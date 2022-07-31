ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything the 'Stranger Things' showrunners have teased about its fifth and final season

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WAC5M_0gzSvTso00
Millie Bobby Brown in season four of "Stranger Things."

Netflix

  • The fifth season of the Netflix series "Stranger Things" will be its last.
  • Showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer have teased the fifth season, saying they already know the ending.
  • Warning: This post contains major spoilers for season four of "Stranger Things."
The writers' room for season five will start in August, per the Duffers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017jCX_0gzSvTso00
The stars of "Stranger Things" season four.

Netflix

The Duffer brothers told Collider that after some time off in July, following the release of season four, part two, they were planning on starting up the writers' room for season five of the series during the first week of August.

The gap between the releases of seasons four and five will likely be shorter than the wait between seasons three and four.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IEMj2_0gzSvTso00
Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) in "Stranger Things."

Netflix

The Duffer Brothers told Variety in May that the time between seasons "should be quite a bit shorter this time," given that their COVID-induced filming hiatus gave them time to outline season five.

Furthermore, "we can't imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus," they told Variety.

Season five will be shorter — except for its finale. Probably.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Diu5i_0gzSvTso00
Eleven works to regain her powers in "Stranger Things" season four, part one.

Netflix

On the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast , the Duffer Brothers told host Josh Horowitz that they didn't expect the show's final season to be as long as season four , in part because it won't require the exposition that season four did.

"I don't know if it's gonna be going 100 miles per hour at the start of five, but it's gonna be moving pretty fast," Matt Duffer said. "Characters are already gonna be in action, they're already gonna have a goal and drive, and I think that's gonna carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different.

Ross Duffer said, however, that they're likely to have another "two-and-a-half-hour episode" for the series finale, in order to avoid a television phenomenon in which the series' final episode falls after the climax, and serves as a "wind down."

Still, the brothers said that during the writing process, things could turn out differently length-wise.

Season five will likely feature a time jump.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvL6I_0gzSvTso00
Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) in "Stranger Things."

Tina Rowden / Netflix

Ross Duffer told TV Line that he was "sure we will do a time jump" for the show's fifth season, given the young cast's increasing age. The series' young actors are now three to five years older than their characters in the show.

"Ideally, we'd have shot [seasons four and five] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that," he told TV Line.

It will bring an end to the story of Eleven, Hawkins, and the Upside Down.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17mRRq_0gzSvTso00
David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown as Hopper and Eleven in "Stranger Things" season four.

Netflix

In February, Netflix announced that the fifth season of "Stranger Things" would be its last . In a letter at the time, the Duffer brothers laid out their plans for the universe. While there was plenty left to explore, the letter read, the series finale would bring an end to its central story.

"We hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down," the brothers said in a letter.

The brothers "feel good" about the ending, which they've already planned out.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CaYVE_0gzSvTso00
Winona Ryder and Brett Gelman in season four of "Stranger Things."

Netflix

The brothers told Collider in July that they have confidence in the show's ending, which they've already planned.

"We do feel good about the ending," Matt Duffer said. "I was like, okay, I think this ending is not… I'm not super insecure. I'm insecure about a lot of things, but I feel like this ending feels good."

Ross Duffer told the publication that the final 20 minutes of the series were "locked in."

The Duffer brothers aren't trying to engineer another "Running Up That Hill" moment in season five.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rivgj_0gzSvTso00
Sadie Sink in "Stranger Things" season four, part one.

Netflix

Matt Duffer told Collider that people were already asking which song they were going to bring back into the zeitgeist in season five, after catapulting Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" up the charts in season four.

"I'm like, 'We're not going to do that again,'" Matt said. "Because if we do it, it will fail."

Max being in a coma is an important plot point.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7KDw_0gzSvTso00
Max ends up in a coma at the end of "Stranger Things" season four.

Netflix

The Duffer brothers said in a post-season four debrief with Netflix Geeked that they did consider permanently killing Max.

"The fact that she's in a coma, I can't really get into the details, but it is important that she is," Matt Duffer said. "That is gonna have a major effect on five. So it's not a, oh well, you know, a cheat. It's incredibly relevant to five."

Season five will explain more about the Upside Down.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpplX_0gzSvTso00
Vecna is the villain of "Stranger Things 4."

Netflix

Russ Duffer told Netflix Geeked that lingering questions about the Upside Down, such as why it's frozen in time to the point where Will was taken in season one, will be answered in season five.

"The answers to what the Upside Down actually is, is really gonna be the core of what season five is, and the mysteries of season five," Ross said. "And those answers are really gonna lead us to the conclusion of this story."

The fifth season will mostly take place in Hawkins, where it all started.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4iiN_0gzSvTso00
Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, and Finn Wolfhard in "Stranger Things" season four.

Netflix

The Duffer brothers told Collider that the fifth season will take place mostly in Hawkins, Indiana, as well as the Upside Down. That's a direct contrast to season four, which saw the cast scattered between Indiana, California, and Russia.

"This is about everyone finally coming back. Coming back together, coming back to Hawkins," Matt Duffer said. "Hopper is back in Hawkins. The original group [is] back together — the original group of boys plus Eleven. The OG group. There's something interesting to re-explore some of the season one dynamics again, except on this grander scale."

The end of the story was apparently emotional enough to make Netflix executives cry.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJTUQ_0gzSvTso00
Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in "Stranger Things."

Netflix

Ross Duffer told The Wrap that when he and Matt pitched season five to Netflix, it led to some tears being shed in the room.

"I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story," he told the publication. "I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, 'Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now,' and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Eddie's death will have ramifications in season five.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlXIS_0gzSvTso00
Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in "Stranger Things."

Netflix

On the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Matt Duffer said that all the deaths on the show have ramifications on the series.

"Eddie is gonna have huge repercussions on season five, so it's not just serving thematic purpose, it's serving narrative purpose," Matt Duffer said, while defending himself from Millie Bobby Brown's comments that the showrunning duo is reluctant to kill major characters.

Will Byers is going to be a "big focus" of season five.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40B6C8_0gzSvTso00
Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) turns to the window to cry silently about his feelings in season four of "Stranger Things."

Courtesy of Netflix

Matt Duffer told Collider that Will, played by Noah Schnapp, is going to play a large part in season five.

"Will's going to be a big part and focus, is really all I can say of season five, in his journey. We're starting to see his coming of age, really," Matt told the publication. "Which has been challenging for a number of reasons, some of which are supernatural. But you're starting to see him come into his own."

Read the original article on Insider

