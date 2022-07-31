Fuller Center for Housing in need of volunteers to complete local home build

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 6, 2007 MORTGAGOR: Chad R. Brown, a single man. MORTGAGEE: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded July 10, 2007 Becker County Recorder, Document No. 549675. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC. Dated March 14, 2017 Recorded March 17, 2017, as Document No. 640820. And thereafter assigned to: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.. Dated February 15, 2022 Recorded February 15, 2022, as Document No. 687458. TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Carrington Mortgage Services LLC MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 401 South Lake Street, Frazee, MN 56544 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 500290000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeasterly One-half (NE’ly ½) of Lots One (1), Two (2), Three (3) and Four (4) of Block Four (4) of John Neuner’s Second Addition to the Townsite of Frazee, according to the certified Plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Becker County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $119,085.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $105,652.44 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Becker County Sheriff’s Office Lobby, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 29, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: July 25, 2022 J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 85 - 22-004232 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Document version 1.2 July 20, 2021 (Aug. 3, 10 17, 24, 31; Sept. 7 , 2022) 87710.

