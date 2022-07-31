Readers respond: Climate workplan needs improvements

www.oregonlive.com
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and more
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and more
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontation
5 great pizza places in Oregon
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top stories
Readers respond: Protect forests as heat intensifies
Another “record-breaking heatwave” in Portland is suspected of leading to at least nine deaths, and let’s not forget the 96 lives lost to last year’s heat dome. I’m frustrated by the inaction of political leaders who have systematically and repeatedly failed us in this fight against climate change. I’m exhausted by the lack of political will to address our warming planet and the constant reminders of the hurdles nobody wants to cross. If you prefer to do nothing, I’d like to offer one solution where doing nothing could make a difference— leaving mature and old-growth trees standing.
Readers respond: Transit missing from picture
The workforce study The Oregonian/OregonLive cited “(”New report tries to explain worker shortage,” July 31) identifies the underproduction of housing and high prices as disadvantages in hiring service workers. The price of gas and the cost of parking are barriers in hiring for downtown jobs, according to one hotel. It’s not surprising that these are very real problems for sectors that demand in-person workers, but it was disappointing that none of the four individuals quoted in the story mention public transit as an option for many employees. Have we given up on the region’s transit infrastructure as a critical component of a successful business economy?
Readers respond: Ban single-use polystyrene
Having lived in Portland my whole life, I have developed a great appreciation for the beautiful nature surrounding our city. From our stunning parks, rivers, lakes, and beaches, Oregon has something special to share. Yet, in recent years, the condition of our waterways has been worsening, and plastic pollution is a massive factor.
Emergency sewer repair slows travel in Northeast Portland beginning Thursday
The urgent repair of a 110-year-old sewer main pipe will slow traffic in Northeast Portland beginning Thursday, Aug. 4. Crews from Portland’s Environmental Services will be working 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and occasional Saturdays at the intersection of Northeast 33rd Avenue and Knott Street. The project will install a...
Student voices: Getting out of my comfort zone
Today has been my favorite day at camp so far. This is the day we started interviewing for the final story we’ll be working on with our editors and reporting partners. First, we interviewed Willie Levenson, the founder and Ringleader of the Human Access project, a project dedicated to creating a positive image of swimming in the Willamette River. He was really fun to talk to, and he had many interesting thoughts about the people of Portland’s relationship with the Willamette River.
Lawsuit challenging ballot language for Portland charter reform measure dismissed on technicality
A Multnomah County judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed last month by a Black business leader that challenged the ballot language for a proposed measure to change Portland’s form of government and the way voters elect members of the City Council. The leader who brought the suit, James...
Sherwood house on 20 acres sells for $482,820, $2 over the lowest possible bid in IRS auction
A two-story house on 20 acres in Sherwood, seized by the IRS and auctioned off Monday, Aug. 1, sold for $482,820, which was less than $2 over the lowest possible bid. The 7,897-square-foot house, built in 1987 at 27342 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. “The...
Appeals court upholds $9 million in damages to Vancouver, B.C. couple hit by truck while biking in Columbia Gorge
A federal appeals court has upheld the more than $9 million in damages that a jury awarded to a couple from Vancouver, B.C., who were struck by an 18-wheeler while riding their bikes westbound along Interstate 84. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week...
Multnomah County voters could decide in November whether to extend voting rights to noncitizens
Multnomah County voters could decide in November whether to become the first county in Oregon to extend voting rights to residents who are not U.S. citizens. The proposal is among seven changes to the county charter that the volunteer charter review commission will put before voters this fall. The proposal...
Thursday will be Portland’s coolest day of the week, and may even include some sprinkles
Portland will start the day cool and cloudy Thursday and even have a slight chance of a sprinkle or two, especially north of the city. The National Weather Service says a cool system out of British Columbia will bring patchy drizzle to the coast and Coast Range early Thursday, and some of that moisture could make it to the lower elevations of the Cowlitz Valley and other southwest Washington areas. No one will see more than a trace of precipitation.
