ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Businesses can’t afford electric vehicle chargers – that could threaten Indiana EV adoption

By Rebecca Thiele, Indiana Public Broadcasting
WFPL
WFPL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OszE_0gzSv8g200 Indiana has drafted plans for where to place electric vehicle chargers in the state as part of a federal program to create a nationwide charging network.

But a coalition of gas stations and other retailers said we won’t have enough fast chargers to make the transition to EVs without the help of private businesses — and right now many can’t afford fast-chargers.

The Charge Ahead Partnership said when funding for the federal program runs out, businesses like gas stations and other retail stores may not be able to afford paying up to $200,000 per charger — including equipment and installation.

Doug Kantor with the National Association Of Convenience Stores said DC fast chargers also require a lot of energy and utilities can add fees for high demand.

“Just one EV driver charging up at one of these fast chargers can add hundreds and hundreds of dollars to the monthly electricity bill of that retail outlet,” he said.

Unlike Indiana utilities, private businesses can’t recover the cost of public charging stations from ratepayers .

Scott Manning with the Indiana Department of Transportation said businesses don’t have to go it alone. Through Indiana’s plan for the federal funding, they can enter into agreements with utilities or even local governments.

“We have tried to — I think try to be a sort of agnostic and be as open and flexible as we can to allow the market to identify partnerships that make sense,” Manning said.

But it’s unclear how equitable such partnerships would be, said Scot Imus, Indiana Food and Fuel Association executive director.

“Utilities may want to use some land on a convenience store at one of my retailers without sharing any of the profit that would come from that land. I’m not sure how many of our members would be willing to participate in that arrangement,” he said.

Indiana utilities are heading up another program to install EV chargers in the state through a settlement with Volkswagen for air quality violations.

Specific locations for chargers in that program and the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program haven’t been chosen yet.

The Charge Ahead Partnership said gas stations and convenience stores are already located near major highways and have amenities drivers will need — like restrooms and snacks.

But Manning said EV drivers will also have to spend at least 20 minutes to charge rather than the 5-10 minutes it takes to fill up a gas tank — so they might have slightly different needs.

“So those locations that can offer a place to grab a quick bite to eat or maybe do some shopping or give folks an opportunity to stretch their legs and engage in some activities to pass the time while they’re waiting for a vehicle to recharge. You know, there’s certainly some value there,” he said.

Manning said other places along major roadways like restaurants and hotels could also be a good fit.

Contact reporter Rebecca at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele .

Comments / 18

Dorothy Daniels
4d ago

Companies can't afford the electric vehicle charging stations and actual working people who are trying to make ends meet, can't afford the electric cars!!

Reply
34
Tyler Conley
4d ago

With the current power source for EVs, it's selling the country out to China. China has the monopoly on the materials that make the batteries for the EVs. The push for EVs is just another domino hurting the US. Expanding domestic oil production is the only sensible measure at this time.

Reply
18
Laura Mulligan
4d ago

Bloomberg reported yesterday that EV cars feel like appliances. Like driving around in a blender. Said the Cadillac is fancy on the outside but asked, "This is a Cadillac"? Interior trim like a microwave.Does ANYONE want an EV? Please tell us why.Bloomberg recommends keeping your present vehicle through the recession.

Reply
10
Related
WISH-TV

Duke Energy asks state regulators to approve 7.2% rate increase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Indiana residents could see higher power bills this fall. Duke Energy, which received approval in June to raise rates by 16% between July and December, is requesting a 7.2% rate increase for customers beginning in October, according to documents filed last week with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

CenterPoint Energy seeks approval for southwest Indiana solar array

Evansville-based CenterPoint Energy Indiana South is seeking approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 130-megawatt solar array. CenterPoint says it has entered into an agreement with Chicago-based Invenergy, which will construct the project in Pike County, to acquire the array when its completed. CenterPoint says the acquisition...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Jalopnik

California Sheriff Sends Cops to Raid Indiana Batmobile Builder as a Favor for a Friend

Most of the time, when you – a consumer – purchase an item, you exchange your money, and you get the item. It’s simple. Sometimes, when commissioning a custom vehicle, for example, you pay a portion of the total cost of the vehicle upfront and then make additional payments based on a purchase agreement that both you, the buyer, and the builder have signed. Simple, right? Well, it’s not so simple if you’re Mark Racop, owner of Fiberglass Freaks.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
WEHT/WTVW

What you need to know when filing a homeowners claim in Indiana

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI) has some tips to help in the event your home is damaged or destroyed by a covered disaster. A press release says homeowners insurance includes a type of property insurance that pays for losses and damages to your home if it is damaged or destroyed by […]
INDIANA STATE
Your News Local

Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ev Chargers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Indiana Ev#Dc
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022

It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
WGNtv.com

Line of severe thunderstorms moving across NW Indiana through mid-afternoon.

Scattered severe t-storms that developed rapidly across the Chicago area have merged into a line extending from the Michigan water of southern Lake Michigan South-southwestward across central IL to just north of St. Louis. This line will continue to move eastward across NW Indiana through 4 PM CDT.
The Associated Press

Indiana Republicans still split on tax rebate proposal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican lawmakers remained far from agreement Wednesday on whether to go along with the governor’s proposal to give each taxpayer a $225 rebate from the state’s surging budget surplus. The Republican-dominated House and Senate have advanced vastly different plans during the special legislative session for using $1 billion or more of the state’s record $6.1 billion in cash reserves, with the Senate version nixing the refund payments in favor of paying down future teacher pension obligations. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has described the payments as inflation relief, but GOP Senate leaders have raised concerns about further fueling inflation with the rebate and worries about inflation pushing up the cost of planned state construction projects. Republican Rep. Sharon Negele of Attica, the House plan’s sponsor, said Wednesday she believed residents prefer a direct rebate and was hopeful of reaching a compromise in the coming days.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

NIPSCO to raise natural gas rates beginning in September

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has given approval for Merrillville-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. to increase its natural gas rates in a two-step process beginning in September. The utility says the average residential customer will see an expected overall increase of about $6 per month.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at ‘high risk’ of spreading COVID-19

INDIANA – On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, more than half of Indiana was classified in the high-risk category for spreading COVID-19. The counties listed on the CDC data map as having a “high” community risk of spreading COVID-19 include: Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper, Fountain, Vermillion, Steuben, Noble, Dekalb, Fulton, Cass, Miami, Howard, Grant, Huntington, Tipton, Jay, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer, Perry, Crawford, Harrison, Floyd, Clark, Washington, Scott, Jackson, Jennings, Ripley, Dearborn, and Ohio counties.
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy