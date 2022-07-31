Editorial: To fight climate change, RTD must aspire to bigger things

www.coloradodaily.com
Letters to the editor: CU South underpass could be rebuilt; libraries shouldn’t be closed on Mondays; fund beacons of our community; repealing rights is appalling
Kevin Mathews: CU South: CDOT underpass could be redesigned. Thank you to Mr. Daniel Johnson for his thoughtful opinion article in the Daily Camera on July 17 and for his contribution to the CU South development planning. I agree with his point that getting started on significant flood prevention measures is urgent.
Boulder couple who hosted Marshall Fire victims facing potential code violations
In the aftermath of the Marshall Fire, which swept through eastern Boulder County on Dec. 30, Boulder residents Nancy and Charlie Winn opened a studio in their backyard to a family who had been displaced due to smoke damage from the fire. For Nancy Winn, it was an opportunity to...
CALDARA | Transit solves homeless problem
The Regional Transportation District has solved Denver’s seemingly intractable homeless problem. They have decided to house them all on their buses and trains! For all of August RTD, and other agencies, will be charging absolutely no fare to (endlessly) ride buses and trains. Under the guise of reducing air pollution, RTD’s “Zero Fare for Better...
How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump
A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating. In a May letter, Colorado business leaders pleaded with Polis to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to extend compliance with air quality deadlines so residents of the...
Aurora and Denver look to ban taxing government fees
Some call it "double taxation." Now, Denver and Aurora are taking up ordinances to exempt government fees -- such as plastic bags fees -- from taxation. While the individual fees may be small, they add up fast. The latest fee -- 27 cents on anything you get delivered -- is expected to generate $76 million in state revenue the first year alone. But, it's also a local revenue generator for some cities that are taxing the fee to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars more. Since the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR, was passed -- requiring tax...
Letters to the editor: Care for your property, care for the planet; love takes hard work; fee for solar energy is greedy
Michelle Jung: Environment: Take time to care for your property. I moved to Boulder in 1985. The general population truly cared for the environment. I feel ashamed at Boulder today. Most of the population considers themselves an environmentalist. But looking around, most homes seem seriously neglected. Plenty of money spent...
Amy Lentz: Colorado State University Extension Boulder County: Getting to the ‘root’ of trees
Trees are an important part of Colorado landscapes, especially in our urban centers. However, it’s hard to be a healthy tree in Colorado. Many of the trees we plant are not native to our prairie and mountain ecosystems and must adapt to their new homes with poor soils, low precipitation and just wacky conditions compared to other areas of the United States.
Denver preliminarily OKs catalytic converter sale reporting system
Denver City Council unanimously passed on first reading a bill intended to work in conjunction with state legislation targeting catalytic converter theft. Under the proposal, anytime someone sells a catalytic converter to a scrap yard or an auto parts shop, the shop owner must provide Denver with the seller’s identification — including a car license plate and ID — within one business day.
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
Downtown Denver lost its mojo. Here's 5 numbers that show why.
Downtown Denver has lost its mojo and needs reinvention.That's the unusually blunt assessment from city tourism leaders in a recent "State of the Downtown" report.What they're saying: "Perhaps the most visible reality today is the decline in the activity, energy and vibrancy Denver is known for," Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett said, according to the Denver Business Journal.By the numbers: Five figures in the new report tell the story of downtown's decline:Just 51% of workers are back in downtown offices compared with pre-pandemic 2019 numbers.In fact, 21% of Denver offices are vacant — the highest rate since 2017.Homelessness is up 13% in Denver.Downtown visitor numbers are at 89% of pre-pandemic levels.$2 billion in development projects are currently in progress, below the $3.3 billion from 2018 to 2022.
Boulder County secures funding to expand mental health diversion program
The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office has secured funding to expand its mental health diversion program. In 2018, Boulder County became one of four pilot sites in Colorado to implement a mental health diversion program, which allows people who are arrested to get screened for mental health programs instead of entering the criminal justice system.
Guest opinion: Katharine Speer Rosenthal: Help those at the southern border, end Title 42
Last December, when the Marshall Fire destroyed over 1,000 homes just 10 miles from my house, my first question was “are we in danger?” My second question was “how can we help?” I was not alone. Donations flooded in from across Colorado. Local businesses hosted fundraisers. Charities collected and distributed mountains of essential items to people who had fled their homes in minutes and could never return. Neighbors opened their homes. Seven months later, people are still putting their lives back together. I don’t know how long the recovery will take, but I do know that very few Coloradoans would turn away anyone at their door who had fled for their life and lost everything.
‘Everybody loves tacos’ — Boulder Taco Fest returns with lucha libre, music and tacos for days
Tacos are arguably one of the world’s perfect foods. Hand-held, never short on variety and ideal for vegans, pescatarians and carnivores, the delightful fare always hits the spot. Whether topped with cilantro, doused with hot sauce or sprinkled with crumbles of queso fresco, this Mexican meal rarely disappoints. Those...
Measure aimed at curbing catalytic converter thefts moves ahead in Denver
Denver City Council members have unanimously approved the first reading of a proposed ordinance to address the rise in catalytic converter thefts. Under the new proposal, anytime someone sells a catalytic converter to a scrap yard or an auto parts shop, the shop owner must give the City of Denver the seller's identification -- including a car license plate and identification -- within one business day. "This will help us document who is selling these parts and help with investigating criminal networks with who's doing this in our community," said Matthew Lunn, the Denver Police Department's Strategic Initiatives Director. Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed between 2020 and 2021 in Denver, increasing by 900%. 2022 numbers are already slightly above last year's average, with 1,318 stolen so far this year. It's a similar story across Colorado and the nation. "We're trying to decrease the market for stolen goods in this space and we're also trying to document who's actually selling these parts and if they don't have a legitimate reason for selling these parts to these second-hand dealers, we want to have a conversation with them and understand what's going on," said Lunn.
Washington Examiner
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
Timing, totals of increased monsoonal storms this weekend
The monsoon will bring wet weather and heavy rainfall to Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.
highlandsranchherald.net
South Adams County water district buying Denver’s water to dilute “forever chemicals”
The South Adams County Water and Sanitation District, anchored by Commerce City, will be paying Denver Water $2.75 million this year for enough supply to dilute local well water tainted by PFAS “forever chemicals” from firefighting foam runoff, officials said on June 26. The district serves 65,000 people,...
denverite.com
Sun Valley residents want to turn the defunct Zuni plant into a public market but Xcel may have other plans
Since 2015, the Zuni Generating Station near the South Platte River and W. 13th Avenue has sat idle. It provided Denverites with steam and electricity for over a 100 years but in 2015 the plant was retired and in 2021 it was decommissioned. So, what’s the plan for the over...
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usual
Denver International Airport set a new record for international travel in June 2022.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) You’re not imagining it if Denver International Airport seems busier than usual: For the first half of 2022, more than 32 million passengers passed through the airport, which is a 30 percent increase compared to the first half of 2021. The airport also set a new record, with June 2022 ranking as the busiest month on record for international passenger traffic at DIA.
coloradopolitics.com
SENGENBERGER | The Tina Peters Charade crumbles
Failed secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has either proven she doesn’t understand Colorado’s election process, or she’s brazenly attempting to deceive the public with her statewide recount stunt. When Republican Jono Scott lost his race for Aurora City Council Ward III last fall, Ruben Medina bested...
Comments / 4