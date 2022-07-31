3 Tech Companies That Should Initiate a Stock Split

www.fool.com
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
Business Insider
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Dollar General Announces a Sweeping Change Through the Duration of 2022
Though individual locations have been recently announced as closing, company expansion is occurring at a hastened pace. With that pace comes an important technological change presently being tested.
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Lumber prices—which warned us about inflation over a year ago—are again trying to tell us something
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Lumber markets were a harbinger of big economic shifts early on in the pandemic, and today’s slumping prices could be just as telling about the economy’s future. Lumber...
Lumber prices are set for a shakeup with the rollout of new futures contracts - and a top broker says trading volume could soar 10 times
CME Group is launching a new lumber futures contract that could ease price volatility and boost trading volume. Starting next month, the new contracts will offer one-quarter the amount of wood. That will allow trucks to make deliveries, instead of just railcars, opening up the potential for more trades.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct number of Tesla shares beneficially owned by Kimbal Musk and the value of that holding. We apologize for the error. Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm.
Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
Almost everything is getting more expensive, but these 3 things are getting cheaper
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The June U.S. inflation numbers are in, and once again are at a new four-decade high. The consumer price index is now up 9.1% from last year, the largest gain...
Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding
Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $1,000 in Bank of America in March 2009, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
In the years since the financial crisis, Bank of America has been one of the most impressive turnaround stories in the financial sector. Investors who bought shares in 2009 have been handsomely rewarded. With shares 40% off their recent highs, could Bank of America be a bargain stock once again?
