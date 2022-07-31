'Prey' takes the Predator franchise to the great plains, 300 years ago

www.npr.org
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Beyoncé will change a lyric in her latest album after accusations of ableism
Beyoncé will change a lyric in one of the songs on Renaissance in order to remove an offensive and ableist term. Related Story: Bow down, Queen Bey's 'Renaissance' era has finally arrived. On the album's 11th track, "Heated," which features Beyoncé and Drake among its writers, is the word...
Pop Culture Happy Hour
Heads up - this podcast contains explicit language. HARRIS: Finally, it's here. Beyonce released her new album "Renaissance," and the superstar channels a rich history of Black and queer music. It's a joyful sonic immersion made for dance floors of all kinds. There's disco, dancehall, bounce, house, gospel, freestyle and funk, all served up in a confident, sexy and thotty gumbo. Now that we've had some time to sit with and get down to the album, how are we feeling? Was it worth the wait? And where does this sit within the Queen B canon?
2 podcasts look back at the messy decades of the American counter-culture
This is FRESH AIR. At the recent Tribeca Festival, two nonfiction podcasts were honored for their look back at the messy decades of the American counterculture. As podcast critic Nick Quah finds, these podcast's similarities run deeper than just the time period. Here's his review. NICK QUAH, BYLINE: Earlier this...
'Rough Translation': Redefining local news in an interconnected world
A hyper-local news site in New York started accepting stories from a writer in Ukraine. Why was the outlet covering a story taking place thousands of miles away?. What's a local news story? Seems obvious, right? Local is what's nearby, what's around you. So why would a hyper-local news site in New York have its own Ukraine war correspondent? Gregory Warner of our Rough Translation podcast tells the tale.
The story of a war, a wedding dress and a business opportunity
Now we're going to hear the story of a war, a wedding dress and an opportunity. Here's NPR's Eleanor Beardsley. ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: This story begins with a Ukrainian wedding dress bought by an American bride living in Dublin. Nona Griffin says she first fell in love with the dress online.
An Arctic shark found in Belize has researchers pondering deep sea discoveries
The Greenland shark can live for centuries and is typically found in cold arctic waters. One found in the warmer waters of Belize has researchers rethinking how widespread the marine species could be. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. An ancient Arctic giant was recently discovered in the tropics off the coast of...
Julia Whelan on narrating her romance novel about a narrator who hates romance novels
All right. Listen closely to this next voice. If you are a fan of audiobooks, it may sound familiar. JULIA WHELAN: The girl wakes up in someone else's bed. I can certainly consult for you while reading books and writing about... Was Donald Trump's de facto headquarters for much of...
What a lifetime guarantee means according to Judge Marilyn Milian
Lifetime guarantees propose a dramatic promise, but what do they really mean? Whose lifetime is a product guaranteed for? Recently, a man named Kent Slaughter sued Bass Pro Shops for violating their lifetime guarantee on wool socks. He bought twelve pairs of the socks with plans to keep returning them for the rest of his life. Brilliant! Foolproof! This man is a genius... right? Well, after his fourth return cycle, Bass Pro Shops offered him a different pair of socks with a 60-day guarantee and boy did we need to get to the bottom of this one.
A Japanese company finds a way for cats and dogs to beat the heat
The manufacturer of maternity clothes came up with a wearable fan for cats and dogs. It's a mesh bodysuit with a tiny battery-operated fan attached to the back. Can they make one for humans next?. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Japan, like much of the planet, is...
ASIA・
Friendship, 'St. Bonaventure'
These days, it can feel like an achievement to just make it through the day; arriving at the weekend, a little victory. Vacillating between wanting a diversion and needing to feel present has become a familiar rhythm. Friendship frontman Dan Wriggins lays out this modern way of living in "St. Bonaventure," a languid country tune with slide guitars stretching off into the horizon a long way, like the distance from Monday to Friday. Checking out by learning animal facts from nature show episodes feels like a necessary distraction from the world, but then, just experiencing life in the moment has an urgency underneath, a rush to not let go too much: "Meant to write down / What I was feeling in the moment / Thinking, 'Man, you better get it just like it was / Or else you're gonna forget it,' " Wriggins tells himself. A local cathedral's demolition looms, an unforeseen event missed by phone-assisted musing. Friendship's sweeping alt-country shows us the way of staying afloat through daily life, steady in its discovery and uncertainty.
Chippewa Tribe members in Minnesota consider whether to continue blood quantum
In Minnesota, the Chippewa tribe is weighing whether to change what is known as a blood quantum rule. It requires enrolled members to have at least 25% tribal blood. Tribal nations are grappling more often with that question as they consider what exactly it means to be Native American. Minnesota Public Radio's Dan Kraker reports.
Attacca Quartet / Caroline Shaw, 'First Essay (Nimrod)'
Have you ever fallen through a musical trap door? This piece contains a few of them, along with other compositional entanglements, according to its composer, the Pulitzer-winning Caroline Shaw. Part of her inspiration, she says in the notes to her forthcoming album of string quartet music, is the biblical story of the Tower of Babel, where God scattered the peoples and confused their languages.
Prince Harry’s Memoir Will Join a Gossipy Library of Royal Tell-Alls
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.J.R. Moehringer is a ghost in more ways than one: as the Pulitzer-winning writer of Prince Harry’s ominously cathartic memoir, and as a name that may well come to haunt the Windsors in the same way that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, always does.The prospect of a royal story, particularly one as potentially incendiary as Harry’s, being subjected to the techniques of literary journalism, building tension through novelistic pacing and voicing emotions normally absent from straight reporting, is raising...
buzznicked.com
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
Short Wave
You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. Hey, duderinos. It's your girl, Emily Kwong, back from a little vacation to the wilds of Maine. And we're going to keep it wild today, with reporter, SHORT WAVE guest editor and lifelong hippophile, aka, lover of horses, Stephanie O'Neill. Hey, Steph. STEPHANIE...
