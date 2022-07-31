Hundreds connected to housing in El Cajon in recent years, homeless report says

East County's largest city has spent nearly $3 million to alleviate homelessness since the year the pandemic began, helping nearly 850 people find permanent housing, according to a report presented last week to the El Cajon City Council.

The numbers illustrate the stark challenges facing officials, as the region grapples with a lack of shelter beds amid an increase in homelessness .

The council also considered pulling funding from the East County Homeless Task Force over concerns the group had outlived its usefulness, but ultimately delayed the decision.

Council members voted 4-0 to continue funding a range of programs outlined in the Mid-Year Update . (Deputy Mayor Michelle Metschel was absent.)

The report covered January 2020 through June of this year.

During that period, more than 3,500 people were served in some way. Eighty-seven households were connected to permanent housing since January, the largest amount helped in a six-month period since mid-2017, according to the report.

Not everyone may have originally been from El Cajon, said Deyanira Pelayo-Brito, a housing specialist for the city.

While services are reserved for "residents," people qualify as long as they've been homeless within the city for a single day, Pelayo-Brito said during a presentation to the council.

Officials also organized 324 clean-ups that removed 731 tons of material during the same period, according to the report.

Many programs received hundreds of thousands of dollars. One of the smallest annual expenditures was the $5,000 spent on the East County Homeless Task Force.

While the task force has helped improve communication between cities and provided ways for residents to help, City Manager Graham Mitchell questioned whether the group had "lost its effectiveness."

Councilmember Steve Goble talked his colleagues out of quickly ending the funding, partially because he hoped the task force could help improve an annual tally of people on the street.

The point-in-time count, overseen by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, is one of the only ways to measure homelessness, but officials have long acknowledged its flaws.

Goble questioned whether people sleeping in shelters outside the city are being counted locally, because the organization helping them is headquartered in El Cajon. (Santee leaders have raised similar objections.)

Bonnie Baranoff, the local task force's consulting program director, wrote in an email that they were "thankful for the City of El Cajon’s continued support and participation, and we look forward to responding to their concerns."

She highlighted several recent accomplishments of the group, from publishing information about services on ECAssist.org to overseeing a food drive with the Los Coches Creek Middle School.

Two leaders of homelessness organizations also spoke: Laura Tancredi-Baese, CEO of the nonprofit Home Start, and Helen Zamora, development director for the East County Transitional Living Center.

The center is East County's largest shelter by far, and it currently houses around 180 children and 300 adults, Zamora said.

The center received more than a half-million dollars from the city during the past two-and-a-half years, according to city records.

The La Mesa City Council also heard an update Tuesday on local efforts to get people off streets.

In the last three months, 21 people were connected to housing, according to a presentation by La Mesa police. Five are now in temporary housing, like a shelter, while 16 found more permanent housing.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .