ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Walmart is trying to solve its excessive-inventory issues

By Matt Turner,Jordan Parker Erb,Ben Tobin,Lisa Ryan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FpEq_0gzSvBEy00

Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories.

On the agenda today:

Before we get started: Ben Tobin, our resident Walmart reporter, published a story last week on the retailer's "chaotic, overcrowded back rooms and outdoor storage units stuffed with unsold goods." Today, Ben's here to break down the latest.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here . Download Insider's app here .

Inside Walmart's major inventory problem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDN7C_0gzSvBEy00
Towering boxes at a Walmart store in Ohio.

Anonymous

Walmart's excess-inventory issues are spilling out into its stores — literally, Insider's Ben Tobin writes.

The company reported that it had finished the first quarter with a 32% increase in inventory because of inflation and supply-chain issues, and it has been dealing with the consequences .

Store employees told Insider about issues including myriad pallets rendering floors unwalkable, boxes blocking access to places like private breastfeeding rooms and bathrooms , and outdoor trailers being stuffed with overstock.

So what's next?

Walmart on Monday reduced its profit guidance for the second quarter and the year — and overstock has been a major culprit the company is desperately trying to tackle.

In one internal memo sent before the change in profit guidance, Walmart told store managers their stores could pause automatic inventory-ordering systems .

And in another internal memo sent as Walmart made its announcement, the company instructed store managers to "immediately" slash prices on summer items. But analysts and store managers alike think it may be too little, too late.

Now, on to the rest of our stories.

Return-to-office rule breakers

Two years into the pandemic, much of corporate America has given employees two choices: drag yourself back to your cubicle, or quit. Plenty have chosen the former. And in the Great Resignation, many others have opted for the latter.

But some have carved out a third way: refuse to comply with back-to-work orders and hope to get away with it.

Inside the Great Resistance .

The quest to find 8,000 bitcoins

In 2013, James Howells threw out a hard drive about the size of an iPhone 6 that he said contained 8,000 bitcoins — currently worth about $181 million, even after the recent crypto crash .

Now the 36-year-old is hoping to stage an $11 million treasure hunt — complete with robot dogs, human sorters, and an artificial-intelligence-powered machine — to get the hard drive back.

How to find a hard drive in a dump .

Paul Weiss' chair considers his future

A trusted advisor to billionaires, a political power broker, and a media schmoozer, Brad Karp leads a whirlwind life at the top of one of the most powerful American law firms. He's won dozens of clients, including Citibank, the NFL, and Apollo — and taken heat for representing Leon Black.

The prospect of a Paul Weiss without Karp is like the Chicago Bulls without Michael Jordan. But in an interview, he told us the job's taking a toll on his psyche.

Our profile of the lawyer to the rich and powerful .

Big Pharma is keeping a miracle cure away from kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQEZr_0gzSvBEy00
Paola Andrea Fernández de Soto Abdul-Rahim holds her two-year-old son, Jakob Kamil Guziak, inside their Edmonton house.

Kyler Zeleny

Jakob Kamil Guziak lives in a bubble created by his parents. He was born with an illness that's been dubbed "bubble boy" disease — and for Jakob and his family, it's like living in the kind of isolated, fearful lockdown that defined the early days of COVID-19.

A cure for Jakob's disease exists. But his family can't access it — not because they can't afford it, but because drug companies that controlled the cure didn't think they could profit from it.

How Big Pharma can save kids like Jakob — but won't .

This week's quote:

"When you look at how millennials use the internet, they post perfect, aesthetically pleasing profiles. For Gen Z, that's pretty cringe."

Alex Ma, creator of the popular photo-sharing app Poparazzi

More of this week's top reads:

You're invited: Join us on Tuesday, August 9, at noon ET for a virtual panel , presented by Schneider Electric, examining the challenges and opportunities of sustainability transformation — and what companies and governments can do to make it possible. Sign up here .

Plus: Keep updated with the latest business news throughout your weekdays by checking out The Refresh from Insider , a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here tomorrow .

Curated by Matt Turner. Edited by Jordan Parker Erb and Lisa Ryan. Sign up for more Insider newsletters here .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
shefinds

Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note

Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
DoYouRemember?

A Lawyer Advises Consumers To Avoid Self-Checkouts

Attorney Carrie Jernigan often gives free legal advice on the social media app TikTok. Her latest piece of advice? Skip the self-checkouts at all stores. She claims that many stores are using security footage at the self-checkout registers to accuse innocent people of theft in order to get a little extra cash. That might sound a little sketchy but she explains what happens.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Big Pharma#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Insider Weekly#Inside Walmart#Anonymous Walmart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Google
Business Insider

Business Insider

564K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy