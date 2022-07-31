Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept. Administrator: COVID-19 could go down as fall approaches

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Whether there's ever free lunch is still up for debate. But this much is for sure: There's no more free parking at the WVU Coliseum. The university issued a news release Thursday stating it would charge $1 to park in the Coliseum parking lot effective Aug. 17 (actually, it's $1.25 because drivers have to use the ParkMobile app — there will be no pay stations — and that app charges a quarter per transaction).

