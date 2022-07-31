Some Types of Stress Could Improve Brain Functioning and Reduce Risk of Mental Illness

However, the research which was published in PLoS Medicine found that noise levels in the house had no effect on the results of working memory and attention tests. Road traffic noise is a common issue in cities, but its effects on children’s health are still not fully known. According to recent research done at 38 schools in Barcelona, road noise has a negative impact on how well working memory and attention are developed in young children. The results of this investigation, which was conducted under the direction of the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a facility supported by the “la Caixa” Foundation, were released in the journal PLoS Medicine.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO