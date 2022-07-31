theriver953.com
WHSV
Harrisonburg water tower getting a facelift
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg water tower that sits at the corner of Vine Street and East Washington Street may look a little different soon. Crews are working to refurbish the water tank. This happens about every 20 years. “It’s important to do refurbishment work to maintain the integrity...
WHSV
I-81 S right lane closed in Frederick County for emergency bridge repair
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 was closed this Tuesday afternoon, August 2, near mile marker 314 in Frederick County for emergency bridge deck repairs. The location is the southbound I-81 bridge over Abrams Creek, just north of exit 313 (Route 17/50/522) at Winchester.
WHSV
Massanutten residents continue to see staggering water bills
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Some people living in Massanutten are frustrated as they continue to deal with much higher water and sewer rates than surrounding localities. On average, Massanutten residents are paying more than double the state average on their monthly water and sewer bills. The primary reason for this...
realcrozetva.com
Crozet Bridge + Truck = No Fun
At least two trucks hit and got stuck in the past two weeks. One was white, and one was yellow (the yellow truck people left their debris under the bridge). I figure once every 7 years, I might as well update the “how many times has the bridge in Crozet been hit by a truck?” post.
hburgcitizen.com
Beyond the building, Rocktown High’s other features are emerging
While students, teachers and parents are gearing up for the 2022-23 school year that starts this month, the city school board members spent part of Tuesday’s meeting looking ahead to Rocktown High School’s opening in fall 2024. Craig Mackail, chief operations officer, presented the board with the latest...
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
jmu.edu
Tomorrow: Large-scale emergency drill
Harrisonburg, Virginia — Local public safety entities and James Madison University will hold a large-scale emergency drill on Wednesday, August 3 in the vicinity of Godwin Hall and the Village Area. The exercise will begin around 8 a.m. and last through lunchtime. Members of the campus and local communities...
theriver953.com
Increased emergency presence expected in Winchester through 8/10
The City of Winchester announced through their CitE-Newsletter that increased emergency presence and personnel is to be expected at the Shihadeh Innovation Center today through Wed. Aug 10. The activity will take place behind John Handley High School today until 6 p.m. for training exercises. The activity will include Winchester...
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
wmra.org
Dominion Energy rebuilding high voltage transmission line
Dominion Energy is in the midst of rebuilding the transmission line that runs through Rockingham and Augusta counties. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. As the StarCraft video game told us a few years back, Dominion "must construct additional pylons." This high voltage transmission line carries electricity from a power plant in West Virginia – the biggest coal-fueled plant in their grid – to a substation in Augusta County, Virginia. Dominion is in the process of replacing the giant metal structures that hold up the power lines. The original structures date back to 1965.
NBC 29 News
Waynesboro noise ordinance to become effective
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An amended City of Waynesboro Ordinance will be in effect August 5, 2022. Waynesboro City Council adopted in July an amended version of the City Code Section 50-50, Unnecessary or excessive noise. Some changes include the audible distance for a violation from 50 feet to 100...
cvilletomorrow.org
Get ready: The single use plastic bag tax is coming to Charlottesville and Albemarle Jan. 1
Both the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County will impose a five-cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores, and pharmacies beginning Jan. 1. During its regular business meeting Monday night, Charlottesville City Council voted 4-0 (vice mayor Juandiego Wade was on a church trip and not...
theriver953.com
WPD promote Officer Myrtle
Winchester Police Department (WPD) Chief John Piper announced the promotion of Lieutenant Frank Myrtle to the rank of Captain. Myrtle began his career in law enforcement when he joined the WPD in 2002. Myrtle has served as a Detective and Sergeant in the Criminal Investigation Division for over ten years.
wsvaonline.com
Details released on August County motorcycle death
State Police are releasing some details about a fatal motorcycle crash from this past weekend in northern Augusta County. Public Information Officer Shelby Crouch says just after 11 in the morning Saturday July 30th, State Police responded to a crash on Route 42 just south of Badger Road. A 2015...
pagevalleynews.com
Page One needs help keeping the lights on
LURAY, Aug. 2 — Lois Shaffer, longtime director of Page One, says some folks are being left in the dark. “Since March, they are cutting off” people with delinquent utility bills, Shaffer said. Prior to that, for much of 2020 and 2021, utility providers, including the county’s three towns (for water and sewer), were reluctant to push collections and cut off service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
cbs19news
Old JC Penney store getting a new makeover
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Those who have visited the Fashion Square Mall recently have probably noticed that it is almost a ghost town, with no busy business days, but that is all about to change. Albemarle County recently leased the old JC Penney, Albemarle County recently leased the facility...
theriver953.com
Laurel Ridge Community College breaks ground in Fauquier
Laurel Ridge Community College announced ground breaking ceremonies occurred at its Fauquier Campus Center on Tue. Aug. 2 for the school’s Skilled Trades complex. The new 8,000 square foot facility will provide space for plumbing, electrical, HVAC, heavy equipment operator, carpentry and welding programs. The facility is set on...
theriver953.com
News Maker Matt Wendling on Warren County offerings
School is back in session next week Aug. 9-12 in Warren County and that means some changes for the town pool and other things. We spoke to Warren County Planning Director Matt Wendling about the changes in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County...
cbs19news
One killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred over the weekend in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 11:10 a.m. Saturday on Scenic Highway just south of the intersection with Badger Road. A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra motorcycle...
theriver953.com
August 2, 2022
Front Royal Police Officers receive Life Saving Awards. Two Officers of the Front Royal Police Department were honored at the Front Royal Town Council meeting Mon. July 25. Police Chief Magalis and Fire Chief Bonzano presented Sergeant Eric Suess and Officer Rachel Martin with their respective department’s Life Saving Awards.
