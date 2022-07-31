ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Readers respond: Climate workplan needs improvements

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
www.oregonlive.com

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Protect forests as heat intensifies

Another "record-breaking heatwave" in Portland is suspected of leading to at least nine deaths, and let's not forget the 96 lives lost to last year's heat dome. I'm frustrated by the inaction of political leaders who have systematically and repeatedly failed us in this fight against climate change. I'm exhausted by the lack of political will to address our warming planet and the constant reminders of the hurdles nobody wants to cross. If you prefer to do nothing, I'd like to offer one solution where doing nothing could make a difference— leaving mature and old-growth trees standing.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Transit missing from picture

The workforce study The Oregonian/OregonLive cited "("New report tries to explain worker shortage," July 31) identifies the underproduction of housing and high prices as disadvantages in hiring service workers. The price of gas and the cost of parking are barriers in hiring for downtown jobs, according to one hotel. It's not surprising that these are very real problems for sectors that demand in-person workers, but it was disappointing that none of the four individuals quoted in the story mention public transit as an option for many employees. Have we given up on the region's transit infrastructure as a critical component of a successful business economy?
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Ban single-use polystyrene

Having lived in Portland my whole life, I have developed a great appreciation for the beautiful nature surrounding our city. From our stunning parks, rivers, lakes, and beaches, Oregon has something special to share. Yet, in recent years, the condition of our waterways has been worsening, and plastic pollution is a massive factor.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Student voices: Getting out of my comfort zone

Today has been my favorite day at camp so far. This is the day we started interviewing for the final story we'll be working on with our editors and reporting partners. First, we interviewed Willie Levenson, the founder and Ringleader of the Human Access project, a project dedicated to creating a positive image of swimming in the Willamette River. He was really fun to talk to, and he had many interesting thoughts about the people of Portland's relationship with the Willamette River.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Thursday will be Portland's coolest day of the week, and may even include some sprinkles

Portland will start the day cool and cloudy Thursday and even have a slight chance of a sprinkle or two, especially north of the city. The National Weather Service says a cool system out of British Columbia will bring patchy drizzle to the coast and Coast Range early Thursday, and some of that moisture could make it to the lower elevations of the Cowlitz Valley and other southwest Washington areas. No one will see more than a trace of precipitation.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Student voices: Slightly terrifying, even with practice

Today is our first day of working on our stories with our reporting partners, which brings up an important and slightly terrifying part of journalism: interviews. Preparing meant formulating questions, researching information, and endless amounts of note taking. Every time it felt like a few minutes had passed, I'd look at the clock and hours had flown by. I constantly feel like I am getting so much work done and none at all at the same time.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Outdoor concert venues and amphitheaters to visit this summer: Peak Northwest podcast

Music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike have a wealth of options when it comes to hearing music live and outdoors. Portland concertgoers can make a four-and-a-half hour drive to dance to sweet tunes as the sun sets behind a gorge. There's also the option 30 minutes away to sit out on a lawn with friends as big artists rock out. Either way, making it to an outdoor show is a must every summer for many people.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Student voices: An experience I will never forget

The High School Journalism Institute (HSJI) has been an experience that I needed. I have the unrealistic expectation that I must be amazing at something immediately, which is not the case here. Before anything gets published, you get feedback from your editor and have to complete multiple drafts. It was difficult for me to receive feedback at first, because I took it as a personal attack on my writing skills. I realized that for anything to be good it must go through edits and the fact that things need improvement does not mean that I am a bad writer. Edits only make your stuff better, and this is a safe space to fail and try again.
FOREST GROVE, OR
The Oregonian

OrpheusPDX brings an old hand and a new vision to Portland's opera scene

Christopher Mattaliano could have eased his way into retirement. After parting ways in 2019 with Portland Opera, which he led as General Director for 16 years, the 66-year-old stage director had teaching opportunities, freelance directing gigs with various opera companies around the United States, and the chance to kick back a bit in his new home of New Orleans, where his wife, Clare Burovac, leads that city's opera.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

A day in the life of Portland's premiere drag clown Carla Rossi

On a Friday in late June, Carla Rossi appeared on stage at a sold-out Hollywood Theatre show dressed as a genderbent Wario. Her first line?. Carla Rossi, Portland's premiere drag clown, is undeniably the heart and soul of Queer Horror. The Hollywood Theatre hosts her event every two months. She gathers her friends, drag queens and burlesque performers from all backgrounds, and makes them memorize a script. Then they practice it just hours before she packs the house, and has them perform a live pre-show before the feature horror film of the evening.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

