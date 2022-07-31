Search underway for 69-year-old man missing from NW Miami-Dade

wsvn.com
WSVN-TV
City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit search for 74-year-old woman missing from Allapatah
MIAMI (WSVN) - The city of Miami Special Victims Unit needs the help of the public in searching for an elderly woman missing from Allapatah. Cristina Gaya was last seen on Aug. 3 wearing a light brown and red dotted nightgown. She weighs 151 pounds and stands at 5 feet,...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for 33-year-old woman missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman. Sheree Williams was last seen near the 8100 block of Hampton Boulevard at around 10 p.m., Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress. Williams stands at...
Five people injured in SW Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - Gunfire erupted in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, injuring several people. Miami-Dade police said a group of people was gathered outside a unit at the Perrine Rainbow apartment complex, at 10010 SW173rd Terrace, when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting. Three women and two men were hit. They were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable. Larry King said he was walking to a nearby store when he heard the gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. As he ran for cover, he said he saw the injured on the ground. "You know innocent...
WSVN-TV
Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they saw was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
NBC Miami
4 People Hospitalized After Drive-by Shooting in SW Miami-Dade: Police
Four people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after being injured in what police called a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 10000 block of Southwest 173rd Terrace.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade SWAT team arrest man in connection to body found in Northwest Miami-Dade alleyway
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officials took a man into custody in Miami Beach in connection to the discovery of a body found in an alley. Miami-Dade SWAT teams were outside of a residence on 69th Street and Byron Avenue where they eventually brought out Ron Adam Donaldson in handcuffs, Tuesday night.
Woman's body found in West Little River neighborhood alley
MIAMI - The body of a woman was found early Tuesday morning in an alley in Miami's West Little River neighborhood. Miami-Dade police said just after 7 a.m. they received word of a 'person down' in an alleyway near NW 95th Street and NW 26th Avenue. Arriving officers found the body of a woman who had been shot. The woman's body was next to a fence that bordered a business. A witness who was in the area said he heard the woman screaming and then the sound of gunfire. A woman who works at a nearby convenience store said the...
WSVN-TV
Woman found dead in alleyway in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade after a woman was found dead in an alleyway. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were called to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street, just after 7 a.m., Tuesday. Police were looking for a person...
WSVN-TV
Police look for 2 suspects involved in Homestead drive-by shooting; 5 transported to hospital
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade. Several people were hurt after shots were fired outside of an apartment complex called Perrine Rainbow located on Southwest 173rd Terrace and Homestead Avenue, Wednesday. Police said this happened around 12:40 a.m. when they got...
WSVN-TV
Police, government officials pass out flyers for information on recent shootings in Perrine
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers hit the streets to ask for help seeking information after five people were shot and rushed to the hospital. Miami-Dade Police officers, along with Rep. Kevin Chambliss, passed out flyers in a neighborhood where several shootings have taken place. Their goal is to get information on the suspects of these tragedies.
Click10.com
Police: Disoriented parents arrested after children found dirty, hungry inside car
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Two parents were arrested this week at a gas station in Miramar after they allegedly took drugs before their children were found in their car, dirty and hungry, authorities said. George Daniel Detezanos, 45, and Ciara Michelle Detezanos, 35, of Margate, face charges of child neglect,...
WSVN-TV
Teen transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital after shooting in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of Northwest Sixth Street in reference to a teen being shot. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s...
Click10.com
Man dies from brain injury 6 years after motorcycle crash in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. – A 42-year-old man died Monday, six years after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Park, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, Sherman Hall Copeland was riding a 2014 Honda CBR motorcycle in the 4200...
Click10.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by box truck in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are investigating after a box truck struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning. Police confirmed that the victim was struck by the truck in the area of Red Road and Miramar Parkway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver remained at...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows man attacked by bikers in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows an aggravated battery by a gang of cyclists on a Miami Beach restaurant manager that left him with a broken nose. It happened in 2021 at Sixth and Ocean Drive. “You’ve got to take care of this, please,”...
WSVN-TV
Police need help finding two suspects in Miami home burglary
MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video caught a pair of burglars in the act. The crime happened at the 2700 block of Southwest 31st Place, on July 12, in Miami. Two suspects can be seen in a room of the home. They managed to steal $6,000 in cash, several high-end watches...
Click10.com
‘He has problems’: Dog owner’s excuse after pregnant woman attacked in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A pregnant woman was walking her dog in Broward County when the two were attacked by a larger dog. Little Messi still has the scars from the attack. For her owners, the scars are physical and emotional. Danielle Lowell is seven months pregnant. She showed...
Click10.com
Criminals caught on camera breaking into liquor store, leaving with entire cash register
WEST MIAMI, Fla. – Bold crooks were caught on camera ripping out the cash register at a West Miami liquor store. “One of the offenders pulls the cash register out, attached to a chain,” said West Miami Police Detective Richard Menor. The crime in question happened Monday morning...
NBC Miami
Man Shot by Suspected Car Burglars Outside Lauderhill Home
A Lauderhill man who fired a warning shot to try to scare off two car burglars was shot by the suspects outside his home early Tuesday, officials said. Lauderhill Police Maj. Mike Santiago said officers responded to the home in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street just after 5 a.m. after receiving 911 calls of a shooting.
Click10.com
Police: Man shot multiple times while sitting on Miami-Dade bus bench
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday. According to officers, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was shot while sitting on a bus bench late Monday afternoon at the Northside Metro Station on...
