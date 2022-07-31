ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Search underway for 69-year-old man missing from NW Miami-Dade

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 4 days ago
Related
WSVN-TV

BSO search for 33-year-old woman missing in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman. Sheree Williams was last seen near the 8100 block of Hampton Boulevard at around 10 p.m., Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress. Williams stands at...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Five people injured in SW Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Gunfire erupted in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, injuring several people. Miami-Dade police said a group of people was gathered outside a unit at the Perrine Rainbow apartment complex, at 10010 SW173rd Terrace, when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting. Three women and two men were hit. They were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable. Larry King said he was walking to a nearby store when he heard the gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. As he ran for cover, he said he saw the injured on the ground. "You know innocent...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they saw was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Woman's body found in West Little River neighborhood alley

MIAMI - The body of a woman was found early Tuesday morning in an alley in Miami's West Little River neighborhood. Miami-Dade police said just after 7 a.m. they received word of a 'person down' in an alleyway near NW 95th Street and NW 26th Avenue. Arriving officers found the body of a woman who had been shot. The woman's body was next to a fence that bordered a business. A witness who was in the area said he heard the woman screaming and then the sound of gunfire. A woman who works at a nearby convenience store said the...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman found dead in alleyway in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade after a woman was found dead in an alleyway. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were called to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street, just after 7 a.m., Tuesday. Police were looking for a person...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by box truck in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are investigating after a box truck struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning. Police confirmed that the victim was struck by the truck in the area of Red Road and Miramar Parkway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver remained at...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Surveillance video shows man attacked by bikers in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows an aggravated battery by a gang of cyclists on a Miami Beach restaurant manager that left him with a broken nose. It happened in 2021 at Sixth and Ocean Drive. “You’ve got to take care of this, please,”...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police need help finding two suspects in Miami home burglary

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video caught a pair of burglars in the act. The crime happened at the 2700 block of Southwest 31st Place, on July 12, in Miami. Two suspects can be seen in a room of the home. They managed to steal $6,000 in cash, several high-end watches...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Shot by Suspected Car Burglars Outside Lauderhill Home

A Lauderhill man who fired a warning shot to try to scare off two car burglars was shot by the suspects outside his home early Tuesday, officials said. Lauderhill Police Maj. Mike Santiago said officers responded to the home in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street just after 5 a.m. after receiving 911 calls of a shooting.
LAUDERHILL, FL

