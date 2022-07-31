Most rural counties in New Mexico

www.krqe.com
New Mexico receives money to clean up abandoned mines
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will get $2.4M to clean up abandoned mines. The money from the infrastructure bill Congress approved last year. States had to apply for the money. The Navajo Nation will also get $1.66M. The federal government asked states and tribes that applied for funding to: Prioritize projects along the President’s Justice40 initiative. […]
State considers sale of land for proposed veterans cemetery
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery. The state land office is taking public comment at a meeting Tuesday evening. The proposal would allow the sale of more than 300 acres of land to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This would be on the northwestern edge of […]
Gov. backs Luna County Emergency Operations Center with state funding
DEMING – Luna County and City of Deming officials welcomed New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday for an announcement that is expected to benefit both governments and neighboring communities in the near future. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced $2.1 million in state funding has been allocated for a new emergency operations center in Luna County. Members of local law enforcement and first responders were also present for the announcement.
New Mexico plans to create searchable logs of prison mail
Letters written and received by people incarcerated in New Mexico prisons will soon be part of a database expanding mail surveillance in the state’s correctional facilities. The New Mexico Corrections Department is buying equipment from Florida-based company Securus Technologies and installing it at each prison. Adult Prisons Division Director...
Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
New Mexico’s pitiful workforce participation rate…updated
The Albuquerque Journal is one of the few media outlets to have caught on to the fact which we’ve been discussing for years, that New Mexico’s workforce participation rate is terrible…and, it got much worse during COVID. The Journal and its sources cited an increase in New Mexicans on SSDI or “disability.”
Flagstaff Mountain murder case: guns, drugs and robbery
BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – New court documents outline the guns, drugs and robbery that allegedly led to a woman’s death at a popular Colorado hiking area. On July 24, a hiker called police after finding a woman’s body at the Realization Point Trailhead at Flagstaff Mountain. That woman was later identified as 25-year-old Alexis Baca from New Mexico; police said she had multiple cigarette burns on her body, a bag suspected of being methamphetamine in her pocket, and a bullet hole above her left ear.
New Mexico joining Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General is joining 49 other AGs with a single goal: cut down on illegal robocalls. The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is targeting telecommunications companies responsible for bringing the majority of foreign robocalls into the US. These companies are legally obligated to confirm whether or not a call is legitimate. Currently, […]
Who Gets New Mexico’s Final Stimulus Checks in 2022?
New Mexico is among the states giving stimulus checks to residents in 2022 to help them cope with inflation. The state's relief program is among the most lucrative in the U.S. The federal government issued three rounds of stimulus payments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The direct payments helped keep millions of Americans out of poverty and fueled consumer spending to prevent the economy from sliding into a recession. Whereas the free money from Washington has stopped flowing, requests have been made for fourth and fifth rounds of stimulus checks to support struggling households amid record inflation.
New Mexico woman found dead on Flagstaff Mountain above Boulder killed for money and drugs, affidavit says
The New Mexico woman found dead on Flagstaff Mountain in Boulder County last month was reportedly killed by friends for the money and drugs she had in her car, but the man who shot her told investigators he acted in self-defense, according to court records. Alexis Baca, 25, was found...
FEMA extends disaster declaration for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Monday it will extend New Mexico’s disaster declaration through September 6. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham requested to extension due to flash flooding in burn scar areas. While it was requested that FEMA continue to cover 100% of total costs during the extended declaration, that request […]
Students at 20 New Mexico schools to get paid, hands-on-experience in workforce
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.
Las Vegas, New Mexico, mayor blames federal government amid water crisis
As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
New Mexico voters information is now posted online
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico voters now have their personal information posted online, for anyone to look at. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver tried to stop that from happening, but lost a legal battle against an out-of-state conservative group called the voter reference foundation. The group’s website says they are are dedicated to […]
Heavy storms and high flooding threat in parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms are pushing west through the US 285 corridor, Sacramento Mountains, lower Rio Grande Valley and Gila. The rain should end by around 8-9 AM. Today will be hot across the state, with heavy rain in eastern and southern New Mexico, and mostly dry skies in the middle Rio Grande […]
Two people sentenced in connection to 2020 murder in northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Amber Archuleta and John Sanders, the two people convicted in the murder of Cassandra Lucero in September 2020, have been sentenced. Officials say that Sanders was driving a stolen van from Las Vegas to Ojo Feliz with Archuleta and Lucero as passengers. Sanders told them that Archuleta repeatedly hit Lucero and killed her. […]
New Mexico teachers quit classroom to open marijuana dispensary
A group of middle school teachers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, decided over a happy hour late last year to quit their jobs and open a cannabis dispensary. The big picture: The women are among a small number of Latinas in the U.S. who have opened dispensaries as more states legalize recreational pot.
Moisture surges across New Mexico, flooding threat remains
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday was most likely the driest day of this work week, with more moisture surging across the state this afternoon. This increased moisture is brought by a backdoor front that is forecast to push from northeast to southwest into this afternoon. Today, widespread strong storms are expected along the eastern slopes of the […]
What Are the Gilman Tunnels?
The railroads changed America in many ways, and the Gilman Tunnels are a modern reminder of what a big undertaking they were. Trains don’t run through them anymore, but people from many walks of life continue to enjoy them. They are one of many natural or man-made attractions that contribute to northern New Mexico’s amazing allure.
KRQE Newsfeed: Gonzales found guilty, Plea deal for Jaramillo, Drier and warmer, Arroyo rescue, Father shaves head
Tuesday’s Top Stories New Mexico to send out final $250, $500 payment this week NM AG calls on city councilors after increase in bus crime Deadly flash flooding follows New Mexico’s record setting wildfire season Rio Rancho store changes how they do business amid NM-528 construction Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge […]
