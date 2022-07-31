ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Verses of Lawrence Ferlinghetti are a breath of fresh air

Statesville Record & Landmark
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
statesville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Film festival ignites spark for Statesville screenwriter

For Jason Keating and Bishen Sen, post-traumatic stress disorder is personal. Both have been diagnosed with the condition, and that has fueled a special connection with their current project, a short film titled “The Grief Counselor,” which will be filmed in and around Statesville this fall. Keating, a...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Hiddenite Center happenings

Emerging artist exhibit to feature works of Newland. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Lucas Mansion Gallery welcomes Britton Newland for an emerging artist exhibit. Britton is a 17-year-old native of Alexander County She has danced with All That Dance studio in Taylorsville since she was 4 and has been on the competition team since she was 5.
HIDDENITE, NC
power98fm.com

Gallery: Power 98 Block Party in Concord at Barber-Scotia College!

Another Power 98 Block Party in the books! Saturday, July 30th from 12-2 pm the crew took over at Barber-Scotia College. Performances on the Healthy Blue Stage included Dajulyn, Tigo B, Mary Mack, DJ Luke Nasty, Rawallty, Paper Chasin Savage, Rico Barrino, and Colonel Loud. Plus, there was a special appearance by former Pro Football player Kawann Short! Thank you to everyone who came and showed out! Check out some of the photos from the Power 98 Block Party. All photos by Mark Borja feel free to download and share. Be sure to tag us on your socials.
CONCORD, NC
Axios Charlotte

5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. South End Exchange If you’re looking for high-end furniture at a […] The post 5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Entertainment
Niner Times

Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season

Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
MATTHEWS, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudyard Kipling
Person
Lawrence Ferlinghetti
Person
Langston Hughes
MarketRealist

Elevation Church Pastor Steven Furtick's Net Worth: Gospel or Grift?

Many mega-church pastors have faced criticism for their business dealings, tithes, and how much money they make. Steven Furtick of Elevation Church isn't an exception. Furtick is a pastor at Elevation Church and he has found himself in a position that many mega-church pastors find themselves in — being questioned about the relationship between a pastor's net worth and their church.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verses#Fresh Air#Canongate Books#Mantle Mays#American
kiss951.com

Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town

Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Statesville Record & Landmark

DSDC: 'Social District' could increase foot traffic for downtown Statesville

A night out on the town might get easier in the city of Statesville if it considers an ordinance to create “social districts” downtown. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Brittany Marlow of Downtown Statesville Development Corporation spoke to the council to encourage it to consider an ordinance to create a social district which is a defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by an ABC permittee. The hope is that added social districts would encourage more businesses to stay open longer if patrons spent more time downtown in the evenings.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cases have been popping up all...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy