Carlsbad, CA

Column: Carlsbad's two Citizens of the Year represent years of service to city

By Lola Sherman
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Lisa Cannon-Rodman and Jeff Segall had made their names known in Carlsbad long before they were honored as Citizens of the Year last week.

But her maiden name prompted additional inquiry.

No, she said, it’s just coincidence that the name is so familiar in the city, where she is chief executive officer of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation, at 1580 Cannon Road. There’s also the William D. Cannon Art Gallery at the main city library.

But Cannon-Rodman said she’s not related. Her father was William T. Cannon, different middle initial and different state, Delaware.

They’re checking into it, she said, but she also hasn’t yet found any relationship to Taffy Cannon, a Citizen of the Year in 2015, or Janell Cannon, Carlsbad’s famous writer-illustrator of children’s books.

Both Cannon-Rodman and Segall represent years of service to the city.

She was an elected member of the Carlsbad Unified School District Board of Trustees for 12 years.

He was an appointed member of the city Planning Commission for 14 years.

She’s lived in Carlsbad since 1983, and he first came to town 30 years ago, glad to be leaving his native Los Angeles area.

“I always wanted to live in a small beach town,” Segall told an audience of about 60 well-wishers in the City Council Chambers last Tuesday. But, he said, Carlsbad also has the amenities of a big city: malls, Car Country Carlsbad, “world class” resorts and a theme park.

Cannon-Rodman said in a later interview she first got involved in the community as a room mother at Hope Elementary, where her older son, Spencer, went to school. She later started advocating for a new swimming pool for her other son, Preston, when he was 4. She never quit the campaign, although he was 21 before the Alga Norte pool finally opened.

Spencer stayed in town and associated with swimming. He’s water polo and swimming coach at Carlsbad High.

He and his girlfriend, Janie Eshom, were at City Hall, with his father, Terrell Rodman. Preston is out of the country. Segall’s wife, Laura, was there, with their son, Robert, of Carlsbad and daughter, Kate, of Portland, Ore.

Mayor Matt Hall presented Citizen of the Year plaques.

He noted the history of the event, which is more than 40 years old and has honored 90 different individuals.

This year’s selection committee included former City Councilmember Julianne Nygaard; Joanna Whitton, widow of 2015 honoree Frank Whitton; former Planning Commissioner Julie Baker; and former Commissioner and recipient Stephen “Hap” L’Heureux.

A plaque containing past recipients’ names was displayed at a reception in the council chambers courtyard, which had been decorated for the event.

All five council members commented on Cannon-Rodman’s and Segall’s service to the city with Hall remembering longtime former Councilmember Ann Kulchin’s statement that Carlsbad residents are one big family.

Councilmembers Peder Norby, Keith Blackburn, Priya Bhat-Patel and Teresa Acosta all spoke of the honorees’ accomplishments. “I could start now and never catch up with what they have done,” Blackburn said.

Segall previously was head of public affairs for Tri-City Medical Center. He co-founded the Ready Carlsbad Business Alliance, is a member of the Community Emergency Response Team and is a sector chief with InfraGard, an FBI-affiliated organization.

He participated in the city’s inaugural Citizens Police Academy. He is former board president of the Chamber of Commerce and president-elect of Carlsbad High-Noon Rotary as well as a board member of A Step Beyond, a creative youth-services organization, and on the Dean’s Advisory Council at California State University San Marcos.

Segall is still a public-affairs consultant.

Cannon-Rodman chairs the board of North Coast Hospice and is a member of the North County Philanthropic Council’s Programs Committee. She is co-chair of the chamber’s development committee. She is a member of Soroptimist International of Oceanside-Carlsbad. She is a past president of High-Noon Rotary and a member of Friends of La Posada.

She was named Woman of the Year by state Sen. Pat Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, in 2019.

Sherman is a freelance columnist. Contact her at lola@seaside-media-services.com.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

