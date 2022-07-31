Poll results: BND readers in southwest IL vote on St. Louis Cardinals playoff chances

The calendar officially turns to August on Monday, which means the postseason is just a couple months away for teams such as the St. Louis Cardinals .

With two months of baseball left to be played, the Redbirds are firmly in playoff contention , either for a Wild Card slot or the National League Central dcrown. However, with upwards of 60 scheduled games remaining, there’s also plenty of time for the team to play themselves out of the playoffs.

The latest Belleville News-Democrat poll asked readers if they thought the Cardinals would make the playoffs or be on the outside looking in of the postseason tournament. The poll closed at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Here was the percentage breakdown:

No — The team will be watching the playoffs from a television screen, 54%

Yes — The team will make the postseason tournament, 46%

Time will tell if it’ll be another Red October in St. Louis.

To be clear, this poll is not scientific . In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.

The next poll will appear on the BND’s website — www.bnd.com — at 5 a.m. Tuesday and will be a vote on your favorite sports month of the year.

Please email poll ideas to gvartanian@bnd.com .