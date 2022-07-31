Opinion: Spense Havlick: July is a time to remember

Last December, when the Marshall Fire destroyed over 1,000 homes just 10 miles from my house, my first question was “are we in danger?” My second question was “how can we help?” I was not alone. Donations flooded in from across Colorado. Local businesses hosted fundraisers. Charities collected and distributed mountains of essential items to people who had fled their homes in minutes and could never return. Neighbors opened their homes. Seven months later, people are still putting their lives back together. I don’t know how long the recovery will take, but I do know that very few Coloradoans would turn away anyone at their door who had fled for their life and lost everything.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO