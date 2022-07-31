How to protect against the Monkeypox virus

www.npr.org
Related
NPR
Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too
Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
NPR
Pelosi has landed in Taiwan. Here's why that's a big deal
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan during a tour of Asian nations in spite of warnings from Beijing at a time of high tensions between the U.S. and China. As NPR's Barbara Sprunt reports, Pelosi is no stranger to defying and criticizing the Chinese government. BARBARA SPRUNT, BYLINE: Eighteen...
NPR
An Arctic shark found in Belize has researchers pondering deep sea discoveries
The Greenland shark can live for centuries and is typically found in cold arctic waters. One found in the warmer waters of Belize has researchers rethinking how widespread the marine species could be. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. An ancient Arctic giant was recently discovered in the tropics off the coast of...
NPR
China says if Pelosi visits Taiwan, it would be met with very serious consequences
NPR's A Martinez talks to Shelley Rigger, professor of East Asian Policy at Davidson College, about the U.S.-Taiwan-China relationship ahead of a possible visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Pelosi. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. China's foreign ministry says a possible visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which could come...
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan, despite warnings from Beijing
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed earlier today in Taiwan. She is the most senior U.S. government official to visit the island in 25 years. Minutes after her plane touched down, China's military announced it would be holding live fire military drills around the island later in the week. China opposes stronger U.S.-Taiwan ties because Beijing sees Taiwan as part of China. Could these tensions escalate into a military conflict? NPR's Emily Feng joins us to discuss it. Hi, Emily.
NPR
You can choose a new name for yourself. Here's how
I haven't always been named Tuck Woodstock. I legally changed my name when I was fresh out of college, and then changed it again seven years later. So, I know firsthand how daunting the entire name change process can be — from choosing your new name to filing for a court order to updating your info with your bank, the pharmacy, the gym, the library, various utility companies ...
NPR
After high-profile pushback, Senate passes help for veterans exposed to toxins
Comedian Jon Stewart was frustrated when Senate Republicans initially blocked a bill to provide expanded health care for military veterans exposed to toxic chemicals. The legislation passed Tuesday. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The U.S. Senate has given final approval to improved health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans who...
NPR
2 podcasts look back at the messy decades of the American counter-culture
This is FRESH AIR. At the recent Tribeca Festival, two nonfiction podcasts were honored for their look back at the messy decades of the American counterculture. As podcast critic Nick Quah finds, these podcast's similarities run deeper than just the time period. Here's his review. NICK QUAH, BYLINE: Earlier this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Sandy Hook families' lawyer says he was given 2 years of Alex Jones' text messages
The Alex Jones defamation trial is becoming more and more heated. The conspiracy theorist is being sued by parents of the children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary. In an Austin courtroom today, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones admitted that the Sandy Hook school shooting - the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history - was, quote, "100% real." Some of the surviving Newtown parents are suing Jones for death threats and harassment that they have endured because of the lies he broadcast, and there were some shocking moments in this defamation trial today.
NPR
Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast to customs can be costly
Good morning, I'm A Martinez. What's the most you've ever spent for fast food? Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast at customs can be very costly. Two McMuffins and a ham croissant sniffed out by a detector dog led to a fine for one traveler of about 1,800 bucks. Someone else had to cough up the same amount for a stowaway sandwich last month, although the Subway chain reimbursed that traveler with a gift card. Takeout sammies (ph) as contraband - wonder if the police pooch got the munch on the evidence. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
College is increasingly out of reach for many students. What went wrong?
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. How did college go from being the doorway to the American dream to the nightmare of starting adult life deep in debt, unsure of whether your degree will help you get a job that even pays enough to pay off that debt. How do we go from the 1944 GI Bill, which offered World War II veterans - or at least white ones - easy access to college, to now the stress of today of trying to get into the right college? And how did colleges and universities become a target of the right? My guest, Will Bunch, addresses these and other related questions in his new book, "After The Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke The American Dream And Blew Up Our Politics - And How To Fix It."
NPR
'Rough Translation': Redefining local news in an interconnected world
A hyper-local news site in New York started accepting stories from a writer in Ukraine. Why was the outlet covering a story taking place thousands of miles away?. What's a local news story? Seems obvious, right? Local is what's nearby, what's around you. So why would a hyper-local news site in New York have its own Ukraine war correspondent? Gregory Warner of our Rough Translation podcast tells the tale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Pelosi's Taiwan trip fuel tensions with China and raised security concerns regionally
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Cambodia for a regional meeting of foreign ministers amid the fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is increasing tension in the region. Today, China launched several missiles during unprecedented military drills around the island.
NPR
News brief: Blinken attends ASEAN meeting, Viktor Orbán, curtailing drug prices
Secretary of State Blinken is attending a meeting of southeast Asian nations. Hungary's leader will speak at the CPAC event in Dallas. Democrats may make gains against high prescription drug prices. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is increasing tension in the region. Today, China launched...
NPR
A Japanese company finds a way for cats and dogs to beat the heat
The manufacturer of maternity clothes came up with a wearable fan for cats and dogs. It's a mesh bodysuit with a tiny battery-operated fan attached to the back. Can they make one for humans next?. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Japan, like much of the planet, is...
ASIA・
NPR
Democrats may make some progress toward lowering high drug prices
High prescription drug prices have been a hot political talking point for years. Democrats now may be making some progress on that, thanks to a Senate compromise negotiated by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin. Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema has yet to say whether she'll vote for the Reduce Inflation Act. But if it wins her approval, the legislation would pass the Senate and then the House. NPR pharmaceuticals correspondent Sydney Lupkin has been looking into the provisions of the bill and why it's getting so much attention.
NPR
Encore: States aim to regulate weed alternatives like delta-8
Delta-8, a hemp product designed to get users high, is sometimes made with other chemicals that have made people sick. States want it regulated. (Aired on Weekend Edition Sunday on 7/30/22.) LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Hemp products, like Delta-8, are designed to get users high. And where marijuana is legal, you...
NPR
Chippewa Tribe members in Minnesota consider whether to continue blood quantum
In Minnesota, the Chippewa tribe is weighing whether to change what is known as a blood quantum rule. It requires enrolled members to have at least 25% tribal blood. Tribal nations are grappling more often with that question as they consider what exactly it means to be Native American. Minnesota Public Radio's Dan Kraker reports.
NPR
Abortion Laws in Texas are Disrupting Maternal Care
New abortion bans across the country have made some doctors hesitant to provide care for pregnancy complications. That's led to life-threatening delays, and trapped families in a limbo of grief and helplessness. Senior health editor Carrie Feibel shares the story of one woman in Texas, whose pregnancy became a medical...
NPR
Talk of 'invasion' moves from the fringe to the mainstream of GOP immigration message
Today marks three years since a white gunman killed 23 people, most of them Latinos, at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Police said the suspect was motivated by what he called a, quote, "Hispanic invasion of immigrants." Since then, migrant apprehensions on the border have climbed to record highs. And political rhetoric around immigration has not abated. NPR's Joel Rose reports.
Comments / 0