’s Purse to help with recovery...
WBTV
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
spectrumlocalnews.com
5 things to know: Federal investigation delays construction at new casino near Charlotte
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Construction on a new casino outside Charlotte could be delayed as federal investigators look into who is benefiting from the Catawba Two Kings Casino. The people benefiting include the brother of South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn and the husband of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki...
When is the first day of school in the Triad?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
WBTV
Public’s assistance requested in locating missing Lincoln County man
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Patrick Russell Edwards, 22, was last seen on Aug. 2 around 6:30 a.m. when he left his home to go to work. Edwards is a white male...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Council takes first step toward creation of downtown social district
The Statesville City Council seemed receptive Monday to the idea of establishing a downtown social district where adults can purchase to-go alcoholic beverages from ABC-permitted businesses for consumption in public areas and inside participating retail shops. Downtown Statesville Development Corporation officials presented the concept — which they hope will increase...
lakenormanpublications.com
Relief on the horizon for Faith Road traffic snarls
MOORESVILLE – After several fits and starts, including having to request new bids for the project about a half-dozen times due to contractor defaults and bids the N.C. Department of Transportation considered outside of the acceptable range, Mooresville commissioners have approved what they hope to be the final contract to improve the intersection of N.C. 115 and Faith Road.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 31st
Check out some active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. *Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Troutman National Night Out brings law enforcement, community closer
Hot dogs, ice cream, law enforcement and first responders were all on hand Tuesday as Troutman hosted residents for National Night Out at Troutman’s ESC Park. Police Chief Josh Watson said the event had a strong turnout as residents talked to members of the Troutman Police Department, Statesville Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Highway Patrol, other law enforcement and first responders and local nonprofits while enjoying food, music and plenty of fun for the children in attendance.
Cleveland County casino under federal investigation
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
lincolntimesnews.com
Newly graduated LCS students now EMTs
LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Emergency Services has gained three new emergency medical technicians and it’s only been a few short months since they graduated from Lincoln County Schools. They’ve got their first week of orientation under their belts and soon will be going out on calls on a team with a paramedic.
Dented, damaged and dirty: BBB takes action against Charlotte-based moving company
CHARLOTTE — A family says a Charlotte moving company finally delivered their belongings after holding them hostage for 329 days. But that family’s fight isn’t over -- now, the Better Business Bureau is taking new action against the company. Channel 9′s Allison Latos has investigated complaints against...
