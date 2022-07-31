What’s Happening in South Sound this week

Sunday, July 31

Music in the Park: Bass soloist E Pruitt will wrap up the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s free concert series with an hourlong performance at 1 p.m. at Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia.

Night Flowers flamenco performance: Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes will perform at the McLane Grange Hall, 931 Delphi Road SW, Olympia at 7:30 p.m. with musician Diego Amador Jr. Tickets are $24 for general admission, $38 for VIP seating, $18 for students and $12 for children.

Monday, Aug. 1

Find Your Muse: This event organized by the Turning Pointe Survivor Advocacy Center will be every Monday from July 11 to Aug. 22 at 210 Pacific Court in Shelton. Those ages 10 to 18 who have been impacted by domestic or sexual violence can participate in the free music program and learn about song writing, ear training, audio production and soundscape composition for video games.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Lacey in Tune: At Lacey’s Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE, families can enjoy Ruth & Emilia , a mother/daughter pop duo who will be playing the roles of a girl and an alien who strive to make the world a better place while learning a few lessons on the way. Their free performance begins at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Bird Watching at the Nisqually Wildlife Refuge: From 8 a.m. to noon, visitors can participate in Wednesday morning bird walks at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually Wildlife Refuge , 100 Brown Farm Road NE. Many birds stop in at the refuge’s estuary during migration. Admission is $3 or free with an appropriate pass for national lands. The longest path is about four miles round-trip.

Lacey in Tune: Lacey in Tune’s free Noon Concert Series will feature Cosmo’s Dream original folk music . It takes place at Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE. Food vendors will be on site, but bring your own seating.

Soul Flow Yoga: All levels are invited to this yoga class at the Olympia Yoga Sanctuary , 1522 Fourth Ave. E. in downtown Olympia. Participants will focus on breathing and breathwork during the class from 10 to 11 a.m. The COVID-19 vaccine and masks are required to attend this class. Admission is $15.

Friday, Aug. 5





Lacey In Tune: The free Concerts & Movies in the Park will feature Latin American music by Culture Shock, followed by a screening of “Encanto” at dusk. Both take place at Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE.

Yelm Jazz in the Park: This free event goes from 6-10 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 5:30-10 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the Yelm City Park, 115 SE Mosman Ave. Visitors can relax on picnic blankets, enjoy their own food and listen to music. Food can also be purchased on site. A beer and wine garden will also be available.

Saturday, Aug. 6

LoveOly Summerfest: This street festival returns to downtown Olympia with live music and performances, activities for kids and families, interactive art installations from local artists, local community groups, and a biergarten with local seasonal libations. Activities run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lavender Festival: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors will be able to visit Schirm Loop Homestead Lavender Farm for their Lavender Festival. The farm is at 2434 Schirm Loop Road NW in Olympia. There will be local artists and crafters at the event, as well as live music and food trucks.

4th Annual Car and Motorcycle Show: This event will start at 9 a.m. at 7273 Linderson Way SW in Tumwater. As well as cars, there will be food trucks, games and face painting. Visitors will be able to vote on the best cars, trucks and bikes.

2022 Olympia Brew Fest: This annual event will be at the Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St SW in Olympia, from 1-8 p.m. There will be live music and vendors as well as a wide variety of local and regional breweries. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Summer Shark Spree: This recurring event will be at the Puget Sound Estuarium from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be shark-themed games and activities for kids. Admission to the Estuarium will be free all day.