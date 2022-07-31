ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

(WWLP) – National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant, a dog park, or even donate to a local shelter.

According to Yelp , these are the top 10 best dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts:

  1. Nosh Restaurant and Cafe – 1341 Main Street in Springfield
  2. Five Eyed Fox – 37 3rd Street in Turners Falls
  3. Hungry Ghost Bread – 62 State Street in Northampton
  4. Progression Brewing Company – 9 Pearl Street in Northampton
  5. The Rendezvous – 78 3rd Street in Turners Falls
  6. Six Depot Roastery and Cafe – 6 Depot Street in West Stockbridge
  7. Wildwood Barbeque – 235 Russell Street in Hadley
  8. Trail House Kitchen & Bar – 896 State Road in North Adams
  9. BBA Deli Market – 39 Thayer Street in South Deerfield
  10. The Miller – 280 Main Street in Great Barrington

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts dog-friendly restaurants on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.

