Fuller Center for Housing in need of volunteers to complete local home build

Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 3-14
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
This Statue of Mary is Hidden in the Hills of Ottertail County
My grandparents just recently built a cabin near Battle Lake, Minnesota and over the weekend my whole family went there for some good quality time. We all woke up early on Saturday, and as we had breakfast my grandma suggested we go visit the Lady of the Hills. I saw "Lady of the Hills Road" in Millerville as we were driving up late Friday, and it piqued my interest so I was all in.
Moorhead restaurant feeling the pain of Center Avenue construction project
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Workers at a restaurant in Moorhead are asking for support, saying an ongoing construction project is hitting the business hard. Thai Orchid says the construction on Center Avenue makes it difficult for customers to get to the restaurant, but they want people to know they are still open.
County swallows hard and OKs bid for Highland Drive Project
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County commissioners gritted their teeth and agreed to move forward with the Highland Drive project, even though higher construction costs raised the overall price by about $460,000. The board on Tuesday approved the low bid of $2.26 million from Sellin Brothers Inc. of Hawley. The...
Intrepid film festival delivers adventure to Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES — Event attendees filled The Pavilion in Detroit Lakes for the 2nd Annual Intrepid Adventure Film Festival on Friday, July 29. Festival-goers were treated to more than a dozen films across the varying categories of adventure, including: climbing, various freestyle sports, and arduous treks through scenic landscapes.
Milton and Leone Steichen
Leone Marie (Anderson) Steichen, age 93, died July 27, 2021, at her home in Auburndale, FL, with family by her side. She was born June 23, 1928, in Detroit Lakes, MN, the daughter of Lars and Mary (Jacoby) Anderson. Leone was raised on her family’s farm and received her education at the Richwood District School.
Portraits of the Becker County Fair
DETROIT LAKES — Everybody from toddlers to senior citizens attended the Becker County Fair. While the majority of the younger generation enjoyed the rides, the adults favored the fair food and conversation with family, friends and other fair-goers. The following portraits were taken during the 2022 Becker County Fair in Detroit Lakes.
Frances M. Hoppert
Frances Mary Hoppert was born May 15, 1934 in Hillview, South Dakota, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Kelsch) Malsom. She passed away Friday July 29, 2022 at Emmanuel Nursing Home in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. Frances grew up and attended school...
Vandals breaking flags, damaging greens at El Zagal Golf Course
FARGO (KVRR) – Vandals have been destroying property at El Zagal Golf Course. Fargo Park District Enterprise Director Carolyn Boutain says the course was hit at least three times in July. Several flag sticks were broken or stolen and holes were punched in the ground. Boutain says the incidents...
Fargo house will research hemp construction material
The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. "These homes are identical in blueprint, they're 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there's a loft in each of them," explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.
Dancers can win VIP WE Fest tickets for 2023
DETROIT LAKES — Dancers will have a daily chance to win tickets to WE Fest 2023. Couples and individual dancers are invited to compete in the event. Organizer Heather Ware Nelson explained each competitor will be brought on stage and music from the artists performing that day will be played. The dancers need to create a 90-second dance right then and there for the three guest judges. The dance competition will be held on the Barn Stage at 5:30 p.m. each day, starting Thursday, Aug. 4. The final nine contestants will perform for the prizes after Tanya Tucker performs on the main stage on Saturday, Aug. 6.
John Anderson
BLUFFTON, Minn. - John Anderson, 66, Bluffton, Minn., died Sunday, July 31, in his home. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, at Verndale (Minn.) Family Life Church. Interment will be in Greenlaw Cemetery in Verndale. Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral...
Two Republicans, one DFLer vie for Minnesota Senate District 4
Questionnaires were emailed to the registered addresses of each of the 2022 state legislative candidates for senate districts 2, 4, and 5. Each candidate was given word limits for each response and nearly two weeks to return the questionnaire with a profile photos. Senate District 4. Dan Bohmer (GOP):. Name:...
Meet the two candidates battling for Minnesota House District 4B
Questionnaires were emailed to the registered addresses of each of the 2022 state legislative candidates for House District 4B. Each candidate was given word limits for each response and nearly two weeks to return the questionnaire with a profile photos. Responses may have been edited for style and grammar. House...
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
Toddler revived after near drowning at Otter Tail County lake
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A toddler is in stable condition after nearly drowning at a lake in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, for a report of a two-year-old boy who was found face down in the water on Sand Lake, which is north of Pelican Rapids.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
Shelter-in-Place issued in Mapleton
(Mapleton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order in the City of Mapleton. Details regarding the active situation are limited, but a dispatcher with the Red River Regional Dispatch Center tells Flag Family Media News that the shelter-in-place is in effect for the 500 block of 5th Street North.
