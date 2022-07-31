ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SDSU and YMCA are helping Latina mothers and daughters build stronger bonds

By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31M5u4_0gzSxe8r00

Iraida Juarez and her daughter Angela Vergara, 12, sat on the far end of the bleachers inside the Border View Family YMCA gymnasium on a recent afternoon.

They were the quieter pair among a group of 10 mothers and daughters who occupied the seating area when trying on new running shoes they had all been gifted.

Juarez and Vergara kept to themselves at first. They giggled in the corner as they laced up, noticing Juarez got pink shoes with black accents and her daughter an inverse of the same colors. Once set, they tapped each other’s shoes and dangled their legs like two kids on a swing set.

It was a subtle, yet tender bonding moment between them that has become more frequent since joining a pilot program co-led by San Diego State University and YMCA, Juarez said.

“We’ve been making more time to spend together, especially because life is moving so fast and we tend to push aside things like bonding with our daughters,” Juarez said. “I have three older sons, so it’s been really important to dedicate time with her.”

Getting started was a bit of a challenge, the mother said. She needed to free up the time and spark interest in her pre-teen.

The Conmigo project has helped.

It’s a 12-week program out of the SDSU Research Foundation designed to help Latina mothers and pre-adolescent daughters build strong and healthy relationships by partaking in fitness, communication skills training and discussions around body image, and mental health and puberty.

“Once girls hit adolescence, data shows that girls’ self-esteem just plummets and depression increases, anxiety increases and physical activity goes down,” said Elva Arredondo, an SDSU psychology professor and researcher leading the program. "Preventative programs like Conmigo can help buffer some of those effects."

There’s also a reason why the program targets Latinas. “Latina women or minority women with underserved backgrounds tend to engage less in physical activity,” Arredondo added.

Adult Latinos in the U.S. have the highest percentage (32 percent) of physical inactivity among racial/ethnic groups, putting them at higher risk of health issues such as obesity and diabetes, according to a January Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report .

Inactivity among Latino youth, particularly girls, is no different. Kids often participate in physical activity via sports in school, but CDC data from 2019 showed that fewer than half of Latina high school girls played on a sports team. Only 15 percent of girls met the CDC’s recommendation of at least an hour of daily activity.

Latinas’ health are suffering disproportionally and gaining a clearer understanding of what prevents them from staying active is vital, said Jennifer Schneider, Conmigo’s project manager.

Some barriers they’ve heard from participants include trouble finding time to exercise as many are raising multiple kids, have more than one job or do labor-intensive work. Others don’t have convenient places for fitness or don’t know how to best approach topics about puberty and mental health with their children.

Conmigo launched virtually in 2020 with several groups of four to 10 mother-daughter pairs but program organizers said the idea was always to have it in-person.

SDSU and the YMCA recently partnered to co-lead the program at Border View Family YMCA, which services communities such as south Chula Vista, Nestor and San Ysidro, and at their City Heights-based Copley-Price site. Participants at those locations live within a short walk or driving distance.

“We and the university are very committed to dealing with and attacking the social determinants of health and creating equity when it comes to health and making sure that all of our communities … have programs like this to be able to be their best selves,” said Laura Humphreys, executive director of the YMCA’s South County branch.

The mothers and daughters meeting at Border View have two more weeks left to complete the program, but they don’t want it to end, said Tania Ramirez, who is participating with her three daughters.

“I’ve noticed changes in my girls already. They’re showing interest in wanting to take better care of their health,” she said, adding that they have most enjoyed the varied group exercise classes.

For Vergara and her mother, they have found a new passion: hiking. They said they plan to wear out their new running shoes, given to all participants as part of the program, at local hiking areas.

The hope is to continue running Conmigo “so that more families have an opportunity to participate,” said Schneider. The next steps include applying for long-term funding and working with the YMCA or other agencies that could potentially take on daily operations.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 KFMB

Chula Vista Lemon Festival | Aug 13, 2022

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Join CBS 8 at the 25th Annual Lemon Festival in Chula Vista!. The event takes place on Saturday, August 13 from 11 AM to 6 PM in downtown Chula Vista. Chula Vista was once known as the “Lemon Capitol of the World.” and on Saturday, Third Avenue will transform into a lemon-filled oasis that pays tribute the city’s rich agricultural history.
CHULA VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
City
San Ysidro, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
City
Nestor, CA
San Diego, CA
Society
kusi.com

Placement hearing for SVP Douglas Badger set for Friday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday is the proposed placement hearing for sexually violent predator Douglas Badger. Badger, who has a history of assaults on young men, was released briefly in 2006 to live in a trailer outside the gates of Donovan State Prison. He went back to a state hospital for medical reasons, but now he’s about to be set free.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#Ymca#Latinas#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
sdvoice.info

THE GRANDPARENTS CONNECTION’S ANNUAL BIG PICNIC

On the second Saturday of July, the Grandparents Connection held their annual Grandparents Picnic at Chula Vista’s Bayfront Park. Attendees from all over San Diego, including our own Councilwoman Monica Montgomery-Steppe, were treated to a good old-fashion BBQ feast, a very active kids-zone, and a variety of entertainment provided by a host of local talented musicians, singers, and dancers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Oceanside-based Pet Wellness Company Continues Growth

It’s a dog’s paradise at the headquarters of , an environmentally and socially conscious pet products company that moved to Oceanside from Irvine in the fall of 2020. A gated mini dog park built at its digs off Oceanside Boulevard is a popular spot for employees’ dogs, and inside the building, there are plenty of containers filled with dog treats, several plush dog beds, toys, bones and bowls of cool water.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

New youth gang and drug program

A new mentor program in San Diego County aims to help youth stay away from gangs and drugs. In other news, the compromise climate legislation is getting mixed reactions from local experts. Plus, San Diego has some new regulations for shared electric scooters and bikes.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Triathlete Gets Rebound COVID After Paxlovid Treatment

Magdalena Remillard trains for triathlons pretty much year around. She bikes 70 miles, runs 7 or more miles and takes master swim classes every week. On July 24, 2022, the 63-year-old University City resident finished third in her age division in the Solana Beach Triathlon. But just weeks before, Magdalena...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

TCMC Building $20M Psychiatric Care Center

In partnership with San Diego County is building a $20 million acute psychiatric health center in the parking lot of Tri-City’s Oceanside hospital. The psychiatric health center will offer short-term treatment for up to 16 patients after they’ve received initial care at a hospital emergency room or crisis stabilization unit, according to Luke Bergmann, director of the county’s behavioral health program.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy