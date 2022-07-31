ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturbridge, MA

Overnight ramp closures on Pike in Sturbridge begin August 1

By Amy Phillips
 4 days ago

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers on the Massachusetts Turnpike should be prepared for delays and detours at the Sturbridge exit.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing road work from Monday, August 1, through Thursday, August 4, during overnight hours from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning causing a temporary closure of the ramp from I-90 eastbound to I-84 westbound (exit 78) in Sturbridge.

Drivers will be guided through detours by signage, law enforcement details, and message boards. Work is dependent on weather conditions.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to:

  • Dial 511 and select a route to hear real–time conditions.
  • Visit www.mass511.com , a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
  • Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
  • Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.
