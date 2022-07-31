US Envoy Urges Progress on Ethiopia Peace Talks, Aid

www.voanews.com
Voice of America
Ethiopia Gets Tough on Journalists Since Tigray Conflict
Addis Ababa — Ethiopia now ranks with Eritrea as the biggest jailers of journalists in sub-Saharan Africa, a new report from the Committee to Protect Journalists says. At least 63 journalists and media workers have been arrested in Ethiopia since the Tigray conflict broke out in November 2020, according to the report.
US Says Terror Threat Hasn’t Died With al-Qaida Leader
The U.S.-directed killing of al-Qaida’s leader in Afghanistan was a blow to the terror group’s leadership, but will it affect its offshoots in the Middle East, Africa and Asia? The White House says it's not taking its eyes off any terror threats that arise, and terrorism researchers say the U.S. needs to be vigilant and patient. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.
Russia, West Compete for Influence in Africa
Russian, French, and American leaders are traveling across Africa to win support for their countries’ positions on the war in Ukraine. Experts say it is the most intense competition for influence in Africa since the Cold War when the former Soviet Union and the West sought closer ties with the continent.
ASEAN Leaders Expected to Focus on Ukraine During Cambodia Gathering
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Foreign ministers from ASEAN's member states and its dialogue partners are arriving in Phnom Penh for a summit likely to focus largely on regional and global crises, including the murderous military regime in Myanmar, Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine and climate change. Ukraine is expected...
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Horn of Africa Facing Unprecedented Food and Health Crisis
GENEVA — The World Health Organization is urgently appealing for $123.7 million to provide emergency aid for millions of people facing an unprecedented food and health crisis in the Horn of Africa. U.N. aid agencies report more than 80 million people in the greater Horn of Africa are facing...
Afghan Migrants in Turkey Worried About Increased Deportations
Thousands of Afghans took refuge in Turkey as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last year. Many of these Afghans say they are now worried about being sent back. VOA’s Mahmut Bozarslan and Soner Kizilkaya bring us one man’s story in this report, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard. VOA footage by Mahmut Bozarslan and Ogulcan Bakiler. Ezel Sahinkaya contributed.
US, Taliban Exchange Blame after Al-Zawahiri's Killing
Hours before U.S. President Joe Biden announced that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a U.S. drone strike in central Kabul on July 30, the Taliban accused Washington of violating the February 2020 U.S.-Taliban deal known as the Doha Agreement. "Such actions are a repetition of the failed experiences...
Aid Cuts Threaten DRC's Internally Displaced
Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency says it will be forced to cut aid programs for millions of internally displaced people and refugees in the Democratic Republic of Congo without an immediate injection of money. UNHCR says it has received only 19 percent of the $225 million required to...
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia classifies Ukraine’s Azov Regiment as a terrorist group
Kyiv reacts to Russia labeling the Azov Regiment a terrorist group. Observers say the image of Russia in Africa that countered Western imperialism is still present. And over 5 million people have been evacuated in Ukraine since the war began, but those are the only refugees.
Al-Qaida Succession Plan Being Put to Test
Washington — The death of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. airstrike is likely to test the terror group’s resolve and coherence – and possibly strain long-crafted succession plans – just as it was seemingly positioned to be the world’s preeminent jihadist threat. Recent...
State Department Prepares New Focus on Cyber Diplomacy
President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first U.S. ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy faces a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday as the administration pushes forward with an effort to assert U.S. leadership in the development of global standards and best practices for the modern internet. Nate Fick,...
Worries About China Cloud Run-Up to US Visit to Solomons
Honiara, Solomon Islands — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy will travel to the Solomon Islands this week to commemorate the start of the U.S. battle there 80 years ago during World War II. The visit will highlight the current contest between the U.S. and China over which country has more influence in the Pacific Island region.
Pelosi Visits Taiwan, Defying China
A U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan, defying warnings by China, which has threatened a military response. The threats are raising fears of a new crisis in the Taiwan Strait, as VOA's Bill Gallo reports from Seoul, South Korea.
Biden Confirms US Killed al-Qaida Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri
Washington/ISLAMABAD — Senior White House officials say they have concluded with "high confidence" that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was the only one killed in a weekend drone strike in Kabul, and that they were aware that senior members of the Taliban's Haqqani network knew he was in Afghanistan. The...
From Cairo Physician to Terrorist
Dubai, united Arab emirates — Ayman al-Zawahiri succeeded Osama bin Laden as al-Qaida leader after years as its main organizer and strategist, but his lack of charisma and competition from rival militants Islamic State hobbled his ability to inspire spectacular attacks on the West. Al-Zawahiri, 71, was killed over...
United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced it will form a fact-finding team to study Thursday's rocket attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbas. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Wednesday in New York both Russia and Ukraine have requested an investigation into the bombing. Guterres said terms of the "independent team members" would need to be accepted by both countries before any fact-finding could begin, and added it would not be a criminal investigation.
Pelosi Meets With Taiwan President, Lawmakers
Seoul, South Korea — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday her delegation of lawmakers was visiting Taiwan “to make unequivocally clear that we will not abandon Taiwan.”. “Now, more than ever, America’s solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, and that’s the message we are bringing here, today,” Pelosi...
Armenia Leader Questions Work of Russian Peacekeepers After Flareup
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday questioned the role of Russian peacekeepers in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh after a new flare-up left three soldiers dead. Pashinyan's rare criticism of ally Moscow came after tensions escalated on Wednesday in the disputed mountainous region, which is mainly populated by ethnic...
