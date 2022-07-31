ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Gymnast Jake Jarman claims his second gold medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrJ6p_0gzStti000
Sport

Jake Jarman vaulted to his second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after eclipsing his England team-mate James Hall in a dramatic conclusion to the men’s all-around gymnastics competition.

The 20-year-old rising star delivered a towering score of 15.3 on his favourite apparatus to seize the initiative before Hall, stricken by a foot injury, just failed to do enough to snatch the title on his concluding high bar routine.

Jarman finished with a score of 83.450, ahead of Hall’s 82.9, with Marios Georgiou of Cyprus taking the bronze medal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYCxr_0gzStti000
James Hall (left) narrowly failed to snatch gold from team-mate Jake Jarman (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

“I was quite nervous today,” admitted Jarman. “I’ve done a European Championships before and I remember I struggled to keep everything together, but my team supported me and they really showed me I could do this.

“I normally do a different vault with a slightly lower start value but recently it’s been a bit more inconsistent, so I decided to swap that up. The team final was the first time I had landed it in competition, but I really felt I could do it.”

Jarman and Hall had teamed up to win the team final on Friday alongside Joe Fraser, who competed despite a fractured foot, and this time it was Hall who ended the session in pain after re-aggravating an ankle injury he had recently suffered in training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CiojY_0gzStti000
Jake Jarman delivered a stunning vault routine to claim gold (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Hall’s evident discomfort might have made the difference as he hobbled off the stage after his parallel bars routine then stepped out his high bar landing, failing to attain a score in excess of 14.1 that would have elevated him into gold medal position.

Hall, also forced to settle for silver in 2018 behind the now-retired Nile Wilson, was typically magnanimous, insisting: “Jake did the hardest vault in the world today and he deserved it.

“It was immense out there. I’ve really got the crowd to thank for keeping me going. My coach said I could stop at any time but there was no way I could stop and I’m glad I didn’t. I’m happy to take the silver in the circumstances.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘Charming’ Charlotte enjoys Commonwealth Games visit with William and Kate

Princess Charlotte has been described as a “charming” young girl after her first family engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The seven-year-old princess joined her proud parents in Birmingham – host city of the Commonwealth Games – to learn about a programme preparing the next generation of sportsmen and women for future events.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nile Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#2022 Commonwealth Games#Bronze Medal#Gold Medal#Marios Georgiou Of Cyprus
newschain

Superstar Lemaire thrilled to be back at Ascot

Christophe Lemaire will ride at Ascot for the first time in a decade when he leads out the Rest of the World team in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. Now a major star in Japan, the French rider has enjoyed a glittering career, with his big-race haul including two Classic wins in Britain aboard Natagora in 1000 Guineas in 2008 and Makfi in the 2000 Guineas two years later.
SPORTS
newschain

Big-race plans on hold for Haggas stars pending rain

William Haggas is praying for rain which will allow him to return some of his stable stars to the racecourse. One Somerville Lodge inmate who has been held in her stable of late is Sense Of Duty, who took her career record to four wins from five when landing the Group Three Chipchase Stakes by an impressive four and a half lengths in June.
SPORTS
newschain

Truss and allies launch attack on ‘attention-seeker’ Sturgeon

Liz Truss and her allies have launched personal attacks on Nicola Sturgeon, something which could further strain the relationship between Westminster and Holyrood if the Tory leadership hopeful becomes the next prime minister. The Foreign Secretary labelled the First Minister an “attention-seeker” who should be ignored, while Ms Truss’s ally,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Haynes sets out Breeders’ Cup ambition for Lady Hollywood

Lady Hollywood could have a starring role in the United States if Alice Haynes’ ambitious plan to turn the youngster into a Breeders’ Cup contender comes to fruition. The daughter of Havana Grey has raced exclusively at five furlongs to date and having been made to wait until her third outing to break her duck, she has now racked up three quick victories culminating in a successful Naas raid in the Marwell Stakes.
newschain

Aberdeen bring in Shayden Morris from Fleetwood on long-term deal

Aberdeen have signed winger Shayden Morris from Fleetwood on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old came through the academy at the Lancashire club and made his debut in January 2021. He played 26 times for the League One side last season, scoring twice. Manager Jim Goodwin expects...
SOCCER
newschain

Hartlepool without forward trio for their home clash with AFC Wimbledon

Hartlepool will be without forward trio Joe Grey, Mikael Ndjoli and Marcus Carver for the home clash with AFC Wimbledon. All three missed Pools’ opening game of the season – a 4-0 drubbing at Walsall – through injury. Grey is awaiting the results of a scan, Ndjoli is struggling with a hamstring injury and Carver had a thigh problem, although he was sold to Scunthorpe earlier this week.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy