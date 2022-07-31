Sunday Weather Outlook: Scattered showers make way for larger storm chance Monday

CINCINNATI — Off-and-on torrential downpours are the focus of the forecast for the next two days. There will be a growing threat of flash flooding. The flare-up downpours start off scattered in the early afternoon Thursday and are more widespread into the evening. While a briefly severe storm will be possible with a burst of heavy rain that could cause some damage, the greatest concern will be localized flooding.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO