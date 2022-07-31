SNAPSHOT: Saratoga County 4-H shines at Saratoga County Fair

TROY, N.Y. — City officials have issued a traffic advisory for parking restrictions and road closures associated with a multi-week film production in the Collar City. Motorists are asked to reduce speeds and observe all posted traffic detours. Residents and businesses on impacted streets have been directly notified of, and are reminded to observe, all posted parking restrictions. Residents are also advised that there may be intermittent times with limited access to areas due to scenes being filmed. The City of Troy thanks the impacted residents and businesses for their patience and cooperation during the film production process.

TROY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO