SNAPSHOT: Saratoga County 4-H shines at Saratoga County Fair

Troy issues RFB for demolition of former Knickerbacker Pool complex
TROY, N.Y. — The City of has issued a request for bids (RFB) for the demolition of the former Knickerbacker Pool complex. The Knickerbacker Pool was closed in 2017 following an engineering analysis that identified significant structural and mechanical deficiencies at the facility. The pool first opened to the public in July 1955.
SNAPSHOT: Shopping spree for Kicks for Kids community project
Mohawk Auto Group, along with DeCrescente Distributing Company, went on a recent shopping spree at the Clifton Park Famous Footwear to add new sneakers and hoodies to the donations for its Kicks for Kids community project. A total of 92 sneakers and 81 hoodies were collected from the day’s event. Kicks For Kids is a summer-long initiative launched by Mohawk Honda, DeCrescente Distributing Company and Victory Church to collect new, name-brand sneakers and hoodies for local youth in need. Items donated will be distributed at Pastor Charlie’s annual back-to-school summer celebration, scheduled for Aug. 21. (Photo provided)
Operation Hard Hat results released for Rensselaer County
RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. — On June 21, New York State Police issued 35 tickets in Rensselaer County during an “Operation Hard Hat” detail. Troopers monitored traffic on Interstate 90 in Rensselaer County while road crews made roadway repairs. During the detail, a trooper blends in with the workers and watches for risky and unsafe behavior.
Entertainment calendar
Please email entertainment listings to entertainment518@digitalfirstmedia.com. CAFFE LENA: 47 Phila St., Saratoga Springs. The RT’s 7 p.m. caffelena.org. MVP ARENA: 51 S. Pearl St, Albany. Cirque du Soleil – Crystal, 7:30 p.m. www.mvparena.com. TANG TEACHING MUSEUM: 815 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Alta Havana, 6 p.m. tang.skidmore.edu. BARKER PARK:...
Troy officials announce road closures, parking restrictions for film production
TROY, N.Y. — City officials have issued a traffic advisory for parking restrictions and road closures associated with a multi-week film production in the Collar City. Motorists are asked to reduce speeds and observe all posted traffic detours. Residents and businesses on impacted streets have been directly notified of, and are reminded to observe, all posted parking restrictions. Residents are also advised that there may be intermittent times with limited access to areas due to scenes being filmed. The City of Troy thanks the impacted residents and businesses for their patience and cooperation during the film production process.
Summer theater going strong at the halfway mark
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – If you are the kind of person who always sees the glass as half full, you won’t mind hearing that the summer theater season is half over. Indeed, it might make you happy as this week and next some of the potentially best theater will be presented.
Four Coxsackie Correctional Facility staffers hospitalized after fight
COXSACKIE, N.Y. — Four staffers at Coxsackie Correctional Facility were hospitalized and several others were injured after a fight at the maximum security prison Monday, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Authorities said the four staffers were treated for injuries ranging from head...
Troy Police Department blotter
Suspended motor vehicle: On July 27, at 1:38 a.m., Troy police arrested Billy Carter, 63, of Troy. Carter was charged with a suspended motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and three traffic infractions. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On July 27, at 3:21 a.m., Troy...
Siena Poll: Hochul holds nearly 14-point advantage on Zeldin in race for governor
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Three months until election day, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a 14-point lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, 53-39%, according to a new Siena College Poll of likely New York state voters released on Tuesday. Democratic U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, holds a 21-point lead over...
