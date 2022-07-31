ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Iredell County new business names: July 17-23

Statesville Record & Landmark
 4 days ago
statesville.com

Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County collected $151.3 million in taxes in 2021

Iredell County collected more than $151.35 million in taxes in 2021 with $747,919.72 remaining in outstanding taxes according to Bill Furches, the county’s tax collector. Those numbers were announced at Tuesday’s meeting of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. Furches noted that was up 3.7% from 2022 and was slightly ahead of budgeted tax collections by almost $3.93 million. He noted that collections were 99.51% of property taxes assessed.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

City of Statesville finalizes sale of Vance Hotel to Ranier Group

At the May 16 meeting, Statesville City Council approved an amended master development agreement and the ultimate sale of the historic Vance Hotel to the Ranier Group for $47,000. Ranier, represented by Stephen Barker, plans to renovate the building into a boutique hotel and build a parking deck behind the...
STATESVILLE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Hickory’s Most Important Election

Last week, an unconventional election took place. Instead of in November, citizens of Hickory cast their vote in July for competitive municipal races. An interesting wrinkle in Hickory’s selection process, but it did not match what was at stake when voters went to the polls on July 6, 1931. In their hands were ballots to determine just how big Hickory was going to be.
HICKORY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

DSDC: 'Social District' could increase foot traffic for downtown Statesville

A night out on the town might get easier in the city of Statesville if it considers an ordinance to create “social districts” downtown. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Brittany Marlow of Downtown Statesville Development Corporation spoke to the council to encourage it to consider an ordinance to create a social district which is a defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by an ABC permittee. The hope is that added social districts would encourage more businesses to stay open longer if patrons spent more time downtown in the evenings.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Eastern Fence expanding facility in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC announced today that Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC (Eastern Fence), a Center Rock Capital Partners and Leelanau Private Capital portfolio company, will expand its manufacturing and distribution facility in Rowan County. Eastern Fence plans to create 40 new jobs and invest $10.5 million...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HealthReach Community Clinic's executive director honored

July 25 started out as an ordinary day for Sabrina “Bri” Niggel, chatting with her mom that morning, heading to work at Mooresville’s HealthReach Community Clinic, and taking care of responsibilities at the clinic until it was suggested that she step outside, where a surprise awaited. Opening...
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

When is the first day of school in the Triad?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
HIGH POINT, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Statesville Council takes first step toward creation of downtown social district

The Statesville City Council seemed receptive Monday to the idea of establishing a downtown social district where adults can purchase to-go alcoholic beverages from ABC-permitted businesses for consumption in public areas and inside participating retail shops. Downtown Statesville Development Corporation officials presented the concept — which they hope will increase...
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Relief on the horizon for Faith Road traffic snarls

MOORESVILLE – After several fits and starts, including having to request new bids for the project about a half-dozen times due to contractor defaults and bids the N.C. Department of Transportation considered outside of the acceptable range, Mooresville commissioners have approved what they hope to be the final contract to improve the intersection of N.C. 115 and Faith Road.
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 31st

Check out some active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. *Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Troutman National Night Out brings law enforcement, community closer

Hot dogs, ice cream, law enforcement and first responders were all on hand Tuesday as Troutman hosted residents for National Night Out at Troutman’s ESC Park. Police Chief Josh Watson said the event had a strong turnout as residents talked to members of the Troutman Police Department, Statesville Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Highway Patrol, other law enforcement and first responders and local nonprofits while enjoying food, music and plenty of fun for the children in attendance.
TROUTMAN, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cleveland County casino under federal investigation

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Newly graduated LCS students now EMTs

LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Emergency Services has gained three new emergency medical technicians and it’s only been a few short months since they graduated from Lincoln County Schools. They’ve got their first week of orientation under their belts and soon will be going out on calls on a team with a paramedic.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC

