Iredell County new business names: July 17-23

A night out on the town might get easier in the city of Statesville if it considers an ordinance to create “social districts” downtown. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Brittany Marlow of Downtown Statesville Development Corporation spoke to the council to encourage it to consider an ordinance to create a social district which is a defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by an ABC permittee. The hope is that added social districts would encourage more businesses to stay open longer if patrons spent more time downtown in the evenings.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO