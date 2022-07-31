ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

What’s Happening in South Sound this week

By Cayli Yanagida
The Olympian
The Olympian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHX8H_0gzSyG7K00

Sunday, July 31

Music in the Park: Bass soloist E Pruitt will wrap up the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s free concert series with an hourlong performance at 1 p.m. at Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia.

Night Flowers flamenco performance: Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes will perform at the McLane Grange Hall, 931 Delphi Road SW, Olympia at 7:30 p.m. with musician Diego Amador Jr. Tickets are $24 for general admission, $38 for VIP seating, $18 for students and $12 for children.

Monday, Aug. 1

Find Your Muse: This event organized by the Turning Pointe Survivor Advocacy Center will be every Monday from July 11 to Aug. 22 at 210 Pacific Court in Shelton. Those ages 10 to 18 who have been impacted by domestic or sexual violence can participate in the free music program and learn about song writing, ear training, audio production and soundscape composition for video games.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Lacey in Tune: At Lacey’s Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE, families can enjoy Ruth & Emilia , a mother/daughter pop duo who will be playing the roles of a girl and an alien who strive to make the world a better place while learning a few lessons on the way. Their free performance begins at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Bird Watching at the Nisqually Wildlife Refuge: From 8 a.m. to noon, visitors can participate in Wednesday morning bird walks at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually Wildlife Refuge , 100 Brown Farm Road NE. Many birds stop in at the refuge’s estuary during migration. Admission is $3 or free with an appropriate pass for national lands. The longest path is about four miles round-trip.

Lacey in Tune: Lacey in Tune’s free Noon Concert Series will feature Cosmo’s Dream original folk music . It takes place at Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE. Food vendors will be on site, but bring your own seating.

Soul Flow Yoga: All levels are invited to this yoga class at the Olympia Yoga Sanctuary , 1522 Fourth Ave. E. in downtown Olympia. Participants will focus on breathing and breathwork during the class from 10 to 11 a.m. The COVID-19 vaccine and masks are required to attend this class. Admission is $15.

Friday, Aug. 5

Lacey In Tune: The free Concerts & Movies in the Park will feature Latin American music by Culture Shock, followed by a screening of “Encanto” at dusk. Both take place at Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE.

Yelm Jazz in the Park: This free event goes from 6-10 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 5:30-10 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the Yelm City Park, 115 SE Mosman Ave. Visitors can relax on picnic blankets, enjoy their own food and listen to music. Food can also be purchased on site. A beer and wine garden will also be available.

Saturday, Aug. 6

LoveOly Summerfest: This street festival returns to downtown Olympia with live music and performances, activities for kids and families, interactive art installations from local artists, local community groups, and a biergarten with local seasonal libations. Activities run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lavender Festival: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors will be able to visit Schirm Loop Homestead Lavender Farm for their Lavender Festival. The farm is at 2434 Schirm Loop Road NW in Olympia. There will be local artists and crafters at the event, as well as live music and food trucks.

4th Annual Car and Motorcycle Show: This event will start at 9 a.m. at 7273 Linderson Way SW in Tumwater. As well as cars, there will be food trucks, games and face painting. Visitors will be able to vote on the best cars, trucks and bikes.

2022 Olympia Brew Fest: This annual event will be at the Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St SW in Olympia, from 1-8 p.m. There will be live music and vendors as well as a wide variety of local and regional breweries. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Summer Shark Spree: This recurring event will be at the Puget Sound Estuarium from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be shark-themed games and activities for kids. Admission to the Estuarium will be free all day.

Comments / 0

Related
The Stranger

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! It's Renaissance Faire Time!

August brings heat, summer malaise, and the annual Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. And this year, this portal to the Elizabethan era seems a bit too real, with a pox plaguing the people of 2022. At least English peasants weren't forced to know about the Twitter drama surrounding the Lockheed Martin tenderqueer. ANYWAYS, this time-honored tradition beckons city folk to squeeze into tights and bustiers before making their way to the grassy plains of Bonney Lake's Kelley Farm, a land that, for a brief moment, becomes the English town of Merriwick.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Summer Hiking in Olympia Through a Coastal Forest on the Evergreen Geoduck Trail

Hiking is all about experiencing the natural world around you, and what could be more natural than a tranquil stroll through a coastal forest to the stunning Puget Sound? The seaside woods of Washington offer the best of both worlds when it comes to summer hiking. There’s a trail hike on The Evergreen State College campus that is a perfect way to cool off in the forest with a payoff of views of Puget Sound. The Evergreen Geoduck Trail in Olympia is a relatively easy summer hike through the mature forest, with scenic views at the beach of Eld Inlet.
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Tumwater, WA
City
Shelton, WA
City
Lacey, WA
City
Olympia, WA
Olympia, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged

Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
EDMONDS, WA
southsoundmag.com

Tacoma’s El Borracho Makes Its Post-Pandemic Return

Plant-based Mexican-inspired restaurant El Borracho, with its flagship location in Pike Place Market, recently reopened its Tacoma location. Owner Kittie Davidovich first opened El Borracho at Pike Place in 2012 with Ballard and Tacoma locations popping up shortly after. And the Tacoma location opened in 2017. COVID-19 proved challenging for...
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

A glassy gift shines a new path

In a small clear box, Etsuko Ichikawa keeps a small piece of vitrified glass that was given to her on a tour of the Hanford nuclear site. This vitrified glass encases radioactive material before it is disposed of through burial. As an artist trained in making glass, this object becomes something of a totem for Ichikawa, who turns her eye towards nuclear legacies,environmental degradation, and human impacts on the environment.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Frank Jr.
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Brown pelicans

Photographer Doug Parrott notes that two brown pelicans — an uncommon visitor — have been observed on the south jetty of the Edmonds waterfront for the last few days. These were seen from the Edmonds Marina fuel dock. “Thanks to the birder who steered me in the right direction,” Parrott said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Folk Music#American Music#Free Music#Beer#The Mclane Grange Hall#210 Pacific Court#Ruth Emilia#Nisqually Wildlife Refuge
KIRO 7 Seattle

Blue Angels set to take flight in Seattle

SEATTLE — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Blue Angels are back in Seattle. The Blue Angels, which are a part of the U.S. Navy, will be practicing on Thursday before the Boeing Seafair Air Show officially kicks off on Friday at 11:15 a.m. KIRO...
SEATTLE, WA
historylink.org

Central Tavern and Saloon (Seattle)

The Central Tavern – located in the historic Skagit Building at 207 First Avenue South -- has been near the center of Seattle’s nightlife action for many decades. What began as a café associated with the Famous Hotel has existed in many different incarnations, from a Gold Rush-era eatery, to a fleabag Skid Road dive, to a legendary live music venue. The Central survived the lean Prohibition era, as well as the 1960’s urban-renewal phase, when Pioneer Square buildings were razed before the wider community’s sense of historical preservation took hold and the area was designated as the Pioneer Square-Skid Road National Historic District. In the 1970s the Central helped introduce live blues and rock and roll to the neighborhood, and in the 1980s it played a role in the rise of Grunge Rock, hosting shows by such bands as Soundgarden, Nirvana, Mother Love Bone, Screaming Trees, and Mudhoney. In 1990 it was redubbed the Central Saloon. Today it remains popular with locals, as well as being a must-see shrine for globetrotting Grunge tourists.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey cautions Long Lake goers

Lacey is warning community members to take care when swimming in the waters of Long Lake. In a Facebook post earlier today, Lacey authorities revealed that it has received two reports of swimmer’s itch in Long Lake. “The TCPH [Thurston County Public Health] Environmental Health Water Quality division does...
LACEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
buzznicked.com

Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: This Is Bananas!

Here's the obligatory Gwen Stefani song that immediately popped into my head when I saw this sticker. The 2000s were wild:. Not Technically a Sticker... ... but truly captured my feelings from over this whole pandemic. Seen In South Lake Union. I'm only upset because I had to look up...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Here’s the 2022 schedule for Blue Angels soaring and roaring over Seattle

Not everything returning to Seattle after years of pandemic absence will be welcomed by all. This week brings the return of a full-powered Seafair including the return of the roar of the Blue Angels above the city. Below is the planned practice and performance schedule courtesy of WSDOT. Part propaganda,...
SEATTLE, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
2K+
Followers
145
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy