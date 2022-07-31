JHS Incoming Freshmen Hear About Potential Career Paths

wnynewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
New Mental Health Clinic Opens In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – One of the latest investments in mental health in northern Chautauqua County is now fully operational. The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene hosted tours of their new behavioral health clinic on Friday. The clinic, which is located at 60 Franklin Avenue in...
wnynewsnow.com
Suicide Rate Continues to Climb in Military Community
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – According to a report by the Department of Defense, suicide in the Military is at it’s highest rate in 84 years. Since the 9/11 attacks nearly 21 years ago, more than 30,000 Veterans have taken their own lives. Those numbers are not...
wrfalp.com
TCC Giving Away Almost 2,000 Backpacks with School Supplies at Community Picnics
And The Waterfront Foundation will be giving away nearly 2,000 backpacks for a ninth year at community picnic events in August. Volunteers helped assemble the backpacks filled with school supplies that will be given away at TCC’s Community Picnic Events as well as for every school district in the county.
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Receives $1.28M For Emergency Communications
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County has received over a million dollars in state funding to better emergency communications. The allocation is part of $100 million in funding being awarded to 57 counties across New York State, with Chautauqua County getting $1.28 million. Known as the Interoperable...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnynewsnow.com
Volunteers Step Up For Women’s Shelter, After Construction Hits A Snag
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction of a new women’s shelter in Jamestown has hit a roadblock after crews discovered more asbestos than they were anticipating, hiking the final price tag for the project. However, volunteers are now coming forward to help raise money. “We have right...
The Corn Fest Is Back This Year In Full Swing
There are certain events that are traditions that you feel like you have to do every summer. This year, some of those are back in full swing. Over the last couple years, a bunch has changed. Events and the way we do them have changed. Some look completely different now since the pandemic, but some are back in full swing the way we remember them.
News 4 names Brianne Betts News Director
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Veteran broadcast journalist and Syracuse native Brianne Betts was named News Director at WIVB/WNLO-TV, General Manager Joe Abouzeid announced Monday. Betts joins News 4 from WCMH, a fellow Nexstar station in Columbus, Ohio, where she was the assistant news director for the last 3½ years. “My husband and I are thrilled […]
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
RELATED PEOPLE
wnynewsnow.com
New Florist Opens In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new flower shop opened for business in Downtown Jamestown on Wednesday. Florist and Store Owner LeAnn Sholl, alongside her Manager Danice Vogt cut, the ribbon officially opening Bloom Buddies Fresh Flowers and Gifts to the public. For the pair, plants have always...
wnynewsnow.com
Historic Jamestown Trolley Looking For A Permanent Home
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic Jamestown Trolley car is looking for a permanent home, a place where it can be on display for the public to see. Bob Johnston, founder of the Jamestown Trolley Car Restoration Project, began efforts to restore Car #93 in 1996, after he located and acquired the old trolley car.
wnynewsnow.com
Paladino Addresses Lack Of Media Interviews During Jamestown Visit
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Citing an unfair press, congressional candidate Carl Paladino is addressing why he has declined media interviews and debates. The Republican candidate for New York’s newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District spoke with WNY News Now exclusively during a campaign stop at a WNY Freedom Seekers meeting in Jamestown on Tuesday night.
watervilletimes.com
A Miracle Follows Heartbreak
For the first 188 days of her life, Charlotte Mae McGee lived in Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. Born prematurely at 23 weeks, Charlotte is the second child of Jon and Cassie (Holic) McGee of the Buffalo area. Her delivery on Nov. 24 came three days after her twin brother, Gabriel Paul, died two days after his birth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Cattaraugus County Fair Kicks Off
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County fair in Little Valley kicked off on Sunday, with a week full of family friendly fun on tap. “It’s a full year-long thing. Between booking the entertainment, getting everything set for the next year, maybe making some changes, getting the entries done, grounds improvements, those are ongoing. It’s a full year thing, it takes a lot of people, a lot of time to put it all together,” explains Nell Fellows, Secretary of the Cattaraugus Agricultural Society.
Patch problems on Bernadette Terrance in West Seneca
Just off of Route 219 in West Seneca is the Fisher Court neighborhood, which is home to many families and one very bumpy road, Bernadette Terrace.
wnynewsnow.com
NYS Comptroller Directs Village To Rollout Additional Oversight Following Theft
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – New York State’s Comptroller is directing a Chautauqua County village to rollout additional oversight of their clerk’s and treasurer’s records after a former official was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $60,000 in village funds. In February 2021, State...
erienewsnow.com
Gubernatorial Candidate, Doug Mastriano and Senate Candidate, Memhet Oz Visit Erie
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano visited Erie today, but he wouldn't answer questions and didn't want to let reporters into today's event, even though they had been invited. The manufacturer and business association hosted Mastriano today at the Association's Legislative Luncheon, and the MBA invited the media to attend. But...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chautauquatoday.com
UPDATE: Fredonia Pub Fire Sparked by Torch Used by Village DPW Employee
Chautauqua County fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire that damaged a bar in downtown Fredonia on Monday. Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirms that the fire at a building that houses Heenan's Irish Pub on East Main Street was due to work being performed by a Village of Fredonia employee. Quattrone, who spoke with WDOE News Tuesday afternoon, said that the village DPW worker was using a torch to burn weeds along the sidewalk...
wnynewsnow.com
Margaret Cho Grateful For Comedic Return Ahead Of Jamestown Performance
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Comedian, actress, musician, and activist Margaret Cho will be performing in the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival this Thursday. WNY News Now spoke to her in an exclusive one-on-one interview ahead of the show. The five time Grammy Award nominee tells us that she...
Gov. Hochul announces $682 million in funding for affordable housing
Gov. Hochul announced Monday that $682 million will go towards funding to create or preserve 1,600 homes across the state.
wnynewsnow.com
Olympia Sports Closing Locations Locally, Nationwide
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A north American sporting goods retailer is closing all of their stores nationwide, including their two locations in Chautauqua County. Olympia Sports is expected to close all of their locations in the next two months, with the stores in Lakewood and Dunkirk among those hosting liquidation sales.
Comments / 0