Student voices: Slightly terrifying, even with practice
Today is our first day of working on our stories with our reporting partners, which brings up an important and slightly terrifying part of journalism: interviews. Preparing meant formulating questions, researching information, and endless amounts of note taking. Every time it felt like a few minutes had passed, I’d look at the clock and hours had flown by. I constantly feel like I am getting so much work done and none at all at the same time.
Outdoor concert venues and amphitheaters to visit this summer: Peak Northwest podcast
Music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike have a wealth of options when it comes to hearing music live and outdoors. Portland concertgoers can make a four-and-a-half hour drive to dance to sweet tunes as the sun sets behind a gorge. There’s also the option 30 minutes away to sit out on a lawn with friends as big artists rock out. Either way, making it to an outdoor show is a must every summer for many people.
Oregon Democratic governor candidate Tina Kotek takes in big bucks from national Democrats, teachers union
Oregon voters will be hearing a lot more from Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek, after the former state House speaker spent $450,000 Friday on TV and radio advertising. Kotek’s campaign made the big ad purchase a couple days after Kotek received $800,000 from the Democratic Governors Association and $100,000...
Student voices: An experience I will never forget
The High School Journalism Institute (HSJI) has been an experience that I needed. I have the unrealistic expectation that I must be amazing at something immediately, which is not the case here. Before anything gets published, you get feedback from your editor and have to complete multiple drafts. It was difficult for me to receive feedback at first, because I took it as a personal attack on my writing skills. I realized that for anything to be good it must go through edits and the fact that things need improvement does not mean that I am a bad writer. Edits only make your stuff better, and this is a safe space to fail and try again.
Oregon restaurant faces online harassment over vaccine requirement
SALEM — It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There are large portraits of George...
OrpheusPDX brings an old hand and a new vision to Portland’s opera scene
Christopher Mattaliano could have eased his way into retirement. After parting ways in 2019 with Portland Opera, which he led as General Director for 16 years, the 66-year-old stage director had teaching opportunities, freelance directing gigs with various opera companies around the United States, and the chance to kick back a bit in his new home of New Orleans, where his wife, Clare Burovac, leads that city’s opera.
Oregon cop sues federal immigration agents, alleging unlawful stop and seizure
Edgar Garcia Garfias was on his way home from work on the Tualatin Valley Highway when he suddenly noticed a silver truck behind him with flashing red-and-blue lights. Garcia Garfias turned left to pull over when another unmarked car pulled right in front of him, forcing him to slam on his brakes to avoid a collision, he said.
A day in the life of Portland’s premiere drag clown Carla Rossi
On a Friday in late June, Carla Rossi appeared on stage at a sold-out Hollywood Theatre show dressed as a genderbent Wario. Her first line?. Carla Rossi, Portland’s premiere drag clown, is undeniably the heart and soul of Queer Horror. The Hollywood Theatre hosts her event every two months. She gathers her friends, drag queens and burlesque performers from all backgrounds, and makes them memorize a script. Then they practice it just hours before she packs the house, and has them perform a live pre-show before the feature horror film of the evening.
Man charged in fatal May shooting at Portland’s Eastbank Esplanade deemed unfit to stand trial
The man charged with shooting and killing a woman along the Eastbank Esplanade in May was deemed unfit to stand trial Tuesday. Wyatt Storm Belcher, 25, will be transported to Oregon State Hospital in Salem after Multnomah Circuit Court Judge Nan Waller ruled that he is not able to assist his lawyer in his criminal case.
19-year-old Portland man killed in Old Town shooting feared for his life, court records show
Friday night’s shooting in Portland’s Old Town entertainment district claimed the life of Lauren Teyshawn Abbott Jr., a 19-year-old Portland man who told county officials four months ago that he feared for his life after a close friend was gunned down, according to court records. Abbott was taken...
