Erik Ten Hag Confirms When Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Will Be Ready For Premier League Action

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

Erik Ten Hag has confirmed when Cristiano Ronaldo will be ready for Premier League action ahead of their first competitive fixture next weekend.

The superstar has been involved in somewhat of a transfer saga this summer, with clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich linked to United's star striker.

Allegedly, Ronaldo is unhappy at the club due to The Red Devils' lack of Champions League football as well as their ambition levels in the transfer market - making his future unclear.

On top of that, he has only just returned to pre-season training, just in time for the final friendly of the summer against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday at Old Trafford. Although, club statements suggest this is not related to any rumours and is due to personal issues.

According to manager Ten Hag, the 37-year-old is not yet at the level of the other players in the squad physically, despite his natural fitness: "I can't tell at this moment, he is definitely not on the level what our squad's players are at the moment because he missed a lot of weeks. He needs games and he needs training, a lot."

United play Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, the 7th of August, at 2 pm. As things are, it looks like fellow striker Anthony Martial, who has enjoyed good form in pre-season, will start ahead of Ronaldo against The Seagulls.

