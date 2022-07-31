ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legalizing marijuana? Stay wary of health risks and commercialization.

By Dr. Jeffery Selzer and Dr. Stephen M. Taylor
 4 days ago

You’re reading Marijuana risks show why decriminalization is needed

The criminalization of personal cannabis use and possession has been an abject policy failure. Criminal penalties have failed to prevent millions of Americans, including the far-too-young, from using cannabis. Criminalization also has caused tremendous collateral damage in the lives of everyday people.

Arrest and incarceration are two of the most disruptive events that can happen to a person. In addition to rescinding a person’s liberty, they can destroy families, limit job opportunities , prevent upward socioeconomic mobility, and lead to lasting stigma and discrimination.

Substantial evidence indicates that cannabis can be harmful, including the reality that some individuals develop cannabis use disorders . Criminalizing personal drug use by someone who is suffering with the disease of addiction is an unacceptable and inhumane response to a medical condition.

Recognizing the harms of criminalization and the ongoing conflict between federal and state laws, the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) has called for a more scientifically informed and compassionate approach to cannabis policy across this country .

Cannabis laws are enforced unevenly

Policy-related harms are especially acute among people of color, who are disproportionately policed and incarcerated for illegal substance use. U.S. drug policy has been cruel and unusual toward people of color, causing more harm than supposed good.

Black people are about 3.6 times more likely than white people to be arrested for cannabis possession, even though Black and white Americans use cannabis at similar rates. Decriminalizing personal cannabis use and expunging related criminal records would represent a significant down payment toward addressing this racist double standard.

The good news is that ASAM is far from alone in recognizing these harms. Support for federal and state legislation that would eliminate criminal penalties and expunge criminal records seems to be growing. Such actions are long overdue.

The bad news is that today’s public discourse too often conflates cannabis legalization with cannabis decriminalization. These are two distinct ideas.

Not as simple as descheduling weed

Cannabis, a plant that has been used for more than a century in the United States, remains a Schedule 1 controlled substance , like heroin, which indicates the federal government's position that the drug has no currently accepted medical use and has a high potential for abuse.

Descheduling cannabis would allow for more cannabis research and more legal marijuana sales. To be clear, however, descheduling cannabis would not be a policy intervention narrowly tailored to the elimination of criminal penalties for personal cannabis use and possession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtRZc_0gzSxMRt00
A jurisdiction that legalizes cannabis should do so only with a strong regulatory framework that minimizes harms to public health. Getty Images

Although ASAM’s position on cannabis policy doesn't shut the door on all potential pathways for federal legalization, it appreciates that different pathways have different merits. Not all legalization is created equal.

A jurisdiction that legalizes cannabis should do so only with a strong regulatory framework that minimizes harm to public health. This framework should include best practices like potency limits and those established to minimize harmful use of tobacco and alcohol, including health warnings, standardized plain packaging, advertising restrictions and a truly independent advisory board.

Be skeptical of business influence

Major multinational corporations have a history of using aggressive marketing strategies to increase and sustain tobacco and alcohol use. That history illustrates some of the risks corporate domination poses to a legalized U.S. cannabis market.

As a nation, we must not ignore the known risks of cannabis use, which include accelerating the development of psychotic disorders in vulnerable youth. The last thing this nation needs is more of the same kind of drug legalization that American commercialization has so efficiently delivered with tobacco and alcohol and their adverse public health consequences.

As federal lawmakers continue to contemplate efforts to deschedule cannabis, we urge them to leverage the current illegality of cannabis under federal law in a way that will ensure states that have already legalized cannabis or will do so in the future are guided toward legalization models other than commercialization – such as limiting manufacturing and distribution to nonprofits, benefit corporations, small cooperatives, buyers' clubs, public authorities or home cultivation – and with substantial public health protections in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQzuT_0gzSxMRt00
Jeffery Selzer, MD, is a board member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine and chair of its Public Policy Committee. Stephen M. Taylor, MD, is an ASAM board member, co-chair of its Writing Committee on Advancing Racial Justice and vice chair of its Legislative Advocacy Committee. Provided/American Society of Addiction Medicine

Further, regarding cannabis used for medical purposes, we urge federal lawmakers to enact federal policies that promote more clinical research on cannabis and require Food and Drug Administration oversight consistent with what is expected of medications.

As this nation confronts the harm caused by criminalization of cannabis use and possession, we must not forget the risks of American drug commercialization. A public health approach that is informed by both science and compassion will be critical as Congress finally makes headway on federal cannabis policy reform.

Dr. Jeffery Selzer is a board member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine and chair of its Public Policy Committee. Dr. Stephen M. Taylor is an ASAM board member, co-chair of its Writing Committee on Advancing Racial Justice and vice chair of its Legislative Advocacy Committee.

This column is part of a series by USA TODAY Opinion about police accountability and building safer communities. The project began in 2021 by examining qualified immunity and continues in 2022 by examining various ways to improve law enforcement.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Legalizing marijuana? Stay wary of health risks and commercialization.

