Sunday Weather Outlook: Scattered showers make way for larger storm chance Monday

www.wlwt.com
Related
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon, returning Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday afternoon into Friday morning will be a First Alert Weather Day. Between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. moving in from the southwest towards the northeast on Thursday. For Friday, expect impactful showers and thunderstorms between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. moving from the southwest towards the northeast.
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Rounds of heavy downpours bring threat for flash flooding across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Off-and-on torrential downpours are the focus of the forecast for the next two days. There will be a growing threat of flash flooding. The flare-up downpours start off scattered in the early afternoon Thursday and are more widespread into the evening. While a briefly severe storm will be possible with a burst of heavy rain that could cause some damage, the greatest concern will be localized flooding.
dayton.com
Showers, thunderstorms today; Damaging winds, heavy rain possible
Today will be rainy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and both becoming likely by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Some of the storms could bring damaging winds and heavy rain, which could damage trees, cause outages or cause local flooding.
WLWT 5
Downpours Developing
CINCINNATI — Pockets of heavy rain popping up this afternoon and evening. Repeated rounds could bring localized flooding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Forecast: Humidity comes in, staying throughout the mid-week
CINCINNATI — Early August is doing its thing with heat and humidity being the headline throughout the middle of the week. Now, we'll have at least a low-end threat for a stray downpour Tuesday or Wednesday, but the more widespread threat for storms and heavy rain should hold off until Thursday and Friday.
WKRC
Timeline: Severe storms in Tri-State with strong winds, tornadoes possible
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While it feels like summer is winding down (and some kids in the Tri-State have already started school) the forecast says otherwise! To start the work week it will feel hot and humid with strong-to-severe storms on tap. Round one of storms approaching from the west came...
Two wall clouds spotted with last night's storm
Two separate wall clouds were spotted Monday as severe storms rolled through the Ohio Valley, especially along the Ohio River.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Thunderstorms Rolling In Monday Kick Off a Rainy Week in Greater Cincinnati
It’s going to be a stormy Monday in Cincinnati followed by a week of predicted wet weather. According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are expected to roll in on the morning of Monday, Aug. 1. The storms could possibly be severe with winds predicted as high as 21 mph.
WLWT 5
A road in Clifton Heights will be closed through the afternoon for utility work
CINCINNATI — Crews will close a road in Clifton Heights near the University of Cincinnati for a utility pole replacement. According to police dispatch, Moerlein Avenue will be closed at West McMillan Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3. The closure is necessary for crews...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Golf Manor
CINCINNATI — Officials are warning the public of a watermain break in Golf Manor, Wednesday morning. Greater Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in the 2200 block of Rosedale Avenue. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back this fall with some big changes
CINCINNATI — The country's largest Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Cincinnati next month. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. Video above:...
Butler County road closures: Where to detour
According to a release by the Butler County Engineer’s Office, Contreras Road will close 0.4 miles east of Riggs Road and 1.3 miles west of Fieldcrest Avenue on Monday, August 8. The road is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Friday, August 12.
Phase II of Covington’s Riverfront Commons Trail now complete and open to the public
Cyclists, runners, and walkers are making heavy use of the recently completed 1.5 miles of concrete path added to the Riverfront Commons Trail in Covington that winds along the Ohio River. The expanded multi-use trail opened to the public in mid-June and begins west of the Brent Spence Bridge and...
WLWT 5
CVG resumes nonstop flights from Cincinnati to Paris
Starting Tuesday, you can now say bonjour to Paris by flying directly to the French city from Cincinnati. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is now offering nonstop flights from the Queen City to the city of love. Delta is offering flights to Paris without a layover. This is the first...
trazeetravel.com
4 Unique Spots to Stay in Kentucky
Cerulean Farm is an 1860s renovated farmhouse where you can bring along your pet — or, more specifically, your pet horse. The bed and breakfast features horse-themed bedrooms on the Bourbon Trail, and will gladly board your horse as well in its professional-grade barn and horse arena. In Covington,...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a portion of an Indiana state route near Hanover
HANOVER, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking a road near Hanover in Jefferson County. INDOT says State Route 56 is closed at East Kuntz Road due to a crash. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
WLWT 5
Is Bibi in labor? Cincinnati Zoo gives update as they prepare for another baby hippo
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is keeping a watchful eye on hippo mom Bibi as the soon-to-be mom of two prepares to give birth to another calf. The zoo has been giving frequent updates on how Bibi is doing, in the latest update saying it's not clear whether she's in active labor.
WKRC
City making improvements to prevent trucks from getting stuck under Madisonville bridge
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - The city is trying to prevent problems at a troubled bridge. The railroad bridge at Madison and Kenwood roads in Madisonville has 12 feet of clearance. Trucks that are too tall frequently wind up getting stuck underneath. Madisonville community leaders say the city is working on...
quikreader.com
WATCH: Countdown to baby hippo
The world is waiting for the newest arrival at the Cincinnati Zoo. ABC News’ Will Ganss has more as we count down to their first hippo birth in 75 years.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking traffic and causing delays along I-74 in Dearborn County
BRIGHT, Ind. — UPDATE:. A crash causing delays along westbound I-74 in Dearborn County has been cleared, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing potentially significant delays for motorists traveling west in Dearborn County this morning. According...
Comments / 0