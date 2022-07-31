ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, July 30, 2022

By David Burrall
drgnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy