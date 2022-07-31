How long does it take to digest food? Keep your gut healthy by improving digestion.

Whether you’re planning for a swim, run or even a walk after a meal, the first thought that comes to mind might be how soon can I go Any factor disrupting your digestive process can lead to constipation, flatulence, diarrhea or heartburn, Healthline says.

For human beings, digestion is one of the fundamental processes for survival and staying healthy. Without proper digestion, human bodies lack the necessary nutrition required to produce energy which helps us maintain vital bodily functions.

The digestive system breaks nutrients from food into small parts for your body to absorb and use for energy, growth and cell repair, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

How long does it take to digest food?

According to Mayo Clinic, it may take between six and eight hours for food to pass through the stomach and small intestine. Digestive enzymes and acid in your stomach break down the food which is then passed through to the small intestine.

Maximum absorption of nutrients takes place in the small and large intestines, according to Insider.

However, the time to digest food can be influenced by various factors , including what you ate, your age, gender and if you’re pregnant. Women tend to digest food slower than men, and digestion naturally slows as you age.

How long does it take your stomach to empty?

After passing through the stomach and small intestine, the food enters the large intestine . It takes about 36 hours to move through the entire colon, Mayo Clinic says. In total, it might take between two and five days from the moment you swallowed food to empty your stomach, depending on the individual.

What foods digest fast?

Simple carbohydrates, such as white flour and refined sugars , are easier to digest than complex nutrients like protein or fats found in nuts and whole grains, according to Insider. Foods with low fiber like potatoes without skin, white bread and white rice, are easy on the stomach as well , Healthline says.

Fermented food containing probiotics such as sauerkraut, kimchi and pickles can aid in digestion too. Probiotics can also be found in kefir, yogurt and kombucha .

Can you digest food in 10 minutes?

Since the digestive process can take hours to complete, food cannot be digested in 10 minutes.

It’s important to note speeding up metabolism to burn calories is a different process than digestion speed . In fact, there’s little one can do to speed up digestion, nor is it advisable unless under a doctor’s supervision, Insider says.

Speeding up digestion may stop you from absorbing all the nutrients in your food. However, there are a few things that can be done to make sure your gut is working healthily.

Eating fibrous fruits and vegetables, drinking more water, incorporating whole grains in your diet and reducing added-sugar intake will help improve the digestion process.

Do I really wait 30 minutes after eating to swim?

You might've been advised by a parent or family member to not swim within 30 or 60 minutes of having a meal. But is it true? What does science say?

According to a 2011 review published by American Red Cross, there is no danger in swimming after eating . So, no, you don't have to wait 30 minutes before swimming after eating.

However, swimming after consuming alcohol can be dangerous. Up to 70% deaths associated with water recreation among adults and adolescents involves alcohol use, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Can I shower immediately after eating?

According to Healthline, taking a warm bath or shower after having a meal both slightly raise the body's temperature. It is said this might interfere with the process of digestion, and you could feel sluggish or uncomfortable as a result. However, there's no conclusive scientific evidence proving or disproving this theory.

In an interview with Well+Good, Dr. Niket Sonpal, a gastroenterologist and internist, said, "After meals, try to wait at least an hour before heading into the shower . ... Showering can slow down digestion as blood is flowing to other parts of the body."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How long does it take to digest food? Keep your gut healthy by improving digestion.