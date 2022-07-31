Editorial: To fight climate change, RTD must aspire to bigger things

Denver City Council members have unanimously approved the first reading of a proposed ordinance to address the rise in catalytic converter thefts. Under the new proposal, anytime someone sells a catalytic converter to a scrap yard or an auto parts shop, the shop owner must give the City of Denver the seller's identification -- including a car license plate and identification -- within one business day. "This will help us document who is selling these parts and help with investigating criminal networks with who's doing this in our community," said Matthew Lunn, the Denver Police Department's Strategic Initiatives Director. Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed between 2020 and 2021 in Denver, increasing by 900%. 2022 numbers are already slightly above last year's average, with 1,318 stolen so far this year. It's a similar story across Colorado and the nation. "We're trying to decrease the market for stolen goods in this space and we're also trying to document who's actually selling these parts and if they don't have a legitimate reason for selling these parts to these second-hand dealers, we want to have a conversation with them and understand what's going on," said Lunn.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO