Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept. Administrator: COVID-19 could go down as fall approaches

West Virginia's latest COVID dead: 2 from Harrison, 1 from Marion & 1 from Mercer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Three North Central West Virginia residents were among the latest COVID dead, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Thursday. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, a...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education refills interventionist positions, hires new principal Wednesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Wednesday and dealt with a well-populated personnel agenda, which included dozens of appointments for intervention programs. The programs use interventionists, who are either teachers or tutors, to help students struggling in a specific subject. Interventionists will be...
Dollars for Disaster support effort relaunches at West Virginia University after flooding in several states
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University is stepping up to support residents affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia with the relaunch of Dollars for Disaster, a campus-wide disaster response effort organized through the Center for Community Engagement. “WVU is ready and willing to...
Police news
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 27-year-old escapee from the Dismas Charities federal halfwa…
Maryland man gets 2-15 in West Virginia prison for Harrison County caper
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Maryland man who broke into three cellphone company kiosks at Meadowbrook Mall during morning walking hours, stole items from two, then fled recklessly from police, is headed to West Virginia prison. Antonio Garrard Brock, 28, was sentenced to 2-15 years, fined $1,000 and...
West Virginia University nixes longstanding tradition: No more free parking at WVU Coliseum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Whether there's ever free lunch is still up for debate. But this much is for sure: There's no more free parking at the WVU Coliseum. The university issued a news release Thursday stating it would charge $1 to park in the Coliseum parking lot effective Aug. 17 (actually, it's $1.25 because drivers have to use the ParkMobile app — there will be no pay stations — and that app charges a quarter per transaction).
Fairmont State University welcomes students back to campus for move-in day
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University began welcoming students back to campus Thursday during its official move-in day, which officials hope will make newcomers feel right at home in the school's dorms and classrooms. Over the course of the week, roughly 1,000 students will move onto campus,...
Harrison County Board of Education meets for rescheduled session
The Harrison County Board of Education met for a rescheduled session on Wednesday, which featured a personnel agenda that hired a new principal for Nutter Fort Primary and reinstated a variety of interventionists to help students recover learning losses. The board also provided updates on facilities including two new locations, which are Victory Elementary School and the relocated United High School.
Alleged scapee from Dismas Charities federal halfway house steals pickup plus trailer, then crashes into two vehicles in Clarksburg, West Virginia, police allege
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 27-year-old escapee from the Dismas Charities federal halfway house in Clarksburg stole a 2011 Chevy Silverado with a gooseneck trailer attached and then used it to wreck into two vehicles pre-dawn Thursday, Clarksburg Police allege. Frankie Dewayne McNeal was charged with grand larceny...
Bridgeport golf tops six-team field at Stonewall Resort
ROANOKE, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf shot a team score of 337 to defeat five other teams Wednesday in an early-season match hosted by Buckhannon-Upshur at Stonewall Resort. The Indians were led by low medalist Jaden Gregory’s 82 as they defeated Parkersburg (371), North Marion (386), B-U (391),...
Sheila Marie Sayre
JANE LEW — Hard working hands are laid to rest, and a golden heart has stopped beating as Sheila Marie Sayre, 70, of Weston, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, surrounded by loving family and in the comfort of her home. Sheila blessed this Earth and the lives...
Post 437's big 5th inning dooms Post 2
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For four innings, Morgantown Post 2 pitcher Caleb Cottle held Philipsburg Post 437 of Pennsylvania to only a run. But a pair of two-run singles in the fifth inning lifted Post 437 to its 5-1 victory over Post 2 on Wednesday in the American Legion Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament at Dale Miller Field in Mylan Park.
WVU's Taijh Alston takes 'stacking days' philosophy to heart
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 'Stacking days.' It's one of the newer buzz phrases for college coaches and players, and while it has a fresh appeal, it's really a term with throwback values at its core. When you hear it used now, it refers to the process of working every day,...
Sailing: Sandy Douglass Regatta
Forty-one Flying Scot sailboats were sailing on Deep Creek Lake for the annual Sandy Douglass Regatta this past weekend. Sandy Douglass is the inventor of the Flying Scot sailboat, which has been manufactured here in Garrett County since 1958.
