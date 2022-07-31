As the West heats up, Oregon's new outdoor worker protection rules are being tested

www.npr.org
NPR
For Georgia to stay the 'peach state,' farmers are trying to adapt to climate change
Georgia is known as the Peach State. The fruit is plastered everywhere from the state's license plates to its I Voted stickers. But rising temperatures from climate change could threaten Georgia's most iconic crop. As WABE's Sam Gringlas reports, Georgia farmers are learning to adapt. SAM GRINGLAS, BYLINE: Down a...
NPR
Idaho faces state and federal lawsuits over abortion law
Idaho's supreme court heard arguments Wednesday in lawsuits against the state's abortion laws. On Tuesday, the Biden administration sued over one of the laws, too. Yesterday, for the first time since Roe v. Wade was overturned, the Biden administration filed a lawsuit against a state over its abortion ban. This was in Idaho. Separately, Idaho's Supreme Court heard arguments today against the ban - arguments that were filed by abortion rights advocates earlier this year.
NPR
Chippewa Tribe members in Minnesota consider whether to continue blood quantum
In Minnesota, the Chippewa tribe is weighing whether to change what is known as a blood quantum rule. It requires enrolled members to have at least 25% tribal blood. Tribal nations are grappling more often with that question as they consider what exactly it means to be Native American. Minnesota Public Radio's Dan Kraker reports.
NPR
Wyoming's new ban on abortions has been temporarily blocked
That means the one clinic in the state that provides abortion care can continue to do so for at least another week — until the judge hears the challenge from reproductive rights advocates. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The state judge has put a temporary hold on Wyoming's new law banning...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Missouri
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt.
NPR
Rescue crews from across Kentucky are searching for missing flood victims
More than three dozen people have died in the flash flooding that hit parts of eastern Kentucky. Karyn Czar of member station WUKY spent the day yesterday with a search team and brings us this report. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: 10-38 (inaudible). KARYN CZAR, BYLINE: These men and women have been...
NPR
Abortion Laws in Texas are Disrupting Maternal Care
New abortion bans across the country have made some doctors hesitant to provide care for pregnancy complications. That's led to life-threatening delays, and trapped families in a limbo of grief and helplessness. Senior health editor Carrie Feibel shares the story of one woman in Texas, whose pregnancy became a medical...
NPR
After an abortion shakeup Monday in Michigan, voters head to the polls Tuesday
Up until Monday in Michigan, the line on abortion rights was clear. The state has a 1931 law that criminalizes abortion that was dormant during Roe v. Wade. In May, a month before the Dobbs decision, a lower court in the state put an injunction on the 1931 law, so it wasn't in effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
NPR
FEMA coordinator describes catastrophic flooding in Kentucky
Hundreds of people are still unaccounted for in eastern Kentucky. The death toll of 37 is expected to rise after some of the worst floods in the region's history. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spoke at a news conference this morning. (SOUNDBITE OF NEWS CONFERENCE) ANDY BESHEAR: It is absolutely devastating...
NPR
Voters in Kansas decide to keep abortion legal in the state, rejecting an amendment
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Voters in Kansas rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment Tuesday that would have said there was no right to an abortion in the state, according to The Associated Press. Kansas was the first state to vote on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down...
NPR
A 911 dispatcher help a woman save her husband's life
Audio will be available later today. A California woman saved her husband's life with CPR instructions from a 911 dispatcher.
