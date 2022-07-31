ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Politics Chat: Climate-related legislation, Biden's approval rating and the midterms

By Mara Liasson
NPR
 4 days ago
NPR

The candidates in Missouri's primary election

A competitive Republican primary highlights the open Senate contest in Missouri. One of the GOP candidates is causing some to worry that if he wins, it could put the Republican-held seat in jeopardy. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Five states hold statewide primaries today. And one of the key races is in...
MISSOURI STATE
NPR

A roundup of results from Tuesday's key primaries that took place in 5 states

The elections led to some notable results when it comes to former President Trump's endorsements, Republicans who voted for his impeachment and election deniers. Voters in Kansas have given reproductive rights supporters a victory in the first ballot test of abortion rights since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. Kansans who went to the polls yesterday protected abortion rights by rejecting an effort to rewrite the state's constitution. As NPR's Domenico Montanaro tells us, it was one of the most notable results after a day of primary voting in five states.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

Biden used to keep Trump mentions to a minimum. Not anymore

In the early part of the Biden administration, there was an unwritten rule. Don't talk about the former president. But with midterms just around the corner, Donald Trump's name seems to be back on the tip of President Biden's tongue. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith has been asking why.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Justice Department files a lawsuit against Idaho's restrictive abortion law

In its first legal challenge over reproductive rights since Roe v Wade was overturned, the Justice Department is suing Idaho over a near total abortion ban. The Justice Department has issued its first legal challenge over abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Federal authorities are suing Idaho over a near-total abortion ban. At the White House, President Biden said it's a necessary step to address what he called a health care crisis.
IDAHO STATE
NPR

Pelosi has landed in Taiwan. Here's why that's a big deal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan during a tour of Asian nations in spite of warnings from Beijing at a time of high tensions between the U.S. and China. As NPR's Barbara Sprunt reports, Pelosi is no stranger to defying and criticizing the Chinese government. BARBARA SPRUNT, BYLINE: Eighteen...
FOREIGN POLICY
NPR

Democrats may make some progress toward lowering high drug prices

High prescription drug prices have been a hot political talking point for years. Democrats now may be making some progress on that, thanks to a Senate compromise negotiated by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin. Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema has yet to say whether she'll vote for the Reduce Inflation Act. But if it wins her approval, the legislation would pass the Senate and then the House. NPR pharmaceuticals correspondent Sydney Lupkin has been looking into the provisions of the bill and why it's getting so much attention.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Spain's prime minister has a proposal to cut the costs of keeping cool

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Much of Europe, like a good part of the U.S., is sweltering under triple-digit temperatures this summer. So to cut the cost of keeping cool, Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has a proposal. He says men ought to ditch their ties at work. Now, Sanchez stopped wearing ties himself. And the Spanish government is telling its citizens to save on electricity bills by not blasting the air conditioning. Well, at least the taking off the tie part won't take too much convincing. It's MORNING EDITION.
EUROPE
NPR

Ukraine's army is waging its 1st major offensive against Russia to retake Kherson

Could Ukraine's army retake the strategic southern city of Kherson? Officers and soldiers near the front line say the counter-offensive is already underway. Ukraine's army is waging its first major offensive against the Russians. It's pushing to retake a strategic city in the south called Kherson. The fighting is brutal, and Ukrainian soldiers are paying a terrible price to liberate a vast region of occupied territory near the Black Sea. NPR's Brian Mann traveled close to the frontlines to talk with those soldiers. And just a word of caution - his story contains moments of violence that may be disturbing for some listeners.
MILITARY
NPR

Ukraine's army faces a big test in the war: trying to retake the city of Kherson

A 29-year-old battalion commander is helping lead Ukraine's counteroffensive near Kherson. He says the fight is costly but his troops have already won ground. Ukraine's army is facing one of the biggest tests of the war. Can it retake the strategic southern city of Kherson, which Russia occupied in the early days of the invasion? NPR's Brian Mann traveled to a command post near the front line, north of Kherson, where he met one of the battalion commanders leading the counteroffensive.
MILITARY

