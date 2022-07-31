ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDG&E kills plan for maintenance yard at Carlsbad shopping mall

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Gas & Electric officials said this week they have eliminated The Shoppes at Carlsbad mall from their list of potential new sites for a regional maintenance yard.

Studies show the proposed location on the city-owned parking lot at the northwestern end of the mall "has significant flooding risk," SDG&E Public Affairs Manager Joe Gabaldon told the Carlsbad City Council last week.

"This would greatly impact our ability to serve our customers," Gabaldon said, asking for more time to relocate the yard. "We remain committed to finding a new location."

More than 11 sites have been examined so far as a possible replacement for the existing North Coast Service Center at Carlsbad Boulevard and Cannon Road. The City Council agreed to add the shopping mall location to the mix last year in an effort to facilitate the relocation process.

City officials expressed frustration again Wednesday at the length of time SDG&E has taken to choose a new site.

"We keep coming up with ideas," said Councilmember Keith Blackburn, adding that SDG&E says no to each one. "You guys are spending a huge amount of hours and money, and we are spending a huge amount of hours and money, and it seems like we are not getting anywhere."

Three sites remain in the running for the new location, Gabaldon said.

"There's a lot of work to be done, a lot of people involved," he said. "This is something that we are all very much interested in wrapping up."

Carlsbad, SDG&E and NRG Energy officials signed a settlement in 2014 to move the yard from its longtime home next to the Encina power plant, on the south shore of Agua Hedionda Lagoon. But since then they have been unable to agree on a new location.

The settlement specifies that when the three parties agree on a new location, the current 16.4-acre site of the yard and two other properties at or near the power plant will be transferred to the city. NRG will pay up to $22.5 million for relocating to the new site. If no suitable location is found, NRG will pay $10 million to the city.

As part of the settlement, NRG was allowed to build a more energy-efficient power plant further east on the property to run only during peak demand periods.

NRG also was required to demolish and remove the old beach-facing power plant and its 400-foot-tall smokestack, which was recently completed, and to work with the city and residents to decide what goes next on the power plant property.

Still in consideration for the new location is the 16-acre site known as Lot 11 owned by SDG&E on Cannon Road near the U-pick strawberry fields, less than a mile east of the existing yard. Mayor Matt Hall said he'd like to see SDG&E focus more on that site.

"That piece of real estate is not at its highest and best use with what's on it today," Hall said. "Anything else is not in the best interest of all parties."

Council members Teresa Acosta and Priya Bhat-Patel also encouraged SDG&E to commit to a location.

"If Lot 11 is the preferred site, let's find a way to make that happen," Acosta said.

Preliminary plans and renderings have been completed for all three remaining options, said Adam Smith, SDG&E's real estate manager.

"We wouldn't be starting from scratch," Smith said. "There has been a significant amount of work done, and that is not the case for The Shoppes site."

One of the obstacles has been a "financial gap" between the $22.5 million NRG is required to pay and the actual costs of the project, he said.

City officials emphasized that Carlsbad will not be responsible for any construction costs to build the replacement yard.

The maintenance yard serves 250,000 customers from Camp Pendleton to Del Mar and inland to Fallbrook, Vista and Rancho Santa Fe.

Its 219 employees maintain 3,516 miles of natural gas lines and 2,934 miles of electrical distribution lines.

