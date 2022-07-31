Cities Still Looking for Escape Hatch from State Housing Quotas

gvwire.com
Area School Board Leaders React to Bill Aimed at Curbing Meeting Disruptions
It’s become a familiar scene at public meetings in California and across the nation — speakers or members of the public who, determined to have their voices heard, wind up disrupting public meetings. State Senate Bill 1100 aims to give councils and boards in California more clout when...
California’s Great Water Experiments Have Failed. It’s Time for Real Solutions.
As California’s prolonged drought continues, the state is at a crossroads. Recent headlines have been dominated by devastating wildfires and a growing number of the state’s poorest communities without water. These catastrophic conditions demand answers and solutions from our leaders. A recent report from the Public Policy Institute...
Megadrought Sends California Water Prices to All-Time High
As California’s severe drought limits the flow of water to cities and farms, the price for H2O is skyrocketing. Bloomberg reports the price for an acre-foot of water rose to $1,144.14 an acre-foot on the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index in late June. That’s a hike of 56% since the start of 2022.
COVID-19 Has Dramatically Lowered the Life Expectancy of Californians
The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to make its way across the world with new waves of subvariants emerging. Currently, many Americans are battling BA.5, the latest Omicron subvariant said to be one of the most contagious. And, while attitudes about the virus have slowly changed with many Americans foregoing masking...
Fresno State Plans $18M in ‘Climate Smart’ Farm Upgrades
Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology will receive $18.75 million in one-time funding from the state in its 2022-23 budget to provide infrastructure needed to build programs that prepare future generations for regenerative agriculture practices. This will build long-term stability for food and agricultural systems in the face of changing climate patterns.
California Falls Short of Its Claims About Methane Tracking
California claims to know how much climate-warming gas is going into the air from within its borders. It’s the law: California limits climate pollution and each year the limits get stricter. The state has also been a major oil and gas producer for more than a century, and authorities...
Fresno Murderer Who Fled to Indiana Gets 40-Year Sentence
A man who fled to Indiana after committing a murder at a central Fresno apartment complex in 2020 was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on Monday morning. Abel Echartea, 33, received the sentence for his second-degree shooting murder of Phillip Ozuna, 38, of Fresno on December 23, 2020, at The Parks at Fig Garden Apartments.
