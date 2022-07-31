SMALL TALK: Socialist candidates knock doors in West Chester

www.pottsmerc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chester County to take part in Overdose Awareness Day with ‘Night of Light’
WEST CHESTER — As part of Chester County’s commitment to tackle the opioid epidemic, the county’s Department of Drug & Alcohol Services announces participation in International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31. On this day, the county will join communities around the world in encouraging residents,...
Unclaimed veterans buried with dignity, thanks to veterans group in Berks
When the flags were removed from the urns of five veterans laid to rest Monday afternoon at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery and folded with military exactness, there were no family members there to receive them. There were no speeches about who these men were. There were no stories about how...
Historical Society of Montgomery County finds troves of treasures in ‘Grandma’s Attic’
NORRISTOWN — One friend remembers a fancy walnut vanity with a trio of curved mirrors, matching bench and drawers full of colorful junk jewelry and random glass buttons. “It seemed like something a princess would have” to her five or six-year-old self. In fact, it was the beat-up survivor of an old bedroom set…relegated to a dusty corner of her grandparents’ spare bedroom. Another friend recalls an aunt’s basement dress-up box, stuffed with worn-out cast-offs that fueled hours of pretend play.
Phoenixville to host fifth annual VegFest Aug. 13
Phoenixville’s annual VegFest will be making its return after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Happening on Saturday, Aug. 13, the vegan food festival, featuring live music and vendors, will take place at Reeves Park. “The event is about creating awareness about veganism and animal welfare,” said Rachel...
Man admits role in straw purchase scheme in Montgomery and Bucks counties
NORRISTOWN – A Philadelphia man has admitted to participating in a straw purchase scheme with several others in Montgomery and Bucks counties. Tyzeem S. Kinney, 19, of 2700 block of West Eyre Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of corrupt organizations, illegal transfer of a firearm to ineligible persons and conspiracy in connection with incidents that occurred in the two counties between 2020 and 2021.
Run at 100 degrees possible Thursday for Berks, many spots in southeastern Pa.
The forecasts of a heat wave starting this week in Berks County and southeastern Pennsylvania have cooled a bit the past few days, but AccuWeather is still looking for a rush of heat Thursday with the potential for a run at 100 degrees that day in many spots in the region.
3 Berks school districts and BCIU get $1.6 million in state grants for early education
More than $1.6 million in state funding for early education will be coming to Berks County. Gov. Tom Wolf announced earlier this week that more than $384 million in grants that aim to provide more children across Pennsylvania with access to high-quality early learning programs. The money will be used to support two programs: Pre-K Counts and Head Start.
Owen J. Roberts won’t require masks in school this fall
SOUTH COVENTRY — Mask mandates in school may be the furthest thing from your mind during summer vacation season, but someone is thinking about them — and rejecting them. The Owen J. Roberts School Board reviewed the district’s proposed health and safety plan for the coming school year Monday night and heard Superintendent Will Stout say definitely he will not implement a mask mandate in district schools unless it is imposed to by a higher authority.
Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park
NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
Production by local playwright will benefit pediatric cancer-fighting organization
Cheyenne Malfaro has called the stage home for a decade. “Ever since I did my first show, I fell in love,” she said. She acted in her first play at age 13, and in the years since has been a frequent and passionate member of the local theater community. The Owen J. Roberts High School graduate is also a popular singer/songwriter.
Boyertown Salvation Army launches monthly food drive to meet increased need
The Boyertown Salvation Army is calling on the community to contribute to a monthly food drive enabling it to serve 600 people and families a week. Mark Malizzi, chairman of the Boyertown Salvation Army’s Community Advisory Board, shared his concerns about an increased need for food while fewer food drives contribute to pantries. He noted that before the COVID-19 pandemic, schools and churches regularly hosted food drives that would help fill the need for food at pantries.
Local Red Cross volunteers in Kentucky to help flooding victims
LANSDALE — When the call came last week, a pair of local volunteers dropped everything to help out, and they’re making a difference one day at a time. And during a brief break on Monday afternoon, Heidi Dampman of King of Prussia and Mary Noll of Lower Gwynedd took a few minutes to report back from a local Red Cross headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, on how they’re helping the victims of severe flooding there. The Appalachian region has been hit with massive flooding in torrential rains since last week, wiping out communities with at least 30 people killed and hundreds unaccounted for.
Sunoco misses cleanup deadline at Marsh Creek State Park; local lawmakers call for action
EXTON — Nearly two years since Sunoco Pipeline L.P. spilled drilling mud into Marsh Creek Lake and its tributaries, and more than one month past the company’s agreed-upon remediation and restoration deadline, local lawmakers are calling for action. Aug. 10 marks the two-year anniversary of the spill, which...
Pickering campus dean named ‘educator of distinction’
PHOENIXVILLE — Mark Cottom, dean of students at the Technical College High School Pickering Campus, was recently recognized with the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award, a special program within the National Society of High School Scholars that honors educators worldwide. Each year, student members of NSHSS are invited...
