ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cities Still Looking for Escape Hatch from State Housing Quotas

By Dan Walters, CalMatters Commentary
GV Wire
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
gvwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Megadrought Sends California Water Prices to All-Time High

As California’s severe drought limits the flow of water to cities and farms, the price for H2O is skyrocketing. Bloomberg reports the price for an acre-foot of water rose to $1,144.14 an acre-foot on the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index in late June. That’s a hike of 56% since the start of 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

COVID-19 Has Dramatically Lowered the Life Expectancy of Californians

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to make its way across the world with new waves of subvariants emerging. Currently, many Americans are battling BA.5, the latest Omicron subvariant said to be one of the most contagious. And, while attitudes about the virus have slowly changed with many Americans foregoing masking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Woodside, CA
GV Wire

Fresno State Plans $18M in ‘Climate Smart’ Farm Upgrades

Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology will receive $18.75 million in one-time funding from the state in its 2022-23 budget to provide infrastructure needed to build programs that prepare future generations for regenerative agriculture practices. This will build long-term stability for food and agricultural systems in the face of changing climate patterns.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

California Falls Short of Its Claims About Methane Tracking

California claims to know how much climate-warming gas is going into the air from within its borders. It’s the law: California limits climate pollution and each year the limits get stricter. The state has also been a major oil and gas producer for more than a century, and authorities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Fresno Murderer Who Fled to Indiana Gets 40-Year Sentence

A man who fled to Indiana after committing a murder at a central Fresno apartment complex in 2020 was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on Monday morning. Abel Echartea, 33, received the sentence for his second-degree shooting murder of Phillip Ozuna, 38, of Fresno on December 23, 2020, at The Parks at Fig Garden Apartments.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy