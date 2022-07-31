Opinion: Spense Havlick: July is a time to remember

www.coloradodaily.com
‘Everybody loves tacos’ — Boulder Taco Fest returns with lucha libre, music and tacos for days
Tacos are arguably one of the world’s perfect foods. Hand-held, never short on variety and ideal for vegans, pescatarians and carnivores, the delightful fare always hits the spot. Whether topped with cilantro, doused with hot sauce or sprinkled with crumbles of queso fresco, this Mexican meal rarely disappoints. Those...
Guest opinion: Katharine Speer Rosenthal: Help those at the southern border, end Title 42
Last December, when the Marshall Fire destroyed over 1,000 homes just 10 miles from my house, my first question was “are we in danger?” My second question was “how can we help?” I was not alone. Donations flooded in from across Colorado. Local businesses hosted fundraisers. Charities collected and distributed mountains of essential items to people who had fled their homes in minutes and could never return. Neighbors opened their homes. Seven months later, people are still putting their lives back together. I don’t know how long the recovery will take, but I do know that very few Coloradoans would turn away anyone at their door who had fled for their life and lost everything.
Boulder High teacher Dan Zahner remembered as ‘creative, kind, generous’
Dan Zahner, who was studying to be a pilot, came up with an idea for a Boulder High class where students would build a two-seater sport airplane from a kit this fall. The longtime Boulder High technology teacher expected about a dozen students to sign up for the new class, but instead ended up with close to 60 who registered. Colleague and friend Jessica Klauzer-Zimmerman used the class as an example of his strong connections with students and his enthusiasm for trying new, creative projects.
Opinion: Doug Hamilton: Even-year elections are even better
Moving City Council elections to even years, in line with federal, state, and county-wide elections will drive greater participation of the electorate in municipal elections. This will lead to council people that better represent the views of the entire population. Here are some facts about even-year elections in Boulder that...
Boulder County Fair back on the homestead for year 153 with family fun, farm friends, carnival rides and more
Carnival rides, Dole Whip and popsicles are synonymous with summer. Add in a visit to a local county fair and mark that summer as complete. On Aug. 11, the Boulder County Fair returns to Longmont to the Boulder County Fairgrounds and is hauling in a diverse selection of refreshing treats, rides for the whole family, unique activities, furry friends and more. The fair will run through Aug. 14.
Guest opinion: Jackson Hamilton: Even a young skeptic knows local elections matter
Volunteering with Boulder City Council member Junie Joseph has inspired me to think differently about the importance of local governance and the role of elections. Before this summer, I had thought that local government was a bureaucratic cog. The limited experience I had with my own local town government was one of inefficiently run programs and unnecessarily slow operations. I understood why local government was needed, but I didn’t see how it was useful in any way. It seemed to me that local government only existed because it had to. What I had missed, however, was that local government affected every aspect of my daily life.
Team works to relocate prairie dogs near Celestial Seasonings development in Gunbarrel
A team is in the midst of relocating prairie dogs on the currently vacant land near the Celestial Seasonings tea factory in Gunbarrel that ultimately will be home to an apartment complex. Throughout the multiyear review process, Gunbarrel residents regularly expressed concerns about the potential impact of the development on...
Boulder couple who hosted Marshall Fire victims facing potential code violations
In the aftermath of the Marshall Fire, which swept through eastern Boulder County on Dec. 30, Boulder residents Nancy and Charlie Winn opened a studio in their backyard to a family who had been displaced due to smoke damage from the fire. For Nancy Winn, it was an opportunity to...
Amy Lentz: Colorado State University Extension Boulder County: Getting to the ‘root’ of trees
Trees are an important part of Colorado landscapes, especially in our urban centers. However, it’s hard to be a healthy tree in Colorado. Many of the trees we plant are not native to our prairie and mountain ecosystems and must adapt to their new homes with poor soils, low precipitation and just wacky conditions compared to other areas of the United States.
Boulder County affidavit: Suspects in Flagstaff homicide robbed and shot victim for money and drugs
The New Mexico woman found dead off Flagstaff Road was reportedly shot by friends for the money and drugs she had in her car, but the shooter is claiming is he was acting in self defense. Alexis Baca, 25, was found dead July 24 and four people have since been...
CU Buffs open preseason camp with confidence
On Friday morning, as Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell was preparing for that day’s events at Pac-12 media day in Los Angeles, he felt the need to address the preseason predictions with the two players with him. The day before, the conference released the preseason media poll and it...
Post office renamed in honor of officer killed in Boulder King Soopers shooting
A private event on Thursday formally renamed Boulder’s 15th Street post office the Officer Eric H. Talley Post Office Building, after the Boulder police officer who was killed in the shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers. Rep. Joe Neguse introduced the bill to rename the post office after...
Boulder County Farmers Markets: At the Market: Save room for dessert
Growing up, this author was adamant that she had a separate stomach reserved for desserts. So while she might have been too full to finish her dinner, she was never too full for dessert. Luckily in adulthood, no fictional stomachs are required: it’s always an appropriate time for a perfectly sweet baked good.
CU notes: Buffs enjoying new offensive playbook
After a dismal 2021 season on offense, Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell overhauled his coaching staff on that side of the ball. He also ditched the old playbook. As the Buffaloes opened preseason camp on Tuesday, Dorrell said the players have adjusted to the new playbook and have so far given positive reviews to the offense being installed by first-year coordinator Mike Sanford and the staff.
Letters to the editor: CU South underpass could be rebuilt; libraries shouldn’t be closed on Mondays; fund beacons of our community; repealing rights is appalling
Kevin Mathews: CU South: CDOT underpass could be redesigned. Thank you to Mr. Daniel Johnson for his thoughtful opinion article in the Daily Camera on July 17 and for his contribution to the CU South development planning. I agree with his point that getting started on significant flood prevention measures is urgent.
CU Boulder now guarantees admission for completing Colorado Community College System degree program
The University of Colorado Boulder has followed in the footsteps of the university’s Colorado Springs and Denver campuses and now guarantees admission to all first-year, first-time students who complete an associates degree through the Colorado Community College System’s Bridge to Bachelor’s Degree Program. CCCS started its bachelor’s...
QB competition heats up as CU Buffs open camp
As he went through the names of the quarterbacks competing on the practice field this fall, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell smiled. “I’ve got more names to call than just a year ago,” he said. “It was Brendon and Drew. But now we have so many more and they’re all really competing hard.”
Boulder County secures funding to expand mental health diversion program
The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office has secured funding to expand its mental health diversion program. In 2018, Boulder County became one of four pilot sites in Colorado to implement a mental health diversion program, which allows people who are arrested to get screened for mental health programs instead of entering the criminal justice system.
CU women’s hoops slated for Preseason WNIT
The Colorado women’s basketball team will be part of a four-team field that will make up the 28th Preseason WNIT. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Buffaloes will be joined by Jackson State, Louisiana and Texas Tech. This year’s event will be held from Nov. 12-20, with all teams playing a three-game round robin. CU’s first tournament game will be on Nov. 12 when Jackson State visits the CU Events Center.
BVSD school board hears update on bond issue ballot measure
The Boulder Valley school board heard an update Tuesday on ballot language and a detailed project list for a $350 million capital construction bond issue planned for the November election. The board is set to vote on both at its Aug. 9 meeting. “These are critical needs,” Superintendent Rob Anderson...
