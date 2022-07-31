Politics Chat: Climate-related legislation, Biden's approval rating and the midterms

www.npr.org
The candidates in Missouri's primary election
A competitive Republican primary highlights the open Senate contest in Missouri. One of the GOP candidates is causing some to worry that if he wins, it could put the Republican-held seat in jeopardy. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Five states hold statewide primaries today. And one of the key races is in...
After high-profile pushback, Senate passes help for veterans exposed to toxins
Comedian Jon Stewart was frustrated when Senate Republicans initially blocked a bill to provide expanded health care for military veterans exposed to toxic chemicals. The legislation passed Tuesday. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The U.S. Senate has given final approval to improved health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans who...
A roundup of results from Tuesday's key primaries that took place in 5 states
The elections led to some notable results when it comes to former President Trump's endorsements, Republicans who voted for his impeachment and election deniers. Voters in Kansas have given reproductive rights supporters a victory in the first ballot test of abortion rights since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. Kansans who went to the polls yesterday protected abortion rights by rejecting an effort to rewrite the state's constitution. As NPR's Domenico Montanaro tells us, it was one of the most notable results after a day of primary voting in five states.
Joe Biden Walking Away, Air-Handshake Video Disputes Explained
Two clips that have gone viral in recent days were turned into memes by critics of the president.
What Toobin says is a 'big deal' development in the Jan. 6 criminal probe
CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin tells Anderson Cooper about the scale of the Department of Justice’s January 6 criminal probe, and the significance of new subpoenas in the investigation.
Kansans vote to keep abortion legal in the state, reject constitutional amendment
Voters in Kansas have rejected a ballot initiative that would have allowed lawmakers to significantly restrict abortion rights in the state. It's the first time voters have weighed in on the issue since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. Yep. And the proposed amendment was rejected...
After an abortion shakeup Monday in Michigan, voters head to the polls Tuesday
Up until Monday in Michigan, the line on abortion rights was clear. The state has a 1931 law that criminalizes abortion that was dormant during Roe v. Wade. In May, a month before the Dobbs decision, a lower court in the state put an injunction on the 1931 law, so it wasn't in effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law is upheld by the state's Supreme Court
Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law has been upheld by the state's Supreme Court, allowing all voters in the key swing state to cast ballots by mail in November and for other future elections. In a 5-2 decision released Tuesday, the Democratic-majority court overturned a lower court's ruling from January that found...
Biden used to keep Trump mentions to a minimum. Not anymore
In the early part of the Biden administration, there was an unwritten rule. Don't talk about the former president. But with midterms just around the corner, Donald Trump's name seems to be back on the tip of President Biden's tongue. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith has been asking why.
Justice Department files a lawsuit against Idaho's restrictive abortion law
In its first legal challenge over reproductive rights since Roe v Wade was overturned, the Justice Department is suing Idaho over a near total abortion ban. The Justice Department has issued its first legal challenge over abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Federal authorities are suing Idaho over a near-total abortion ban. At the White House, President Biden said it's a necessary step to address what he called a health care crisis.
Pelosi has landed in Taiwan. Here's why that's a big deal
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan during a tour of Asian nations in spite of warnings from Beijing at a time of high tensions between the U.S. and China. As NPR's Barbara Sprunt reports, Pelosi is no stranger to defying and criticizing the Chinese government. BARBARA SPRUNT, BYLINE: Eighteen...
China says if Pelosi visits Taiwan, it would be met with very serious consequences
NPR's A Martinez talks to Shelley Rigger, professor of East Asian Policy at Davidson College, about the U.S.-Taiwan-China relationship ahead of a possible visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Pelosi. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. China's foreign ministry says a possible visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which could come...
News brief: Ayman al-Zawahiri, Pelosi's trip to Asia, It's Primary Day in Arizona
The U.S. says it has killed the leader of al-Qaida. House Speaker Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan despite a warning from China. Voters in the swing state will cast ballots in several key races. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. Two decades after the 9/11 attacks, the United States says it has...
Democrats may make some progress toward lowering high drug prices
High prescription drug prices have been a hot political talking point for years. Democrats now may be making some progress on that, thanks to a Senate compromise negotiated by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin. Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema has yet to say whether she'll vote for the Reduce Inflation Act. But if it wins her approval, the legislation would pass the Senate and then the House. NPR pharmaceuticals correspondent Sydney Lupkin has been looking into the provisions of the bill and why it's getting so much attention.
Spain's prime minister has a proposal to cut the costs of keeping cool
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Much of Europe, like a good part of the U.S., is sweltering under triple-digit temperatures this summer. So to cut the cost of keeping cool, Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has a proposal. He says men ought to ditch their ties at work. Now, Sanchez stopped wearing ties himself. And the Spanish government is telling its citizens to save on electricity bills by not blasting the air conditioning. Well, at least the taking off the tie part won't take too much convincing. It's MORNING EDITION.
Pelosi's Taiwan trip fuel tensions with China and raised security concerns regionally
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Cambodia for a regional meeting of foreign ministers amid the fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is increasing tension in the region. Today, China launched several missiles during unprecedented military drills around the island.
Ukraine's army is waging its 1st major offensive against Russia to retake Kherson
Could Ukraine's army retake the strategic southern city of Kherson? Officers and soldiers near the front line say the counter-offensive is already underway. Ukraine's army is waging its first major offensive against the Russians. It's pushing to retake a strategic city in the south called Kherson. The fighting is brutal, and Ukrainian soldiers are paying a terrible price to liberate a vast region of occupied territory near the Black Sea. NPR's Brian Mann traveled close to the frontlines to talk with those soldiers. And just a word of caution - his story contains moments of violence that may be disturbing for some listeners.
Ukraine's army faces a big test in the war: trying to retake the city of Kherson
A 29-year-old battalion commander is helping lead Ukraine's counteroffensive near Kherson. He says the fight is costly but his troops have already won ground. Ukraine's army is facing one of the biggest tests of the war. Can it retake the strategic southern city of Kherson, which Russia occupied in the early days of the invasion? NPR's Brian Mann traveled to a command post near the front line, north of Kherson, where he met one of the battalion commanders leading the counteroffensive.
News brief: Blinken attends ASEAN meeting, Viktor Orbán, curtailing drug prices
Secretary of State Blinken is attending a meeting of southeast Asian nations. Hungary's leader will speak at the CPAC event in Dallas. Democrats may make gains against high prescription drug prices. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is increasing tension in the region. Today, China launched...
