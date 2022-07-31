Readers respond: Climate workplan needs improvements

The High School Journalism Institute (HSJI) has been an experience that I needed. I have the unrealistic expectation that I must be amazing at something immediately, which is not the case here. Before anything gets published, you get feedback from your editor and have to complete multiple drafts. It was difficult for me to receive feedback at first, because I took it as a personal attack on my writing skills. I realized that for anything to be good it must go through edits and the fact that things need improvement does not mean that I am a bad writer. Edits only make your stuff better, and this is a safe space to fail and try again.

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO