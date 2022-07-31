ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Hundreds connected to housing in El Cajon in recent years, homeless report says

By Blake Nelson
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7Set_0gzSxXue00

East County's largest city has spent nearly $3 million to alleviate homelessness since the year the pandemic began, helping nearly 850 people find permanent housing, according to a report presented last week to the El Cajon City Council.

The numbers illustrate the stark challenges facing officials, as the region grapples with a lack of shelter beds amid an increase in homelessness .

The council also considered pulling funding from the East County Homeless Task Force over concerns the group had outlived its usefulness, but ultimately delayed the decision.

Council members voted 4-0 to continue funding a range of programs outlined in the Mid-Year Update . (Deputy Mayor Michelle Metschel was absent.)

The report covered January 2020 through June of this year.

During that period, more than 3,500 people were served in some way. Eighty-seven households were connected to permanent housing since January, the largest amount helped in a six-month period since mid-2017, according to the report.

Not everyone may have originally been from El Cajon, said Deyanira Pelayo-Brito, a housing specialist for the city.

While services are reserved for "residents," people qualify as long as they've been homeless within the city for a single day, Pelayo-Brito said during a presentation to the council.

Officials also organized 324 clean-ups that removed 731 tons of material during the same period, according to the report.

Many programs received hundreds of thousands of dollars. One of the smallest annual expenditures was the $5,000 spent on the East County Homeless Task Force.

While the task force has helped improve communication between cities and provided ways for residents to help, City Manager Graham Mitchell questioned whether the group had "lost its effectiveness."

Councilmember Steve Goble talked his colleagues out of quickly ending the funding, partially because he hoped the task force could help improve an annual tally of people on the street.

The point-in-time count, overseen by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, is one of the only ways to measure homelessness, but officials have long acknowledged its flaws.

Goble questioned whether people sleeping in shelters outside the city are being counted locally, because the organization helping them is headquartered in El Cajon. (Santee leaders have raised similar objections.)

Bonnie Baranoff, the local task force's consulting program director, wrote in an email that they were "thankful for the City of El Cajon’s continued support and participation, and we look forward to responding to their concerns."

She highlighted several recent accomplishments of the group, from publishing information about services on ECAssist.org to overseeing a food drive with the Los Coches Creek Middle School.

Two leaders of homelessness organizations also spoke: Laura Tancredi-Baese, CEO of the nonprofit Home Start, and Helen Zamora, development director for the East County Transitional Living Center.

The center is East County's largest shelter by far, and it currently houses around 180 children and 300 adults, Zamora said.

The center received more than a half-million dollars from the city during the past two-and-a-half years, according to city records.

The La Mesa City Council also heard an update Tuesday on local efforts to get people off streets.

In the last three months, 21 people were connected to housing, according to a presentation by La Mesa police. Five are now in temporary housing, like a shelter, while 16 found more permanent housing.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Under Oath, Ex-COO Reveals She Leaked 101 Ash Review

The city’s former top unelected official testified under oath that she leaked a purportedly confidential legal analysis of the 101 Ash St. transaction to a candidate for city attorney in 2020. Former Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell was subpoenaed to sit for a deposition on July 21 following a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santee, CA
City
La Mesa, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
El Cajon, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
El Cajon, CA
Government
San Diego Business Journal

Building Housing for the Missing Middle and Seniors

Is building an affordable housing project in San Diego’s Cortez neighborhood that will target renters who earn too much to qualify for most subsidized housing developments but too little to pay market-rate rents. “This project provides affordable housing to middle income individuals and lower income individuals alike,” said Cristina...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Biden's COVID-19 'rebound' case throws isolation guidelines into question

Dr. Eric Topol talks about the latest news on COVID-19 and monkeypox. Then, an updated Climate Action Plan was approved by the San Diego City Council Tuesday. Its strategy to get to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 includes plans to retrofit existing buildings, including whole neighborhoods from gas to electric heating and appliances. Also, the San Diego Padres shook up the baseball world Tuesday trading the Washington Nationals for star player Juan Soto and others. Later, San Diego County officials say we’re in the midst of a mental health crisis. How are the millions of dollars in additional funding in this year’s budget being spent to address the crisis? Plus, the redevelopment of a housing project in Los Angeles is supposed to show the potential of public housing if done right. Finally, we take a virtual ride on a pirate ship that was built in San Diego but now sails around Big Bear Lake.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Goble
San Diego Business Journal

TCMC Building $20M Psychiatric Care Center

In partnership with San Diego County is building a $20 million acute psychiatric health center in the parking lot of Tri-City’s Oceanside hospital. The psychiatric health center will offer short-term treatment for up to 16 patients after they’ve received initial care at a hospital emergency room or crisis stabilization unit, according to Luke Bergmann, director of the county’s behavioral health program.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#The El Cajon City Council
Voice of San Diego

Onslaught of Tijuana Sewage Heads for San Diego Coastline

Prepare for what’s shaping up to be the perfect sewage storm for California’s southernmost coast. Two sewage line breaks on the Tijuana side of the U.S.-Mexico border sent contaminated water toward the Tijuana River beginning Sunday morning, according to the International Boundary and Water Commission, a federal agency that manages border water issues. This coastal desert river should naturally flow only in the rainy winter season, but poor infrastructure in Tijuana means sewage makes its way into a waterway that’s now a vehicle for pollution.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
News 8 KFMB

Chula Vista Lemon Festival | Aug 13, 2022

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Join CBS 8 at the 25th Annual Lemon Festival in Chula Vista!. The event takes place on Saturday, August 13 from 11 AM to 6 PM in downtown Chula Vista. Chula Vista was once known as the “Lemon Capitol of the World.” and on Saturday, Third Avenue will transform into a lemon-filled oasis that pays tribute the city’s rich agricultural history.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Lodging

Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center

Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy